Life Science News Investing News
ALR Technologies Inc. the diabetes management company, today announced successful results from the conclusion of the non-inferiority study conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM which was previously announced on February 10, 2022 and February 28, 2022. GluCurve is the first of its kind Continuous Glucose Monitor specifically for diabetic cats and dogs. Notable findings from the study: Utilizing a chemistry analyzer as ...

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced successful results from the conclusion of the non-inferiority study conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM which was previously announced on February 10, 2022 and February 28, 2022. GluCurve is the first of its kind Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) specifically for diabetic cats and dogs.

Notable findings from the study:

  • Utilizing a chemistry analyzer as the baseline, the GluCurve Pet CGM was more accurate than the leading Blood Glucose Meter (BGM) for animals 47.8% of the time.
  • 100% of the GluCurve Pet CGM readings paired to the chemistry analyzer reference values were within ±20%, compared to 86.9% from the animal BGM
  • The GluCurve Pet CGM's average deviation from the baseline was 9.7% compared to 8.2% from the animal BGM.
  • No clinically significant differences were found when comparing the GluCurve Pet CGM to the chemistry analyzer or leading animal BGM.
  • GluCurve displayed otherwise unavailable data on insulin injection times, eating habits, activity, and stress seen through changes in glucose on a day-to-day basis.

Dr. Imperato, lead veterinarian in the study commented, "The GluCurve Pet CGM plugs a long-standing gap in managing veterinary diabetic patients; not only will veterinarians finally receive effortlessly accurate data, the patients will live longer too."

"The non-inferiority study further demonstrates the significant need for GluCurve in veterinary medicine. The in-home data collected is invaluable to veterinarians and by analyzing and organizing it into effective patient management it greatly reduces the effort and time needed by clinicians to treat diabetic pets," said Sidney Chan, Chairman and CEO of ALR Technologies. "Now that we have the successful results of the non-inferiority study, a MOU for manufacturing with a definitive agreement in the works, and conducted preliminary discussions with the leading animal health pharmaceutical companies, we are well positioned to start realizing the full potentials of ALRT. We will now focus our attention on completing a partnership agreement in the near future to commercially launch GluCurve Pet CGM in a meaningful way in Q3 2022."

About ALR Technologies
ALR Technologies is a data management company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes: an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices; a patent pending Predictive A1C algorithm to track treatment success between lab reports and an FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment program. ALRT also offers an algorithm to provide prescribers support for timely non-insulin medication advancements. The overall goal is to optimize diabetes drug therapies to drive improved patient outcomes. The program tracks performance of all clinical activities to ensure best practices are followed. The ALRT Diabetes Solution gives healthcare providers a platform for remote diabetes care, helping to minimize patient exposure to potential infections in clinical settings. Currently, the Company is focused on diabetes and will expand its services to cover other chronic diseases anchored on verifiable data.

In addition, the animal health division has identified an unmet need in diabetes care and has developed GluCurve; a solution to assist Veterinarian Doctors to determine the efficacy of insulin and to help to identify the appropriate dose and frequency of administration of insulin for companion animals. Thus, delivering the same optimization of diabetic drug therapies to pets as to humans.

On June 1, 2021, ALR Technologies Inc. announced its intention to migrate to Singapore. More information about ALR Technologies Inc. can be found at www.alrt.com. Information regarding ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd. can be found at https://sg.alrt.com .

Contact

Ken Robulak (US)
Phone: +1 (727) 736-3838

Anthony Ngai (Singapore)
Phone: +65 3129 2924

Email: ir@alrt.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" as defined under applicable securities legislation. All information and statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature constitute forward-looking information, and the words "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "could", "expect", "intend", "plan", "postulates", "predict", "will", "may" or similar expressions suggesting future conditions or events or the negative of these terms are generally intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specifically, that the Company will enter into partnership to launch GluCurve Pet CGM, that GluCurve Pet CGM will launch in Q3 2022 or thereafter. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof. ALR Technologies disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ALR Technologies OTC:ALRT Medical Device Investing
ALRT
ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies Announces Successful Preliminary Results for the GluCurve Pet CGM Non-Inferiority Study

ALR Technologies Announces Successful Preliminary Results for the GluCurve Pet CGM Non-Inferiority Study

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced preliminary results from the Non-Inferiority Study currently being conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM (GluCurve).

Utilizing a chemistry analyzer for the baseline, the GluCurve has thus far performed on par with the leading veterinary Blood Glucose Meter (BGM) and has met all the accuracy requirements set for human blood glucose meters in ISO: 15197:2013.

Keep reading... Show less
ALR Technologies Announces Completion of Continuous Glucose Monitor Integration and Provides Update on Human Initiatives

ALR Technologies Announces Completion of Continuous Glucose Monitor Integration and Provides Update on Human Initiatives

ALR Technologies ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced the completion of its integration between the GluCurve Pet CGM platform and the Infinovo P3 CGM.

GluCurve Pet CGM is a first of its kind CGM for diabetic cats and dogs that utilizes an adapted version of the ALRT Diabetes Solution platform for Veterinarian Doctors. The GluCurve mobile app collects and displays pet glucose data for the pet owner via Bluetooth from the CGM hardware and securely uploads the data to the cloud where the Company's technologies analyze and organize the data into a convenient patient management portal for veterinarians. GluCurve offers veterinarians crucial time saving features such as glucose curve comparisons, insulin dose calculators, and information on all the available insulin therapies along with best practice guidelines.

Keep reading... Show less
ALR Technologies Releases an Open Letter to Shareholders

ALR Technologies Releases an Open Letter to Shareholders

ALR Technologies ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today releases an open letter to shareholders from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sidney Chan. A copy of the letter is presented in this press release, the original can be found at https:ALRT.cominvestors2021lettertoshareholders .

