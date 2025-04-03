Provaris Energy’s Capital-light Shift Unlocks Growth in Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport, Report Says

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
April 03, 2025
A recent analyst report from Longspur Clean Energy highlights Provaris Energy’s (ASX:PV1) progress in establishing a hydrogen and CO2 transport solution, alongside a strategic shift to a capital-light business model.
With key agreements in place, new revenue streams emerging, and an expanded valuation outlook, Provaris is well-positioned for growth in the global clean energy market.
Illustration of the Regional Supply locations from the Nordic Region into North-West European ports with hydrogen import development plans linked to the future development of Germany’s core hydrogen network
Key Highlights from the Report:
Building Blocks for Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport in Place
Provaris has secured foundational agreements to advance its hydrogen and CO2 transport solutions. This includes a 42,000 tpa hydrogen supply chain agreement with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen, a 30,000 tpa supply deal from Norway to a German utility, and a joint development agreement with Yinson Production Offshore for a 5 mtpa CO2 transport project targeted for the end of the decade.
Capital-light Model to Reduce Funding Needs
Adopting a capital-light model, Provaris will generate licence and origination fees while avoiding the need to fund vessel construction directly. This approach lowers financial risk while maintaining long-term participation in the sector.
Licence Fees Unlock Near-term Revenue
Provaris will now earn a 5 percent technology licence fee on the capital expenditure of its H2Neo hydrogen carrier and H2Leo hydrogen barge, providing upfront revenue during the 30-month construction period. Once operational, the company targets a 5 percent free-carried equity ownership, allowing further financial participation.
Revised Forecasts and Increased Valuation
The updated financial model anticipates technology licence revenue as early as FY 2027, earlier than previous forecasts. Longspur Clean Energy has raised its base-case valuation slightly from AU$0.07 to AU$0.08, with a single CO2 project pushing this to AU$0.13. A larger-scale Norwegian hydrogen project could drive a high-case valuation of AU$0.15. The lower capital requirements under the new model increase the feasibility of new projects, improving confidence in higher valuation scenarios.
For the full analyst report, click here.
02 April
Provaris Energy
Investor Insight
Provaris presents a unique and attractive investment opportunity given its leading role in developing innovative storage and transport infrastructure essential to lower the cost of hydrogen and CO2 supply chains. With its proprietary technology, strategic partnerships and integrated business model, Provaris is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy solutions.
Company Highlights
- Proprietary tank IP, fabrication and ship designs provide unique advantages to unlocking economic storage and transport.
- Studies demonstrate compression provides the lowest cost for regional hydrogen supply.
- Advancing term sheets into binding agreements in 2025 for hydrogen supply to German utilities.
- Simple ‘Capital lite’ model to provide early cash flow from license fees, recurring revenue and remove capex
- Expanding tank IP and new license fees with Yinson Production AS to innovate liquid CO2 tank and vessels and a second source for license fee income.
- Growth opportunities from pipeline of supply projects and new markets for gas and liquid storage tank solutions
Overview
Provaris (ASX:PV1), offers innovative storage and transport infrastructure essential to lower the cost of hydrogen and CO2 supply chains. With an office established in Oslo, Norway, to support the focus on Europe, the company has developed a shipping solution for ‘Ready to Use’ hydrogen, which provides flexible and stable supply for buyers at the lowest regional delivery cost. The advantages of compressed hydrogen are now recognized through multiple industrial partners for supply and offtake, including a maiden term sheet for offtake with Germany’s Uniper Global Commodities.
The implementation of a ‘capital lite’ model through technology license fees enables Provaris to support a portfolio of supply projects to deliver early cash flow and long-term recurring revenue without large-scale capex. Illustrative fees for each supply chain project are material to support substantial returns to investors over time.
Provaris stands at the forefront of the green hydrogen economy being developed, dedicated to innovative and efficient supply chains for zero-carbon energy in the European region. With its rapid adoption of green hydrogen, the European market needs 7 Mt of low carbon H2 imports by 2030 with less than <1 percent produced today. As countries across the continent seek to decarbonize their economies, the demand for sustainable supply of hydrogen molecules remains in deficit for decades to come. Provaris’ compressed gas solution delivers the fastest, lowest cost route to closing this gap.
