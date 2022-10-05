Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Banks on Innovative Clean Tech to Quickly "Bring Power to the People"
The AFCP CEO discussed innovative technology that will allow utility customers to use pure hydrogen to power their homes with clean energy.
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power banks on innovative clean tech to quickly "bring power to the people"youtu.be
An innovative technology that allows hydrogen to flow through natural gas pipelines will speed up the process of powering residential and commercial buildings with clean energy.
Through a joint venture with Progressus Clean Technologies, Alkaline Fuel Cell Power (AFCP) (NEO:PWWR,OTCQB:ALKFF) is leveraging hydrogen separator technology that allows customers to extract hydrogen — a clean source of energy — from the existing natural gas grid, explained CEO Frank Carnevale.
“We're showing two great technologies: a hydrogen separator technology and then our alkaline fuel cell, which is really cost-effective compared to alternatives,” Carnevale said. "We're doing this because we want to speed up how we bring our fuel cells to (the) market. And that's critical to our success."
On average, about 20 percent of the pipeline capacity of natural gas utilities can be filled with hydrogen, Carnevale said. That means when a local gas company injects hydrogen to one side of its system, that hydrogen flows with the natural gas through the pipeline to various customers, providing cleaner power.
Through AFCP’s fuel cells and Progressus' hydrogen separator device, which can be attached through that pipeline on the customer’s property, users can choose to extract only hydrogen energy to flow into their home or facility, which then is used to run AFCP's 4 kilowatt Micro-CHP or 4 kilowatt generator for pure hydrogen power, explained Carnevale.
“Fundamentally, we're bringing power to the people … it's a global energy transition we're all dealing with, and we're trying to make sure that we bring affordable, renewable and reliable power to the people,” Carnevale added.
In September 2022, AFCP announced that its wholly owned Belgian subsidiary Fuel Cell Power had earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system for the development of alkaline fuel cells, an important step for the company to demonstrate to investors that it intends to move forward and scale the business, Carnevale said.
Watch the full interview with Alkaline Fuel Cell Power CEO Frank Carnevale above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Alkaline Fuel Cell Power (NEO:PWWR,OTCQB:ALKFF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Alkaline Fuel Cell Power in order to help investors learn more about the company. Alkaline Fuel Cell Power is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Alkaline Fuel Cell Power and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