Dear Fellow Shareholders,
2021 has been a transformative year for ALRT within which we have accomplished many important milestones. Most notable is the formation of the animal health division. As discussed below, the successful launch of the GluCurve Pet CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) should lead to revenue, earnings, and positive cashflows in the second half of 2022. We have discussed partnership opportunities on the GluCurve Pet CGM with various interested pharmaceutical companies and have selected our top candidate and are targeting to finalize a definitive agreement by May 2022. Additionally, we have brought on key additions to the ALR Technologies corporate team, and we have laid the groundwork to revolutionize diabetes care in human health. I am grateful for the support of our current shareholders, and the interest we have received from potential institutional investors, investment funds, and retail investors alike.

Keep reading... Show less
ALR Technologies and Infinovo Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Manufacture World's First CGM for Diabetic Pets

ALR Technologies and Infinovo Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Manufacture World's First CGM for Diabetic Pets

ALR Technologies ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Infinovo Medical Co. Ltd for a global supply agreement of their P3 Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) for use by ALRT in the animal health sector.

Under the terms of the MOU, ALR Technologies and Infinovo will collaborate to integrate Infinovo's P3 CGM with ALRT's proprietary GluCurve platform. The Company expects to begin testing the GluCurve Pet CGM in veterinary clinics in late December 2021 or early January 2022. The testing is scheduled to complete by the end of February 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
cgm data providers in usa

ALR Technologies Releases Select Results from Market Research on Diabetic Pet Industry; Market Demand High for Innovation

  • GluCurve is the world's first continuous glucose monitor (CGM) for diabetic dogs and cats
  • GluCurve eliminates need for manual, costly and cumbersome "glucose curves" that are today's standard of care
  • 2017 AVMA Report shows between 28,000-32,000 veterinary practices in U.S.
  • 97% of DVM survey respondents indicated they'd use a pet CGM system to diagnose and manage diabetic dogs and cats as soon as available

ALR Technologies ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, is pleased to release select results from comprehensive market research conducted by the consulting firm SmartPharma, evaluating the current approach to diabetes diagnosis, glucose monitoring and insulin treatment in cats and dogs. The conclusions speak strongly about the market demand for innovation to modernize the arcane standard of care today, which ALRT interprets as highly favorable for introducing the GluCurve™ Pet CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) as a simple, accurate, reliable and pain-free system to treat the approximately 4.5 million diabetic dogs and cats worldwide.

GluCurve™ is the world's first and only CGM for cats and dogs. Once applied to the pet, it automatically collects blood glucose readings every 5 minutes for up to 14 days. Over the course of 24 hours, 288 data points are transmitted via Bluetooth to the pet owner's synchronized device and then to the ALRT portal where the data is analyzied and presented to the veterinarian to quickly and effortlessly facilitate optimal care.

Keep reading... Show less

Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday April 19 th to review first-quarter results. Joseph J. Wolk Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Moore Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call. The question and answer portion of the call will also include additional members of Johnson & Johnson's executive team.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:

Keep reading... Show less
Applied UV Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program

Applied UV Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized a common share repurchase program to repurchase up to one million shares (13.5% of the Company's public float) of the Company's outstanding common stock. The share repurchase authorization is effective immediately and the Company's management team may make open market repurchases of the Company's common stock as authorized until September 30, 2022.

Max Munn, Applied UV's interim CEO stated, "The Board's decision to authorize this share repurchase program reflects the Company's commitment to creating shareholder value, our strong balance sheet and the expectations we have for 2022."

Keep reading... Show less
How to Invest in Medical Devices

How to Invest in Medical Devices

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.

This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and prevention of diseases and physical conditions, and it continues to develop rapidly.

Examples of medical devices include neurostimulation devices, surgical implants, ultrasound imaging devices and robotic medical technology, along with insulin pumps and insulin pens for diabetes. Just as pharmaceutical companies seek to serve unmet needs, medical device companies do the same via innovative technologies.

Keep reading... Show less

Talc-Cancer Lawsuits Play Critical Role in Exposing Johnson & Johnson's Unethical Experiments on Prisoners

Revelations that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) paid scientific researchers to conduct unethical and inhumane experiments on prisoners in the 1960s are shedding new light on what the company knew about cancer risks from its talc-based products like the iconic Johnson's Baby Powder, just as the company is moving to shut down jury trials in a controversial bankruptcy gambit.

Details about experiments paid for by J&J at Holmesburg Prison in Pennsylvania in the 1960s are coming to light only because cancer victims have been allowed to seek justice through their Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial, says trial lawyer Majed Nachawati , founder of Dallas -based Fears Nachawati. Future trials are in jeopardy now that J&J has initiated a controversial bankruptcy in which tens of thousands of cancer lawsuits have been transferred to a shell company that has since declared bankruptcy.

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic announces contract with Vizient for Touch Surgery Enterprise

The first AI-powered video management and analytics platform for the OR, Touch Surgery Enterprise gives surgical teams easy access to procedural videos and insights

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has entered into a contract with Vizient, a leading healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S., to add Touch Surgery™ Enterprise to Vizient's offerings, which serve more than half the nation's healthcare providers.

Keep reading... Show less

Viemed Healthcare Announces Share Repurchase Program

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation's largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, today reported that its Board of Directors has authorized and approved a share repurchase program on Nasdaq.

Under the share repurchase program, Viemed may repurchase up to 1,984,014 common shares of the Company (the ‎‎" Common Shares ") from time to time in accordance with applicable securities laws, ‎representing approximately 5% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of March ‎4‎, 2022.‎

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×