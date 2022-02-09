Precious MetalsInvesting News

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 9, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on its 100% owned Haldane project entitled "Technical Report on the Haldane Project, Yukon, Canada" .  The Technical Report has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and was prepared by Murray Jones, MSc, PGeo of Equity Exploration

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 9, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza" or the "Company") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report on its 100% owned Haldane project entitled "Technical Report on the Haldane Project, Yukon, Canada" (the "Technical Report").  The Technical Report has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and was prepared by Murray Jones, MSc, PGeo of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

The 8,579 hectare Haldane project is located in the western portion of the Keno Hill silver district, 25 kilometres west of Keno City, Yukon.  Exploration at Haldane is targeting extensions of historical high-grade silver production on the property as well as recently defined targets, such as the West Fault, in new areas of the property.

The Technical Report is being filed concurrently with, and in support of, the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the financial year ended September 30, 2021.  The AIF has been voluntarily filed by Alianza in order to permit the Company to be eligible to file a short form prospectus under National Instrument 44-101 at a future date.  The Company is not currently contemplating a financing using the short form prospectus system, however the Company would like to ensure that the system is available to it in the future.

"We have had successful campaigns at Haldane, both at the West Fault and Middlecoff zones," stated Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza. "Both targets are open to depth and along strike in both directions and show evidence of multiple fault movements and mineralizing events that may be conducive to forming larger mineralized bodies. We look forward to advancing both of these targets and others at Haldane."

Haldane Silver Project, Keno Hill District, Yukon

Recent work at Haldane has targeted the West Fault target. Drilling in 2021 aimed to follow up the result from a late 2020 intersection ( 8.72 m estimated true width averaging 311 g/t silver, 0.89% lead and 1.13% zinc ) with 50 metre step outs along strike and down dip, extending mineralization 100 metres along strike and 90 metres down trend. This campaign was highlighted by additional high grade results of 3.14 m estimated true width averaging 1,351 g/t silver, 2.43% lead and 2.91% zinc in hole HLD21-24 including 1.26 m estimated true width averaging 3,267 g/t silver, 5.80% lead and 7.02% zinc. Drilling revealed two splays of strongly mineralized veins within the West Fault Complex. The next phase of drilling will test the West Fault Complex vein mineralization to the southwest and down dip to determine the extent of high grade silver mineralization at this target. This program is planned to commence in the summer with a minimum of 2,000 metres of drilling planned.  In addition to the high priority West Fault, plans for additional holes at the Middlecoff and the recently discovered Bighorn targets are being drawn up as well. Program details will be made available once finalized.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a hybrid business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza currently has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and is actively seeking partners on other projects.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel:  (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Scott Logan

slogan@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Alianza MineralsTSXV:ANZGold Investing
ANZ:CA
Overview

Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ) is a hybrid-prospect generator with an active portfolio of high-value projects. Alianza currently holds five projects in Nevada, six in Yukon, one in Colorado, one project and one royalty in Peru and three royalties in Mexico. In the rising precious metals market, Alianza has been recognized for having a standout portfolio of projects in highly prospective and active mining jurisdictions.

The company’s 100 percent owned flagship Haldane silver project is located within Yukon’s prolific Keno Hill mining district. The Keno Hill district is Canada’s second-largest silver producer and one of the world’s highest-grade silver camps. Between 1913 and 1989, the district generated over 217 M oz of silver with average production grades of 1,149 g/t silver (37 oz/t), 5.62 percent lead and 3.14 percent zinc.

Alianza’s wholly owned Haldane project has seen over 100 years of mining and exploration interest. From 1918 to 2018, sporadic work programs targeted select areas of the property for high-grade silver, tin and later gold. Despite strong indicators of high-grade silver mineralization, much of the property remains underexplored with significant potential at depth, on strike and in newly discovered vein systems. Alianza’s approach when it acquired the project in 2018 was to step back and assess the entire property for its potential to host additional high-grade silver targets for testing. The Haldane project benefits significantly from a mining-friendly jurisdiction and thorough road accessibility.

alianza haldane map

In 2018, the company performed property-wide mapping and geochemical sampling to identify high-value targets in areas of the property where little-to-no prior exploration had investigated its silver potential. In 2019, the first hole was drilled within the newly discovered Bighorn zone intersecting multiple vein structures and Keno-style silver-lead mineralization. Other zones of interest within the historically mined Mt. Haldane Vein System (MHVS) include the Middlecoff zone, which includes 235 meters of strike-length on a mineralized structure that has yielded 24.7 tons of silver at 3,102 g/t and 59 percent lead almost a century ago. With only 17 surface holes drilled to-date on the entire property, the potential for an additional high-grade discovery similar to the new Bighorn zone remains significantly high.

Two other primary assets held by Alianza include the Tim silver project in Yukon and the Twin Canyon gold project in Colorado. The company’s Tim property hosts high-grade silver mineralization at surface, with historic trenching sample results of 10.28 oz/t silver and 9.12 percent lead. Alianza has partnered with Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), and the project is located a short 12 kilometers from Coeur’s prolific Silvertip mine.

The Company’s Twin Canyon gold project is located in the past-producing La Plata district of southwestern Colorado. The Twin Canyon property hosts a series of underground workings that date back to the 1980s and 1990s. Historic sampling yielded gold values up to 15.77 g/t gold. After a successful field campaign, Alianza staked additional claims to expand the property and more recently launched a follow-up exploration program involving detailed prospecting and geological mapping within areas of gold soil anomalies.

The company recently closed $3.2 million in financing originally announced near the end of September. Jason Weber, president and CEO of Alianza, commented, “This financing gives us the ability to not only complete our ongoing Haldane drilling program, but also the flexibility to follow up results from this program and test new targets as early as we can get started in 2021.”

