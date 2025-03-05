The Conversation (0)
American Rare Earths CEO Eyes Production at Halleck Creek in 2029
Mar. 05, 2025 12:55PM PSTRare Earth Investing
“Our goal is to bring this project into production by 2029 … The scalability is huge, this project is huge and it's in the heart of the US,” said Chris Gibbs, CEO and executive director of American Rare Earths.
American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR,OTCQX:ARRNF,ADR:AMRRY) CEO Chris Gibbs outlined the company’s exploration plans to advance the Halleck Creek project after an updated scoping study results confirmed the asset's strong economics, scalability and strategic importance.
ARR:AU