Compression supports the development of simple, scalable and energy-efficient green hydrogen supply chains for the European market. By focusing on a regional supply model, the Provaris solution delivers 50 percent more hydrogen from supply sights in the Nordics at a 20 percent lower cost.
Supply Chain Project Pipeline in Europe
Provaris is progressing a two hydrogen supply chain project in the Nordics, which include a German utility for offtake. Additional opportunities under review:
> Norway: Working with developers on hydrogen export infrastructure
> Spain: Assessing sites for export and supply chain integration.
> Finland: Identification of suitable sites for bulk-scale hydrogen export infrastructure.
Multiple projects will further diversify Provaris’ revenue potential and position the company as a key enabler of Europe’s hydrogen transition.
Key Features and Benefits of Compressed Hydrogen
- Enhanced Safety: Provaris’ compressed hydrogen technology prioritizes safety in storage and transportation.
- Cost-effectiveness: By eliminating the need for complex liquefaction or ammonia synthesis processes, the company's solutions reduce overall costs.
- Scalability: The technology is adaptable to various project sizes, from regional supply chains to large-scale international exports.
- Environmental Sustainability: Compressed green hydrogen aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources.
Recent Concept Design Study reaffirms simplicity and efficiency of compressed hydrogen enables low-cost supply for Europe.
Innovative Hydrogen Vessel Designs: H2Neo Carrier and H2Leo Barge for export efficiency
Complementing its innovative compressed hydrogen technology, Provaris is in the final stages of developing new vessel designs specifically for hydrogen transport. These specialized vessels are engineered to safely and efficiently carry compressed hydrogen across maritime routes, opening up new possibilities for international green energy trade.
At the heart of Provaris’ innovative H2Neo carrier solution is its proprietary compressed hydrogen technology. The H2Neo offers a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional methods of hydrogen storage and transport. These carriers are designed to address the growing global demand for hydrogen while overcoming the logistical challenges associated with green hydrogen distribution.
Strategic Partnerships using Provaris solutions for hydrogen
At the forefront of Provaris Energy's European strategy is a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norwegian Hydrogen and Germany-based international energy company Uniper Global Commodities. This tripartite agreement marks a pivotal step in developing hydrogen supply chains, leveraging each partner's unique strengths.
The collaboration strategically capitalizes on the Nordic region's geographical advantages, facilitating efficient hydrogen distribution across Europe, with a particular focus on the German market. Germany is reliant on the import of over 70 percent of its hydrogen demand by 2030. In January 2025, a breakthrough term sheet was announced for the supply, shipping and offtake of 42,500 tonnes per annum of hydrogen, with the target for converting to a binding Hydrogen SPA during 2025.
A second MOU collaboration is also underway replicating this success with a new hydrogen supply project and German utility. Further details are to be announced during 2Q 2025.
In The Netherlands, Provaris is collaborating with Global Energy Storage (GES) to develop a bulk-scale hydrogen import facility within Rotterdam’s global energy hub. The agreement involves the completion of a comprehensive prefeasibility study to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of berthing and unloading of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed hydrogen carriers. Provaris will be responsible for the transportation of the hydrogen in the H2Neo carriers and GES will be responsible for the discharge and injection into the hydrogen grid.
Innovating CO2 Storage and Transport
As part of its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Provaris is expanding its portfolio to include CO₂ storage. This strategic move commenced with a ground-breaking partnership with Norway’s Yinson Production AS to bring innovation to liquid CO₂ storage and transport, for both maritime and onshore applications. Yinson is a USD 3 billion global energy infrastructure leader in FPSOs and renewable technologies, having raised USD 1.6 B in late-2024 for growth funding, including the establishment of CO₂ supply chains.
In 2024, a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) was announced to develop new bulk liquid CO₂ tank designs for floating, onshore, and ship-based storage applications, solving an industry bottleneck for CO₂ tank capacity limited to ~7,500 cbm. Targeting major gains in storage volume and reduced storage costs, tank designs at low pressure and temperature maximise storage and efficiency to reduce storage and transport costs.
CO2 offers Provaris growth in License Fees
Aligned with its technology license model for hydrogen, Yinson is funding Provaris’ development of new tank designs to be jointly owned and then licensed to owners of floating storage, shipping, and land-based storage solutions, which will include Yinson.
