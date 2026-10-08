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Andrew O'Donnell: Gold, Critical Minerals — How I Find "Asymmetric" Opportunitiesplay icon
Gold Investing

Andrew O'Donnell: Gold, Critical Minerals — How I Find "Asymmetric" Opportunities

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Oct 08, 2026 08:55PM

"(Mining is) that backbone to every play that's out there," said Andrew O'Donnell of the Market Mindset.

Andrew O'Donnell of the Market Mindset explains how he's using artificial intelligence tools to unearth overlooked opportunities in the junior mining space, emphasizing the importance of tracking companies that follow through on their plans.

"I've got a long-term horizon, and that I think is the biggest key," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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GoldInxs CEO Nick Michael. play icon
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GoldInxs Targets Blackwater-Style Potential at Fishpot in Central BC

Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 07, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

"The best place to find a new mine is right next to an existing mine."

GoldInxs Mining (TSXV:INXS,OTCQB:INXGF) President and CEO Nick Michael says that idea is why the company is exploring its flagship Fishpot property in Central BC.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Michael said Fishpot is in the same mineral belt as Artemis Gold's (TSXV:ARTG,OTCQX:ARGTF) Blackwater mine and Evolution Mining's (ASX:EVN,OTCPL:CAHPF) optioned Clisbako property.

The company says only 378 meters in two holes have been drilled historically on the 5,509 hectare property. Since acquiring Fishpot, GoldInxs has built a geologic model using geophysics, geochemistry, airborne magnetics and a recently completed 3D induced polarization survey.

Michael said a drill program of about 2,000 meters will start in October.

"Success for us would be a 2,000 meter drilling program that's completed, that proves that we have continuous mineralization at depth and also validates our geologic model as it stands today," he said.

He described the company's approach as "targeting first and drilling second."

"We're not drilling looking for a great intercept that we can quickly go out and broadcast to the world," Michael said. "What we are interested in instead is collecting information, valuable information, and learning about this deposit."

Watch the full interview with GoldInxs President and CEO Nick Michael above.

Domestic Metals CEO Gordon Neal. play icon
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Domestic Metals Drilling Rio Tinto's Smart Creek Hole at a New Angle

Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 06, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

Domestic Metals (TSXV:DMCU,OTCQB:DMCUF,FWB:03E0) President and CEO Gordon Neal discussed the drill program now underway at the Smart Creek project in Montana.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Neal emphasized that Rio Tinto's (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) best hole at Smart Creek returned 109.73 meters at 0.75 percent copper.

The company is drilling at an angle to test its interpretation that the mineralization is a dipping structure.

Domestic Metals is earning up to a 60 percent interest in the project through an option agreement with Rio Tinto.

Watch the full interview with Domestic Metals President and CEO Gord Neal above.

Stillwater Critical Minerals President and CEO Michael Rowley. play icon
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Stillwater Critical Minerals’ Maiden Indicated Resource Marks Shift from Growth to Upgrading

Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 06, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV:PGE,OTCQB:PGEZF) President and CEO Michael Rowley announced that the company upgraded the mineral resource for its flagship Stillwater West project.

The company's August 2026 mineral resource estimate more than doubles the inferred resource and adds a maiden indicated resource of 29.4 million tonnes grading 0.38 percent total nickel equivalent. The inferred resource totals 805.1 million tonnes grading 0.34 percent total nickel equivalent.

"The model is working," Rowley said at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek. Next, the company plans to convert inferred pounds and ounces to indicated and build out metallurgy, engineering and community studies.

Rowley said the polymetallic mix of nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum-group metals, gold and chromium gives the company flexibility through commodities cycles. He added that strategic investor Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) has "written three checks in three years."

Watch the full interview with Stillwater Critical Minerals President and CEO Michael Rowley above.

Blue Jay Gold CEO Geordie Mark. play icon
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Blue Jay Gold Adds Antimony Potential at High-grade Steller Project

Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 05, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

Speaking at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit, Blue Jay Gold (TSXV:JAY,OTCQB:JAYGF) CEO and Director Geordie Mark said, "We see the opportunity to expand this resource aggressively over the next few campaigns."

Mark discussed the company's Steller gold project in the Yukon. Recently, the company reported that hole SC26-003 at Skukum Creek intersected 14 meters of 6.15 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 124 g/t silver (8.04 g/t gold equivalent), a step out of about 32 metres down plunge from previous drilling.

"It's good continuity on structure, good continuity on grade and we see the whole system open to depth," Mark said.

At the Becker-Cochran prospect, explored for antimony in the 1960s, preliminary metallurgical testing produced a concentrate grading 66.9 percent antimony at 93.9 percent recovery, above the 60 percent premium threshold the company cites.

Drilling is expected to continue into October, with results through January 2027.

Watch the full interview with Blue Jay Gold CEO Geordie Mark above.

Nuvau Minerals CEO Christina McCarthy. play icon
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Nuvau Minerals CEO: Thundermine Gold Adds Upside to Matagami Restart

Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 05, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC,OTCPL:NMCPF) is working to restart base metals production in Québec's Matagami camp. It has owned the camp outright since March after closing its acquisition of the property from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF), and that has opened the 1,380 square kilometer property to gold exploration for the first time.

Speaking at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, CEO Christina McCarthy highlighted recent results from the Thundermine target area. Hole TH-26-08 returned 138.87 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 4.45 meters. TH-26-11, a 50 meter step out, intersected 17.37 g/t gold over 2.4 meters.

Nuvau holds the fully permitted Bracemac-McLeod mine, also on the property, and an option to buy a fully permitted mill for $5 million. That purchase can't go ahead until Glencore submits its closure study to the government. In the meantime, the company is permitting a new tailings facility, which McCarthy said typically takes about two years

"I believe it'll be somewhere around in 2029 that we're actually … producing and cashflowing," she said.

Watch the full interview with Nuvau Minerals CEO Christina McCarthy above.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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