ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, announces the Company has received manufacturing approval from Infinovo Medical Co., Ltd. ("Infinovo") to place the first purchase order ("PO") for the GluCurve Pet CGM with an expected delivery date of October 2022. Furthermore, the manufacturing and supply agreement with Infinovo was subject to certain closing conditions, including entering into a binding sales and distribution agreement for the GluCurve Pet CGM by July 31, 2022. Both parties agreed to let that agreement terminate and are now working on completing a new agreement under the same terms, extending the closing condition for ALRT to enter into a binding sales and distribution agreement for GluCurve to August 31, 2022.

"We have agreed in principle on the key terms for a global sales and distribution agreement with a leading animal health company," commented Joe Stern, Head of Animal Health at ALRT. "The last step in their due diligence process is to evaluate the GluCurve Pet CGM internally by using it on their own sample of customers and their respective pets. This step is taking longer than we initially projected due to scheduling delays. After discussing the delays with Infinovo we agreed it would be in both parties' best interest to complete a new contract extending the date of the closing condition for a sales and distribution agreement date to August 31, 2022. Based on our non-inferiority study results earlier this year, we do not expect this delay to alter our commercialization schedule and will provide further updates on timing and details of the initial launch upon the execution of the global sales and distribution agreement."

The GluCurve Pet CGM is the first and only continuous glucose monitoring system for diabetic cats and dogs. Veterinarians can quickly apply the monitor onto pets before sending them home where glucose levels are remotely recorded every 3 minutes and securely uploaded to the ALRT cloud. In the cloud, the data is analyzed and organized into time saving graphs and tables that are displayed in the veterinarian's patient management portal along with additional features such as glucose curve comparisons and overlays, insulin dose calculators, best practice guidelines, and more. The pet owner will also have access to live time glucose readings and graphs through the GluCurve app for iOS and Android.

ALRT is pleased to announce an updated investors presentation has been uploaded to the investor relations section of their website and can be viewed at https://www.alrt.com/investors .

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd.
ALRT is a data management company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices, a patent pending Predictive A1C algorithm to track treatment success between lab reports and an FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment program. ALRT also offers an algorithm to provide prescribers support for timely non-insulin medication advancements. The overall goal is to optimize diabetes drug therapies to drive improved patient outcomes. The program tracks performance of all clinical activities to ensure best practices are followed. The ALRT Diabetes Solution gives healthcare providers a platform for remote diabetes care, helping to minimize patient exposure to potential infections in clinical settings. Currently, the Company is focused on diabetes and intends to expand its services to cover other chronic diseases anchored on verifiable data.

In addition, the animal health division of ALRT has identified an unmet need in diabetes care and has developed GluCurve; a solution to assist Veterinarian Doctors to determine the efficacy of insulin and to help to identify the appropriate dose and frequency of administration of insulin for companion animals, thereby delivering the same optimization of diabetic drug therapies to pets as to humans.

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd. is controlled by ALR Technologies Inc., a Company with its shares traded on the OTC:QB under the symbol "ALRT". On May 17, 2022, ALR Technologies Inc. announced an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization for the sole purpose of changing the Company's jurisdiction of incorporation from Nevada to Singapore (the "Redomicile Merger Agreement"). The Redomicile Merger Agreement is subject to the required approval of the Company's stockholders, requisite regulatory approvals, the effectiveness of the registration statement on Form F-4 filed by ALRT related to the Redomicile Merger, and other customary closing conditions. The Redomicile Merger is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2022. See the Form 8-K filed May 20, 2022, by ALR Technologies Inc. for further information about the Redomicile Merger Agreement.

More information about ALR Technologies Inc. can be found at www.alrt.com . Information regarding ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd. can be found at https://sg.alrt.com .

Contact

Email Investor Relations: ir@alrt.com
Email Animal Health Inquiries: animalhealth@alrt.com
Phone (US): +1 804 554 3500
Phone (Singapore): +65 3129 2924

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" as defined under applicable securities legislation. All information and statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature constitute forward-looking statements and information, and the words "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "could", "expect", "intend", "plan", "postulates", "predict", "will", "may" or similar expressions suggesting future conditions or events, or the negative of these terms, are generally intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include all risks and uncertainties expressed in the cautionary statements and risk factors in the annual report on Form 10-K and other filings of ALRT with the SEC. There can be no assurance that such statements included within this news release will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company will enter into a new manufacturing agreement with Infinovo, enter into a global sales and distribution agreement with a leading animal health company, or that such sales and distribution agreement will be executed in time to meet the closing conditions for the Manufacturing and Supply Agreement with Infinovo The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof. ALRT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


ALR Technologies Completes Definitive Manufacturing Agreement with Infinovo Medical for the GluCurve Pet CGM Hardware

