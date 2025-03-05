Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Badge
American Rare Earths Limited
Advancing one of the largest REE deposits in North America
Rare Earth Investing

American Rare Earths CEO Eyes Production at Halleck Creek in 2029

Rare Earth Investing
American Rare Earths CEO Eyes Production at Halleck Creek in 2029play icon

“Our goal is to bring this project into production by 2029 … The scalability is huge, this project is huge and it's in the heart of the US,” said Chris Gibbs, CEO and executive director of American Rare Earths.

American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR,OTCQX:ARRNF,ADR:AMRRY) CEO Chris Gibbs outlined the company’s exploration plans to advance the Halleck Creek project after an updated scoping study results confirmed the asset's strong economics, scalability and strategic importance.

ARR:AU
Latest News