In March 2025 confirmation of an early milestone was achieved with a Concept Design for a new CO2 Tank design completed, with the next milestone set for June 2025. Development fees have included a USD 200,000 Technology License Fee paid under the JDA, with ongoing fees to be received in 2025.
Management Team
Martin Carolan – Managing Director & CEO
Greg Martin – Chairman
Andrew Pickering – Non-executive Director
David Palmer – Non-executive Director
Per Roed – Chief Technical Officer
Mats Fagerberg – Business Development, Europe
Garry Triglavcanin – Product Development Director
Norman Marshall – Group Commercial Manager
John Stevenson – Group Financial Controller
Jessica Roed – Operations Manager, Norway
Enabling the scale-up of clean energy supply chains through innovative hydrogen and CO2 storage and transport solutions.
26 February
Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024
31 January
December 2024 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow
Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX: PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of the Company’s development activities for the quarter that ended 31 Dember 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER
Term Sheet with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen for supply and offtake is a breakthrough validation milestone
- Executed Term Sheet outlines the delivery of 42,500 tonnes per year of green hydrogen to Uniper, transported via Provaris’ H2Neo compressed hydrogen carriers. Deliveries could begin in early 2029 and will extend for a minimum of 10 years, establishing Europe’s first large-scale regional hydrogen marine transport project.
- Provides the basis of negotiating a binding Hydrogen Sale and Purchase Agreement which is targeted for June 2025, and a catalyst to mature discussions with shipyards and owners on shipping.
- Provaris and Norwegian Hydrogen continue to collaborate on the development of the supply of RFNBO compliant hydrogen from the Nordics.
- Ongoing work with Uniper on the optimal shipping schedule and import terminal solutions to ensure flexible and efficient transport.
Positive advancements in European supply chain developments continued in 2024
- Demonstrated compliance with Europe’s Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II) emissions standards for bulk hydrogen shipping using its proprietary H2Neo carrier on a round-trip between Norway and Germany.
- Advanced the conceptual design with Global Energy Storage (GES) of an initial 40,000 tpa compressed hydrogen import project in Rotterdam, including options for hydrogen storage at the terminal and connection to the Hynetwork Netherlands H2 network.
- Continued to qualify and advance a pipeline of supply chain opportunities in the European region suitable for Provaris’ carriers to deliver hydrogen at a superior cost to alternatives such as ammonia.
Commenced innovative CO2 Tank design with Yinson Production AS for bulk storage and shipping
- Commenced collaboration with Yinson on the technical design for an innovative large capacity CO2 tank design for bulk storage and marine transport of liquid CO2, provides a new market to commercialise Provaris tank IP.
- Concept Design phase progressed with the completion of a Basis of Design and Production Concept, including material selection and development of a Structural Design Model.
- Received USD 200,000 payment from Yinson for Technology Service Fees related to the Concept Design, in addition to external project costs being met.
- Yinson has a long track record in the construction of floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, with the strategy and financial backing to support the development of comprehensive carbon capture and sequestration supply chains.
Provaris Managing Director and CEO, Martin Carolan, commented:“The execution of a Term Sheet for hydrogen supply and offtake with Uniper is a breakthrough commercial milestone for Provaris, validating our focus on Europe to be the first regional market for bulk supply and recognising the benefits of our approach and delivered cost advantage in scaling hydrogen supply using compression.
We have seen this milestone catalyse several discussions with stakeholders and industry partners on other supply chain proposals and industry partners and an overall increase in activity going into 2025.
The diversification into the CO2 supply chain is now underway with the support and collaboration of a strong partner in Yinson, a leader in the offshore industry. Progress is being made on a innovate CO2 tank that could be a game- changer for the industry, which is advanced with transport infrastructure but still requires cost and transport efficiency to economically scale-up.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
05 January
Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper
Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris; ASX:PV1) is pleased to advise the collaboration with Uniper Global Commodities SE (Uniper) and Norwegian Hydrogen AS has advanced to the execution of a conditional Term Sheet for the supply, transport and offtake of RFNBO compliant hydrogen. The Term Sheet provides the basis of negotiating a binding Hydrogen Sale and Purchase Agreement (Hydrogen SPA) which is targeted for June 2025.
Highlights:
- Provaris, Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen sign a conditional Term Sheet for hydrogen supply, transport and offtake.
