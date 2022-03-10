Precious Metals Investing News
ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program has commenced at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin, adjacent to the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan.

ALX has prepared two target areas along a previously untested geophysical conductor (the "Zinger Conductor") first detected by a 2005 MegaTem airborne survey and confirmed by ALX's 2017 ZTEM airborne survey. A Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") soil survey carried out by ALX in October 2021 outlined two areas along the Zinger Conductor interpreted as prospective for uranium mineralization, shown on the map below as GC22-01 and GC22-02.

Gibbons Creek Uranium Project - 2022 drill targets GC22-01 and GC22-02

In early 2022, ALX successfully engaged with First Nations and other local communities regarding the nature and timing of the winter 2022 work. The Company mobilized drilling equipment and personnel to Stony Rapids in late February after the completion of the Alligator Lake drilling program. Local workers were contracted to construct winter drill trails to the Zinger Conductor target area in advance of mobilization. ALX plans to drill up to 2,000 metres in five holes, with individual drill pads each potentially hosting two to three holes.

2021 SGH Survey Results with Zinger Conductor Axis and Interpreted Fault Structure

About Gibbons Creek

Gibbons Creek consists of seven mineral claims encompassing 13,864 hectares (34,259 acres) located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin. The Project is located in a region hosting numerous historical uranium occurrences. ALX received an exploration permit for Gibbons Creek in June 2021, good until October 2022, that allows for up to 20 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 5,000 metres, along with ground-based geophysics, prospecting, and geochemical sampling. Access to Gibbons Creek is via roads and trails that lead from the community of Stony Rapids, SK, which is connected to all-weather Highway 905, thereby creating flexibility for either summer or winter exploration programs.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jody Dahrouge, P.Geo., a Director of ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX is an active explorer with interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in northern Saskatchewan, including 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with UEX Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's plans to initiate 2022 winter exploration at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, and to expend funds at that project. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations; and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, nickel, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Overview

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV:AL,FWB:6LLN,OTC:ALXEF) is dedicated to providing shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include gold, nickelcoppercobalt and uranium. Using the latest technologies, ALX plans and executes well-designed exploration programs and holds over 200,000 hectares of prospective properties in Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada. Aiming for international expansion, ALX Resources also has properties in Norway with its Draco VMS project.

Having operations in stable Canadian jurisdictions strategically positions ALX Resources in key exploration areas with strong potential for economic base metals deposits, producing gold mines and the richest uranium deposits in the world. This includes the recently acquired Firebird nickel (formerly Falcon nickel) and Flying Vee nickel-copper-cobalt projects, and the Sceptre gold project, all located in Northern Saskatchewan.

