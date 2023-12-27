Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold: Developing Gold and Copper Projects in mineral‐rich Cuba

ASX-listed Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is an Australian mining company focused on gold and copper projects in Cuba through joint ventures with the Cuban government’s mining company GeoMinera, which opens new development opportunities for Antilles and de-risks permitting processes.


The company is focused on four development projects: 1) Nueva Sabana gold‐copper mine; 2) La Demajagua gold mine; 3) El Pilar porphyry copper project; and 4) Sierra Maestra copper concessions. Of these, Nueva Sabana and La Demajagua offer near‐term development opportunities.


  • Nueva Sabana is a near‐term gold‐copper mine development project with a 10‐month construction beginning in June 2024. The project is expected to generate strong cash flow from concentrate sales from mid‐2025.

Concentrator to be supplied for Nueva Sabana mineConcentrator to be supplied for Nueva Sabana mine by Chinese Engineering Group ProMinerinvestingnews.com

  • The second mine development project is La Demajagua, an open-pit mine gold project where construction will commence in late 2024 and commissioning begins mid‐2026. This project is anticipated to produce approximately 10,000 tons per annum (tpa) of antimony‐gold concentrate (30,000 oz gold equivalent per year).

\u200bLa Demajagua Projectinvestingnews.com


Sign up for a free investor kit from Antilles Gold today.

AAU:AU
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery


Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF)

Antilles Gold Limited


Antilles Gold

Additional Assays from El Pilar, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise assays from the 8 latest diamond drill holes at El Pilar in central Cuba.

gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rio2 Leads After Fenix Project Gets EIA Approval

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) saw gains in the week leading up to the holiday break, adding 26.27 points to close at 557.12.

Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) was unchanged for the month of October, with Statscan reporting last Friday (December 22) a nominal 0.1 percent growth in service industries and an even split for increases and decreases between the 20 industrial sectors it tracks. As the GDP has remained flat and still hasn’t slipped into loss territory, that indicates the economy is not in a recession.

However, relief in the form of rate cuts isn’t expected soon, with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem saying the central bank wouldn’t be cutting rates until there was a clear indication inflation was well on a path to reaching a 2 percent target.

5 Experts Share Best 2024 Tips for Resource Investors

5 Experts Share Best 2024 Tips for Resource Investors

2023 is nearly over, and the Investing News Network is looking forward to 2024.

To kick off the new year, I asked five experts to share their most important "dos and don'ts" for investors.

Read on to find out what they had to say.

Recommissioning Starts as Porgera Prepares to Resume Operations in Q1 2024

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Following the formal completion of the Porgera Project Commencement Agreement today, work has started on the recommissioning of the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea, which has been in care and maintenance since April 2020. This work is expected to be completed over the next few weeks, paving the way for mining and processing to restart in the first quarter of 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

