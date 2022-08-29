Life Science NewsInvesting News

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, announces a distribution agreement with a global leader in animal health is now anticipated to be complete in September. The delay from the previous target of late August is not expected to affect commencement of commercialization. Furthermore, the Company has placed its first Purchase Order ("PO") for the GluCurve Pet CGM hardware with delivery scheduled for October.

"Finalizing a distribution partnership is taking longer than initially projected, but we believe we'll have it completed soon. Consequently, we have placed our first PO to ensure we begin selling in October," commented Joe Stern, Head of Animal Health at ALRT. "We are very happy with how things are progressing, we are in the process of securing booths at the Consumer Electronics Show which is the most influential tech event in the world, and the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) which is the largest veterinary conference in the world. We have also been identifying KOLs to work with on publications, case studies, testimonials, etc. to lay the foundation for our marketing plan. We want to thank our shareholders for their patience, and we look forward to sharing more details in the near future."

About the GluCurve Pet CGM

The GluCurve Pet CGM is a Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems for diabetic cats and dogs, consisting of an Applicator, Sensor, Transmitter, GluCurve App, and Veterinary Web Portal.

The Sensor is located inside the Applicator and once applied to a pet, the Sensor Electrode chemically reacts with glucose in the hypodermic interstitial fluid to generate an electrical signal. The electrical signal is analyzed to generates blood glucose values, which are sent to the GluCurve App where it is displayed for the pet owner and uploaded to the Veterinary Web Portal.

The GluCurve Pet CGM measures glucose levels every 3 minutes for a total of 480 readings each day, for up to 14 days. The monitor is equipped with built in memory that can store all 14 days of data to prevent the loss of readings when the pet owner is away from their pet. In addition, insulin injections and feeding times can be inputted into the GluCurve App which uploads the data to the Veterinary Web Portal. Inside the Veterinary Web portal, glucose readings are organized into time saving graphs and tables with additional features such as glucose curve comparisons and overlays, insulin dose calculators, best practice guidelines, and more.

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd.
ALRT is a data management company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices, a patent pending Predictive A1C algorithm to track treatment success between lab reports and an FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment program. ALRT also offers an algorithm to provide prescribers support for timely non-insulin medication advancements. The overall goal is to optimize diabetes drug therapies to drive improved patient outcomes. The program tracks performance of all clinical activities to ensure best practices are followed. The ALRT Diabetes Solution gives healthcare providers a platform for remote diabetes care, helping to minimize patient exposure to potential infections in clinical settings. Currently, the Company is focused on diabetes and intends to expand its services to cover other chronic diseases anchored on verifiable data.

In addition, the animal health division of ALRT has identified an unmet need in diabetes care and has developed GluCurve; a solution to assist Veterinarian Doctors to determine the efficacy of insulin and to help to identify the appropriate dose and frequency of administration of insulin for companion animals, thereby delivering the same optimization of diabetic drug therapies to pets as to humans.

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd. is controlled by ALR Technologies Inc., a Company with its shares traded on the OTCQB under the symbol "ALRT". On May 17, 2022, ALR Technologies Inc. announced an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization for the sole purpose of changing the Company's jurisdiction of incorporation from Nevada to Singapore (the "Redomicile Merger Agreement"). The Redomicile Merger Agreement is subject to the required approval of the Company's stockholders, requisite regulatory approvals, the effectiveness of the registration statement on Form F-4 filed by ALRT related to the Redomicile Merger, and other customary closing conditions. The Redomicile Merger is expected to be completed early in the fourth quarter of 2022. See the Form 8-K filed May 20, 2022, by ALR Technologies Inc. for further information about the Redomicile Merger Agreement.

More information about the ALR Technologies Inc. can be found at www.alrt.com . Information regarding ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd. can be found at https://sg.alrt.com .

Contact

Email Investor Relations: ir@alrt.com
Email Animal Health Inquiries: animalhealth@alrt.com
Phone (US): +1 804 554 3500
Phone (Singapore): +65 3129 2924

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" as defined under applicable securities legislation. All information and statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature constitute forward-looking statements and information, and the words "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "could", "expect", "intend", "plan", "postulates", "predict", "will", "may" or similar expressions suggesting future conditions or events, or the negative of these terms, are generally intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include all risks and uncertainties expressed in the cautionary statements and risk factors in the annual report on Form 10-K and other filings of ALRT with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, representations to the effect that the Company will finalize the distribution agreement, if finalized that the delay will not impact the commercialization schedule, the Company will have supply of the CGM hardware from its supplier and the Redomicile Merger will close early in the fourth quarter of 2022.There can be no assurance that such statements included within this news release will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof. ALRT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ALRT
ALR Technologies Completes Definitive Manufacturing Agreement with Infinovo Medical for the GluCurve Pet CGM Hardware

ALR Technologies Completes Definitive Manufacturing Agreement with Infinovo Medical for the GluCurve Pet CGM Hardware

