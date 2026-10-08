Andrew O'Donnell: Gold, Critical Minerals — How I Find "Asymmetric" Opportunities
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
"(Mining is) that backbone to every play that's out there," said Andrew O'Donnell of the Market Mindset.
Andrew O'Donnell of the Market Mindset explains how he's using artificial intelligence tools to unearth overlooked opportunities in the junior mining space, emphasizing the importance of tracking companies that follow through on their plans.
"I've got a long-term horizon, and that I think is the biggest key," he said.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.