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, announces the completion of a definitive manufacturing agreement with Infinovo Medical Co. Ltd ("Infinovo") to manufacture and supply the Continuous Glucose Monitor ("CGM") hardware that will be utilized as part of the ALRT GluCurve Pet CGM (the "Manufacturing Agreement"). The Manufacturing Agreement gives ALRT the exclusive global rights to distribute the Infinovo CGM hardware for the animal health market, providing long-term production and supply. Subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions it is expected that initial deliveries of product by Infinovo will be made during Q4 of 2022

"Executing the Manufacturing Agreement with Infinovo marks another major milestone in our path to commercialization and profitability," comments Sidney Chan, Chairman and CEO of ALRT. "Our next targeted milestone is securing distribution for the ALRT GluCurve Pet CGM. We have been working with many of the largest global distributors and pharmaceutical companies in animal health, evaluating different distribution opportunities ranging from joint venture partnerships to sales and distribution agreements. We believe we have narrowed in on the right company and right deal structure to best bring value to our shareholders and to those who care for diabetic pets. We hope to announce the details of this pivotal next step in the near future."

ALR Technologies Announces Reincorporation Merger

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT USA") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announces that further to its release on June 1, 2021, ALRT USA has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the "Reincorporation Merger Agreement") with ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd., a Singapore company limited by shares ("ALRT Singapore"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ALRT Delaware, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("ALRT Delaware"), relating to a proposed merger transaction (the "Reincorporation Merger") for the purpose of changing the jurisdiction of incorporation of ALRT USA from Nevada to Singapore.

The Reincorporation Merger will consist of a one-for-one share exchange, where at closing of the transaction, ALRT Delaware will merge with and into ALRT USA, and ALRT USA will be the surviving entity and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALRT Singapore. ALR Delaware will then cease to exist. At closing, the stockholders of ALRT USA will exchange their shares of common stock, and any options or warrants to purchase shares of common stock which they might hold, on a one-for-one basis, for ordinary shares ("ALRT Singapore Ordinary Shares") and options or warrants to subscribe for ALRT Singapore Ordinary Shares, as applicable. The shareholders of ALRT USA prior to the transaction will have the same number of shares and same proportionate ownership of ALRT Singapore as held in ALRT USA. The parties to the Reincorporation Merger expect that the ALRT Singapore Ordinary Shares will trade on the OTCQB subsequent to the close of the transaction.

ALR Technologies Announces Completion of Pivotal Non-Inferiority Study on the GluCurve Pet CGM

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced successful results from the conclusion of the non-inferiority study conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM which was previously announced on February 10, 2022 and February 28, 2022. GluCurve is the first of its kind Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) specifically for diabetic cats and dogs.

Notable findings from the study:

ALR Technologies Announces Successful Preliminary Results for the GluCurve Pet CGM Non-Inferiority Study

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced preliminary results from the Non-Inferiority Study currently being conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM (GluCurve).

Utilizing a chemistry analyzer for the baseline, the GluCurve has thus far performed on par with the leading veterinary Blood Glucose Meter (BGM) and has met all the accuracy requirements set for human blood glucose meters in ISO: 15197:2013.

Viemed Announces Executive Additions to Lead Acquisition Growth

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced the additions of Michael Freeman as Chief Business Development Officer and Jeremy Trahan as Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Strategic Transactions. Prior to joining the team at Viemed, Freeman and Trahan were executives at LHC Group, Inc ("LHC")(NASDAQ:LHCG), where together they directed and were integrally involved in over 100 transactions valued at approximately $1.9 billion, collectively.

"We are thrilled to expand our team of extremely talented executives by welcoming Michael and Jeremy," said Casey Hoyt, Viemed Chief Executive Officer. "Together, they have a proven track record of success and their leadership and experience will support a strong acquisition infrastructure within our organization. I am confident that they will play a critical role in the next major chapter of our organizational growth."

Bausch Health Provides Update Following Oral Order in XIFAXAN® Patent Litigation

-- Company to Appeal Expected Court Decision on Certain XIFAXAN® Patents –

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC), and its gastroenterology business Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced the U.S. District Court of Delaware issued an Oral Order in the matter of Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. et al v. Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding the infringement and validity of certain U.S. Patents protecting the composition and use of XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 550 mg tablets for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) and reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence.

IIROC Trade Resumption - BHC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Will Release Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Aug. 9

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 . Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Abbott Introduces Canada's First Remote Neuromodulation Patient-Care Technology, NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, to Treat People with Chronic Pain and Movement Disorders*

  • The new system allows patients implanted with an Abbott neuromodulation device to communicate with their physician and remotely receive treatment in real time, regardless of location §

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announces the Health Canada licencing† of NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic, a remote programming technology that is the first of its kind in Canada and is compatible with Abbott's suite of neuromodulation technologies. NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic has the potential to increase access to optimal treatment for patients living with chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, or essential tremors who might otherwise have difficulty receiving care from their healthcare provider due to location or being unable to travel to seek care.

