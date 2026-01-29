ALT5 Sigma Corporation Announces Board Approval to Pursue Major Stock Buyback Program and Strategic Token Acquisition Initiative

- Board Authorizes up to $100 million to buyback stock below Net Asset Value and up to 50 million shares

- Company seeks to leverage strong balance sheet to take advantage of significant market valuation gap

- Board also authorizes additional $WLFI token purchases

- Company enters into $15m loan agreement to commence program

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) ("ALT5" or the "Company"), a fintech company focused on digital asset infrastructure and blockchain-enabled solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized up to $100 million for a stock buyback program below Net Asset Value (NAV) and of up to 50 million shares, representing approximately 40% of all outstanding shares and 22% of shares on a fully diluted basis.

The buyback program reflects management's confidence and its belief that the Company is substantially undervalued and represents a strategic deployment of ALT5 Sigma's strong balance sheet, which exceeds $1.6 billion, as per the Company's latest 10-Q from September 2025.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to create extraordinary value for our shareholders," said Tony Isaac, CEO of ALT5. "We believe our shares are trading at a deep discount to NAV— approximately a 70% discount to what we view as our intrinsic value. Buying back our stock at such a bargain purchase price is a great decision which will add value to our shareholders and is an excellent use of proceeds."

The Company's strategic partnership with World Liberty Financial ("WLFI") provides the flexibility required to execute this ambitious program. As previously disclosed, WLFI has granted ALT5 a waiver permitting the Company to leverage its substantial digital asset holdings, provided that any financing arrangements comply with mutually agreed-upon standards. Subject to market conditions, the Company intends to utilize its strong balance sheet to borrow funds in support of the share buyback initiative, as well as to make opportunistic purchases of additional $WLFI Tokens, as further described below. In addition, the Company is pleased to report that it has entered into a debt-financing agreement with WLFI for gross proceeds of $15 million; for working capital and to kick start the programs approved by the board. The Company anticipates closing in the coming days.

"Our partnership with World Liberty Financial is absolutely spectacular," Isaac continued. "This waiver demonstrates their confidence in our strategy."

Strengthening $WLFI Treasury

In addition to the stock repurchase program, the Board has authorized management to pursue strategic acquisitions of $WLFI tokens in the open market.

ALT5 currently holds approximately 7.3 billion $WLFI tokens, the governance token of the World Liberty Financial ecosystem, which includes the USD1 stablecoin. Based on prevailing market conditions, these holdings represent approximately $1.5 billion 1 in estimated value as of our last quarterly filing with the SEC.

USD1's market capitalization has surged to over $5 billion 2 from the previously reported record level of $3.4 billion on January 12, 2026, representing an increase of approximately 50% in less than a three-week period. On an annualized basis, this equates to an implied appreciation rate of approximately 867%. As adoption of the USD1 stablecoin continues to grow, ALT5 expects increased demand for $WLFI across the broader World Liberty Financial ecosystem.

Given the scale of the Company's holdings, incremental increases in $WLFI token value have the potential to materially enhance ALT5's asset base. The Company also remains focused on expanding USD1-related integrations across its digital asset payments and settlement platforms to increase enterprise utility, transaction volumes, and long-term revenue opportunities.

"The mathematics are simply too powerful to ignore, every penny of appreciation in our $WLFI token holdings will add tens of millions of dollars to our balance sheet," added Isaac, "No wonder why we feel very strongly about our decision to hitch our wagon to that 'unstoppable train' star!"

The Company hopes to commence the stock buyback program in the near future which will be executed in accordance with applicable securities regulations and market conditions.

"This announcement sends a clear message to the market about our set beliefs. We believe in our stock, we believe in our strategy, and we strongly believe in our partnership with World Liberty Financial," Isaac concluded. "This is our most powerful statement yet about ALT5 Sigma's true value and future potential."

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, including card-based programs supporting crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Since the inception of the Company's processing platforms in 2018, the Company has leveraged its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $8 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the plans commence a stock buyback program, purchase $WLFI Tokens and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business. Words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully commence the stock buyback, the Company's ability to purchase additional $WLFI Tokens, changes in the value of $WLFI tokens and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

  1. Per Coinmarket Cap (January 28, 4:30 PM ET)
  2. Per Coinmarket Cap (January 28, 4:30 PM ET)

Media/Investor Relations
ALT5@icrinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