- Agreed Key Terms and Conditions to form the basis of negotiating a binding Hydrogen SPA, targeted for June 2025.
- Annual volume of 42,500 tonnes per year of RFNBO1-certified hydrogen to be delivered as gaseous compressed hydrogen using Provaris’ H2Neo carriers.
- Uniper Global Commodities SE will be the buyer of hydrogen at an agreed fixed price and responsible for the receiving terminal in North-Western Europe for delivery.
- Commencement of cargos deliveries is targeted for early-2029, for a minimum term of 10-years, making it Europe’s first regional hydrogen marine transport project at scale.
- Term Sheet for supply of hydrogen using Provaris carriers demonstrates Uniper’s commitment to a portfolio of supply sources, including a focus on supply from the Nordic Region.
- Provaris’ approach to hydrogen supply and transport provides a standardized, efficient and flexible approach to scaling hydrogen supply, which is exactly what Germany and Europe needs to meet its 2030 decarbonisation targets.
Execution of the Term Sheet achieves a significant milestone under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), announced in August 2024, and facilitates ongoing co-operation on developing hydrogen supply chains based on Provaris’ compressed hydrogen carriers from Norway and other potential Nordic sites to import locations in North- Western Europe.
Provaris’ Managing Director and CEO, Martin Carolan, stated: “We are delighted to see the collaboration has progressed to a Term Sheet for hydrogen supply and offtake. This represents a key milestone for Provaris and validation towards developing regional bulk-scale hydrogen supply chains within Europe using Provaris’ H2Neo compressed hydrogen carriers.”
Norwegian Hydrogen CEO, Jens Berge, added: “We’re very excited about this tri-party collaboration, and it’s rewarding for all three parties to see our efforts progress into increasingly concrete and advanced stages”
Uniper Global Commodities SE, Senior Vice President - New Energies Origination, Benedikt Messner, commented: “We think that the innovative transport concept by Provaris might be a solution to connect commercially interesting hydrogen supply locations with our core markets and look forward to the continuation of our collaboration.”
Compression Replaces Complexity with Simplicity to Lower the Delivered Cost of Hydrogen
Analysis by the collaboration partners has highlighted that when customer demand is for hydrogen (not a derivative), regionally sourced hydrogen from the Nordics, transported through Provaris’ compressed hydrogen carriers, provides an efficient and cost-effective supply chain, limiting the losses in the entire chain from electrolyzer through to the distribution pipeline in Europe.
Lowering the energy consumption over the entire supply chain results in more renewable energy available for hydrogen production and higher volumes delivered.
Hydrogen Supply Chain Development
Provaris and Norwegian Hydrogen are collaborating on the development of the supply of RFNBO compliant hydrogen, which will be stored and transported using Provaris’ H2Neo carriers. Work is underway to outline the preferred sites in the Nordics, including Norway and Finland. Sites with a detailed feasibility include the FjordH2 Project located in the Alesund region, Norway.
Based on the proposed hydrogen volumes and shipping distance, the supply chain’s storage and shipping infrastructure using Provaris’ proprietary shipping solutions will include one (1) H2Leo barge storage at the production site, with a capacity of 450 tonnes of compressed hydrogen at 250 barg pressure, and two (2) H2Neo hydrogen carriers with an individual storage capacity of 450 tonnes of compressed hydrogen at 250 barg pressure. Provaris continues to progress both the H2Neo and H2Leo towards Final Class approvals in the first half of 2025.
Uniper will be responsible for the selection and development of the import terminal and are working with Provaris to outline the capital and operating equipment to discharge the H2Neo carriers, which includes an assessment of optimal storage and connection to the European Hydrogen Backbone for distribution to industrial sectors. Simplicity of port infrastructure provides for the flexibility of nominating one or more entry ports.
The Term Sheet remains conditional upon, among others, the negotiation and execution of a fully termed Hydrogen SPA and obtaining all necessary approvals.
Illustration of the Regional Supply locations from the Nordic Region into North-West European ports with hydrogen import development plans linked to the future development of Germany’s core hydrogen network
Source: Provaris Energy
Click here for the full ASX Release
19 December 2024
Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities
Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update on recent progress towards its priority activities in Norway aimed at developing Hydrogen Supply Chains into Europe and advancing the Company’s proprietary hydrogen carrier.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Significant progress made on finalising a Term Sheet with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen for a Hydrogen Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) outlining key commercial terms, including targeting a 10-year offtake for over 40,000 tonnes per annum of hydrogen. Execution is imminent and expected to be executed after the European winter holiday period.