Sample screen view of a patient-physician interaction on Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic

Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic gives patients the flexibility and comfort of receiving care anywhere § by connecting with their doctor via secure in-app video chat and an integrated remote programming feature. This feature enables clinicians to prescribe new treatment settings remotely to the patient's neurostimulation device using the clinician programmer app and a new, simple, and secure remote care connection.

In Canada , it is estimated that more than 6 million people live with chronic pain, 1 almost 100,000 people live with Parkinson's disease, 2 and almost 2 million people live with an essential tremor. 3 , 4 Many of these people who don't live close to a healthcare centre have difficulty accessing care due to the inability to see their doctor in-person. They are often challenged by the time associated with the trip, and/or the availability of a caregiver to help with their travel. In addition to the time implications, patients and caregivers may experience considerable travel-related costs and reduced employment wages. This is particularly true for those living in rural, northern, and remote parts of the country. 5

"Without alternatives to in-person programming, many of these patients may delay or forego care, particularly those who face a travel burden," said Alfonso Fasano , M.D., Ph.D., with Krembil Brain Institute at Toronto Western Hospital, part of the University Health Network. "Fortunately, innovative virtual healthcare options are changing the treatment landscape, ultimately extending care beyond clinic walls. Remote programming is an important new option that allows patients to communicate with their physicians virtually to ensure proper device settings and functionality. This brings the convenience of connected care to neurostimulation therapy, giving patients the ability to manage their therapy in a way that fits their personal needs."

NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic is compatible with the following Canadian-licensed Abbott neuromodulation devices: **

  • Proclaim™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS), for the management of chronic, intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs
  • Proclaim dorsal root ganglion (DRG) therapy, for the management of moderate to severe chronic intractable pain of the lower limbs
  • Infinity™ deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy, for the management of Parkinson's disease and tremor

"For more than a decade, Abbott has been evaluating the treatment hurdles neuromodulation patients faced," said Pedro Malha, vice president, neuromodulation, Abbott. "During this time, we have diligently worked to find better ways of connecting patients to their doctors. The launch of NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic in Canada exemplifies Abbott's ability to put science and innovation to work, delivering solutions to help people live their best lives."

The ongoing evolution of Abbott neuromodulation technologies highlights the commitment to patient-centered research integrated with cutting-edge technologies to go beyond physical symptom relief and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic was first launched in the United States in March 2021 .

*Neurostimulation systems for DBS are used in patients with levodopa-responsive Parkinson's disease or tremor. Please refer to the device Instructions for Use for details.

§ Anywhere with a cellular or Wi-Fi connection and sufficiently charged patient controller.

†The St. Jude Medical Clinician Programmer App and St. Jude Medical Patient Controller App used with the NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic are currently licensed.

**Certain configurations of the devices within may not have been licensed in accordance with Canadian law. Contact your local sales representative for the regulatory status of the device(s) in Canada . This product is intended for use by or under the direction of a physician. Prior to use, reference the Instructions for Use, inside the product carton (when available) or at medical.abbott/manuals for more detailed information on Indications, Contraindications, Warnings, Precautions and Adverse Events as applicable to Canada .

About Neuromodulation
Neuromodulation is an advanced personalized treatment option often recommended for patients who suffer from chronic pain and certain movement disorders, such as Parkinson's disease and essential tremors. Abbott neuromodulation systems use a recharge-free implanted generator, and a thin wire called a lead to send mild electrical pulses to areas of the brain that cause pain or tremors. These pulses interrupt the signals responsible for these symptoms. 6

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

1 Prevalence of chronic pain among individuals with neurological conditions. Statistics Canada . Updated March 21, 2018 . Accessed on May 25, 2022 . https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/82-003-x/2018003/article/54921-eng.htm
2 About Parkinson's Disease. Parkinson's Canada . Accessed on May 25, 2022 . https://www.parkinson.ca/about-parkinsons/
3 Agarwal, S. (2020, July 14 ). Essential Tremor. Access on May 25, 2022 . https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK499986/
4 Canada's population estimates: Age and sex, July 1, 2021 . Statistics Canada . Updated September 29, 2022 . Accessed May 25, 2022 . https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210929/dq210929d-eng.htm
5 Publicly funded medical travel subsidy programs in Canada . Canadian Social Work Review. Volume 34, Number 1, 2017, p. 123–139. Accessed May 24, 2022 . https://www.erudit.org/en/journals/cswr/1900-v1-n1-cswr03182/1040998ar/
6 Yu, H., & Neimat, J. (2008). The treatment of movement disorders by deep brain stimulation. Neurotherapeutics , 5, 26-36 http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.nurt.2007.10.072 .

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

SOURCE Abbott

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c0548.html

