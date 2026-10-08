Andrew O'Donnell of the Market Mindset explains how he's using artificial intelligence tools to unearth overlooked opportunities in the junior mining space, emphasizing the importance of tracking companies that follow through on their plans.

"I've got a long-term horizon, and that I think is the biggest key," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.