- Completion of the Fiska Facility sale expected around 1st January 2025 will enable Provaris to move forward with a lease agreement with the new owners and finalise the purchase of robotic laser- welding requirement to restart its Prototype Tank fabrication and testing program.
Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake progressing towards execution
During December 2024, Provaris , together with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen, made significant strides towards the finalization of a Term Sheet that outlines the key terms for negotiation of a long term Hydrogen SPA. This agreement targets a 10-year offtake contract for over 40,000 tonnes per annum of renewable green hydrogen from the Nordics to Germany.
The Term Sheet represents a critical milestone in Provaris’ plans to establish reliable, long term, and low cost hydrogen supply utilising Provaris’ proprietary H2Neo carriers and H2Leo barge technology.
The completion of the Term Sheet is imminent however final execution may be slightly delayed by the winter holiday period in Europe, which concludes on 2 January 2025. The Term Sheet also supports discussions established with shipyards for newbuilds and shipowners for Time Charter of the carriers.
Provaris and Uniper continue to focus on optimal shipping, compression, and import terminal solutions in North-West Europe, ensuring a flexible and efficient transport network. The collaboration with Norwegian Hydrogen, including the Fjord H2 project and other Nordic sites, aims to provide RFNBO-compliant hydrogen delivered in compressed form. These initiatives support Uniper’s hydrogen portfolio requirements and align with Provaris’ vision of delivering cost-effective, low-emission supply chains from production to end-user markets.
Restart of Prototype Tank Program at Fiskå Facility and completion of final Class Approvals.
Provaris has maintained regular engagement with the secured lenders and their appointed Advisor regarding the ongoing sale process of the Fiskå Facility and associated assets. While the process has taken longer than initially anticipated progress has been achieved over the past 6 weeks with finalization and title transfer to the new owner anticipated on or around 1st January 2025.
Securing a lease agreement for a portion of the Fiskå Facility’s production floor and associated office space will provide for a resumption of the Prototype Tank fabrication and testing program. The lease is close to finalization and will provide ample room for future growth, including the potential production of small-scale hydrogen storage tanks that can be an important step towards improving the operational economics for industrial hydrogen users.
Concurrently, Provaris has advanced negotiation of the key terms for an asset purchase agreement to acquire the installed Production Cell (including robotic arms, laser-hybrid welding equipment, pedestals, jigs and related tools) essential for the Prototype Tank construction. Owning these valuable production assets and associated intellectual property will strengthen Provaris’ manufacturing capabilities in Norway and potential licensing opportunities within Europe and Asia.
Click here for the full ASX Release
03 December 2024
Payment under JDA with Yinson to develop CO2 storage and marine transport solutions
Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Yinson Production Offshore Pte Ltd (Yinson), as announced on 1 October 2024.
Yinson has made a payment of USD 200,000 related to Technical Service Fees for Provaris’ provision of its background IP and other technical information and services for the CO2 Tank project scope of work under the JDA, which commenced in October 2024. The agreed project scope and timetable for concept design activities runs into Q1 2025 where an update will be provided in conjunction with Yinson.
Background to the JDA for new CO2 Tank design
As announced on 1 October 2024, Yinson and Provaris are jointly evaluating the technical and economic viability of adapting Provaris’ proprietary tank design for compressed hydrogen to develop innovative and cost competitive alternatives for bulk-scale storage and transport of liquid CO2. The collaboration will also assess the potential for other gases such as ammonia.
Currently, there is no ship transport of CO2 in a low pressure and temperature range suitable for long sailing distances and large cargo volumes. This collaboration aims to help develop a new CO2 Tank design solution that will address current CO2 transit and storage limitations.
The development of CO2 storage and transport infrastructure is crucial for the widespread deployment of carbon capture, which is a critical pillar in meeting global emission reduction targets. The design of bulk scale CO2 Tanks is important for maximizing the amount of CO2 that can be stored and transported in a single cargo.
Provaris is being advised by the Energy Infrastructure Group, Clarksons Norway AS.
Click here for the full ASX Release
