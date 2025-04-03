Provaris

Provaris Energy’s Capital-light Shift Unlocks Growth in Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport, Report Says

Description

A recent analyst report from Longspur Clean Energy highlights Provaris Energy’s (ASX:PV1) progress in establishing a hydrogen and CO2 transport solution, alongside a strategic shift to a capital-light business model.

With key agreements in place, new revenue streams emerging, and an expanded valuation outlook, Provaris is well-positioned for growth in the global clean energy market.

Provaris Energy'sIllustration of the Regional Supply locations from the Nordic Region into North-West European ports with hydrogen import development plans linked to the future development of Germany’s core hydrogen network

Key Highlights from the Report:

Building Blocks for Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport in Place

Provaris has secured foundational agreements to advance its hydrogen and CO2 transport solutions. This includes a 42,000 tpa hydrogen supply chain agreement with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen, a 30,000 tpa supply deal from Norway to a German utility, and a joint development agreement with Yinson Production Offshore for a 5 mtpa CO2 transport project targeted for the end of the decade.

Capital-light Model to Reduce Funding Needs

Adopting a capital-light model, Provaris will generate licence and origination fees while avoiding the need to fund vessel construction directly. This approach lowers financial risk while maintaining long-term participation in the sector.

Licence Fees Unlock Near-term Revenue

Provaris will now earn a 5 percent technology licence fee on the capital expenditure of its H2Neo hydrogen carrier and H2Leo hydrogen barge, providing upfront revenue during the 30-month construction period. Once operational, the company targets a 5 percent free-carried equity ownership, allowing further financial participation.

Revised Forecasts and Increased Valuation

The updated financial model anticipates technology licence revenue as early as FY 2027, earlier than previous forecasts. Longspur Clean Energy has raised its base-case valuation slightly from AU$0.07 to AU$0.08, with a single CO2 project pushing this to AU$0.13. A larger-scale Norwegian hydrogen project could drive a high-case valuation of AU$0.15. The lower capital requirements under the new model increase the feasibility of new projects, improving confidence in higher valuation scenarios.

For the full analyst report, click here.

Enabling the scale-up of clean energy supply chains through innovative hydrogen and CO2 storage and transport solutions.

Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Download the PDF here.

December 2024 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX: PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of the Company’s development activities for the quarter that ended 31 Dember 2024.

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris; ASX:PV1) is pleased to advise the collaboration with Uniper Global Commodities SE (Uniper) and Norwegian Hydrogen AS has advanced to the execution of a conditional Term Sheet for the supply, transport and offtake of RFNBO compliant hydrogen. The Term Sheet provides the basis of negotiating a binding Hydrogen Sale and Purchase Agreement (Hydrogen SPA) which is targeted for June 2025.

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update on recent progress towards its priority activities in Norway aimed at developing Hydrogen Supply Chains into Europe and advancing the Company’s proprietary hydrogen carrier.
Payment under JDA with Yinson to develop CO2 storage and marine transport solutions

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Yinson Production Offshore Pte Ltd (Yinson), as announced on 1 October 2024.