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, announces the completion of a definitive manufacturing agreement with Infinovo Medical Co. Ltd ("Infinovo") to manufacture and supply the Continuous Glucose Monitor ("CGM") hardware that will be utilized as part of the ALRT GluCurve Pet CGM (the "Manufacturing Agreement"). The Manufacturing Agreement gives ALRT the exclusive global rights to distribute the Infinovo CGM hardware for the animal health market, providing long-term production and supply. Subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions it is expected that initial deliveries of product by Infinovo will be made during Q4 of 2022

"Executing the Manufacturing Agreement with Infinovo marks another major milestone in our path to commercialization and profitability," comments Sidney Chan, Chairman and CEO of ALRT. "Our next targeted milestone is securing distribution for the ALRT GluCurve Pet CGM. We have been working with many of the largest global distributors and pharmaceutical companies in animal health, evaluating different distribution opportunities ranging from joint venture partnerships to sales and distribution agreements. We believe we have narrowed in on the right company and right deal structure to best bring value to our shareholders and to those who care for diabetic pets. We hope to announce the details of this pivotal next step in the near future."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ALR Technologies

New Data Show Abbott's HeartMate 3 Heart Pump Extends Life Beyond Five Years for Advanced Heart Failure Patients

  • New data from the MOMENTUM 3 study showed for the first time that a heart pump can extend survival to five years and beyond for advanced heart failure patients
  • Prior data 1 have shown survival for advanced heart failure patients who don't receive either a heart pump or heart transplant is less than one year
  • The MOMENTUM 3 study showcases the significant survival benefits of Abbott's heart pump technology, particularly in a patient population with limited therapy options

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced new late-breaking data that show its HeartMate 3™ heart pump extends survival of advanced heart failure patients by at least five years, providing a clear life-saving option for people battling later stage disease. The data are from the MOMENTUM 3 trial, the world's largest randomized clinical trial to assess long-term outcomes in people receiving a left ventricular assist device (known as an LVAD, or heart pump) to treat advanced heart failure. The data were presented during a late-breaking session at the 2022 European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona, Spain .

The MOMENTUM 3 trial studied more than 1000 patients and for the first time in a clinical trial setting found that people with advanced heart failure who received the HeartMate 3 heart pump lived beyond five years. The study showcases the significant benefits of Abbott's heart pump technology, particularly in a patient population who – without a heart pump or transplant – would have limited therapy options or would require living with inotropic medication to help strengthen their heart function, limiting their median survival to less than a year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic Extravascular ICD meets global pivotal clinical trial's safety and effectiveness endpoints

Late-breaking data presented at ESC Congress 2022 and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine confirms implant procedure safety and defibrillation success

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that its investigational EV ICD™ System a first-of-its-kind defibrillator with the lead placed under the breastbone, outside of the heart and veins achieved a defibrillation success rate of 98.7% and met its safety endpoints in a global clinical trial. Findings from the Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (EV ICD) Pivotal Study were presented as late-breaking science today at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2022 in Barcelona and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Worldwide, the EV ICD system is investigational and not yet approved for sale or distribution.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & Johnson Appoints Larry Merlo as Non-Executive Chair Designate of Planned New Consumer Health Company

Former President and CEO of CVS Health, Merlo Will Assume Board Leadership Role with the New Consumer Health Company and Support Preparations for the Planned Separation, Expected to Occur in 2023

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the appointment of Larry Merlo as Non-executive Chair Designate for the future, listed New Consumer Health Company's Board of Directors. Merlo previously served as President and CEO of CVS Health and brings over 30 years of purpose-driven and transformative health leadership to the Board for the planned new company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Applied UV

Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV’s 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Holders of the 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: AUVIP) shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.21875 per share.

FDA Approves Abbott's New Spinal Cord Stimulation Device; Provides Tailored Relief to Multiple Pain Areas and Adds More Treatment Options for Evolving Pain Conditions

  • Abbott's new Proclaim™ Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system offers the next generation of stimulation therapy, giving physicians the ability to treat multi-site and evolving pain
  • The system builds on the company's proprietary therapy, BurstDR™ stimulation, that works by mimicking natural patterns found in the brain 1 to deliver superior pain relief 2,3 and is preferred to traditional "tingling" tonic stimulation by 87% of patients 4
  • The Proclaim Plus SCS System can be used in conjunction with Abbott's NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic, which allows people to connect with their doctor and receive remote programming adjustments from the comfort of their home*

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its new Proclaim™ Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system featuring FlexBurst360™ therapy. The next generation of Abbott's proprietary BurstDR™ stimulation, FlexBurst360 therapy offers pain coverage across up to six areas of the trunk andor limbs and enables programming that can be adjusted as a person's therapeutic needs evolve.

Designed to fit within a person's life, the Proclaim Plus SCS system is recharge-free with a battery that can last up to 10 years.^ It can be used with Abbott's NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic connected care technology, which allows a person to both communicate with a physician through secure in-app video chat and remotely receive stimulation settings in real time regardless of location.*

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results

Revenue exceeds guidance, with known supply chain challenges impacting results; notable strength in Pacing, Cardiac Surgery, Core Spine in the U.S., and Diabetes in Europe

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 29, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

