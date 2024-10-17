Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces that Corey C. Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference on Saturday October 19, 2024.

Date:October 19, 2024
Time:10:20 am to 10:55 am (Mountain time)
Location:Mount Royal University (4825 Mt Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta)
Bella Concert Hall & Ross Glen Hall (Presentation Room 2)
Tickets:https://gravitypull.swoogo.com/catchtheenergy2024

 

The Conference is hosted by Josef Schachter, CFA and author of the Schachter Energy Report. Alvopetro's presentation will include a moderated Q&A session. In addition, company personnel will be available throughout the day at Alvopetro's booth to answer investor questions.

Social Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Corey C. Ruttan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, or
Alison Howard, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 587.794.4224
Email: info@alvopetro.com
www.alvopetro.com
(TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227002

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