The company’s technical team has had extensive experience with exploration and resource development with a specialization in early-stage exploration and project generation. Alianza has formed strategic partnerships with Coeur Mining, Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC), Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd and Big Rock Exploration Ltd.

Alianza Minerals’ Company Highlights

  • Focused on making a discovery through strategic exploration in stable jurisdictions: the company currently holds royalties and projects in Peru, Nevada, Yukon and three Mexico royalties.
  • Recently closed $3.2 million in financing and is fully funded until the end of 2021.
  • The company’s wholly owned flagship Haldane silver project is in the Yukon’s prolific Keno Hill district, one of the world’s highest-grade silver camps. Historically, Keno Hill has produced over 217 million oz of silver.
  • Two of the company’s other projects include the Tim silver project in Yukon and the Twin Canyon gold project in Colorado.
  • The company’s Tim property hosts high-grade silver mineralization at surface while the Twin Canyon property hosts a series of underground workings dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. Historic sampling yielded gold grades of up to 15.77 g/t.
  • All three of the company’s project areas benefit from significant infrastructure and exceptional road access.

Alianza Minerals’ Key Projects

Haldane Silver Project, Keno Hill District, Yukon

The company’s wholly owned Haldane project is located in an underexplored, high-grade silver region of the historic Keno Hill mining district. The property encompasses 8,579 hectares of tenure hosting structurally controlled silver veins within Central Yukon. Between 1913 and 1989, the Keno Hill silver deposits produced over 200 million ounces of silver. Keno Hill remains one of the highest-grade silver districts in the world.

In 2018, Alianza identified two new soil anomalies, validating the technical team’s prediction that additional Keno District-style silver-bearing veins may be present on the property. A 2019 exploration program focused on the Ross, Bighorn and Middlecoff targets, resulting in the discovery of silver-lead vein mineralization at the newly-minted Bighorn Zone and additional high-grade silver intersections at the promising Middlecoff Zone.

bighorn results

The company has already initiated phase one of a drilling program, which includes a total of 10 holes. The initial phase of drilling will target the West Fault and Middlecoff areas. In 2011, a previous operator intersected mineralization at the West Fault, returning 320 g/t silver, 1.1 g/t gold and 0.7 percent lead over 2.2 meters. The Phase One program will also return to the Middlecoff zone, where drilling in 2019 intersected 455 g/t silver over 1.02 meters and 996 g/t silver, 1.486 g/t gold and 28.35 percent lead over 0.35 meters.

Phase Two of the drilling program is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and will further target both the West Fault and Middlecoff veins, in addition to the recently discovered Bighorn zone, from which the first and only hole revealed 2.35 meters of 125 g/t silver at 4.39 percent lead, in addition to three other silver-lead bearing veins.

Tim Project, Silver, Yukon

The Tim property includes 72 mineral claims located 72 kilometers west of Watson Lake, Yukon. Alianza’s experienced technical team believes the property hosts a carbonate replacement-manto style deposit, similar in nature to the nearby Silvertip mine owned and operated by Coeur Mining. Historic trench chip samples returned 352.4 g/t silver and 9.12 percent lead over 4 meters. Two grab samples taken from another trench indicated 1,248.1 g/t silver at 49.5 percent lead and 978 g/t silver at 32 percent lead. Confirmation sampling by Alianza returned 6.4 meters of 220 g/t silver and 4.74 percent lead, confirming the historic results.

The Tim project is optioned to Coeur Mining, who can earn an 80 percent interest by completing $3.5 million in exploration expenditures over five years, making cash payments of $575,000 to Alianza and completing a feasibility study by the eighth anniversary.

Twin Canyon Gold Project, Colorado

The company’s Twin Canyon project is located in the prolific La Plata district of Southwestern Colorado. The property is a sandstone-hosted gold prospect situated roughly 20 kilometers from the town of Mancos. The project benefits from exceptional road accessibility and a series of underground workings dating back to the 1980s and 1990s.

In June 2020, Alianza acquired a lease on the property to explore its potential for widespread gold mineralization. Channel samples of workings from a 1986 program report indicated up to 8.1 g/t gold over 3 meters. Highlights of the summer 2020 program include a 4 km² expansion and definition of a large gold-in-soil anomaly ranging from 20 to 460 parts per billion gold—measuring over 1,900 meters long by 100 meters wide—in addition to new gold-bearing outcrops associated with anomalous soil geochemistry.

Following a successful field program at Twin Canyon, the company recently launched a follow-up exploration program. The current program includes detailed prospecting and geologic mapping within areas of gold soil anomalies.

Alianza Minerals’ Management Team

Jason Weber, P.Geo.—President, CEO and Director

Weber is a geologist with over 25 years of experience in the minerals exploration industry. He most recently held the position of President and CEO of Kiska Metals Corporation, a junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Whistler gold-copper porphyry project in Alaska. Weber was President and CEO of Rimfire Minerals Corporation from 2007 to 2009 when Rimfire merged with Geoinformatics to create Kiska. He initially joined Rimfire in 1999 as Manager of Corporate Communications. Prior to Rimfire, Weber was engaged by Equity Engineering as a project geologist working on projects in Canada and Central America. He was also the President and CEO of Estrella Gold and has board and advisor positions with a number of junior resource companies

Rob Duncan—VP of Exploration

Duncan has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration with a wide range of companies, from major producers such as Rio Tinto and Inmet Mining to junior explorers. He has held senior management positions at several junior explorers exploring throughout the North American Cordillera, Canadian Shield and Eastern Europe on a wide variety of deposit types including orogenic gold, porphyry copper (gold), VMS, intrusion related gold, and epithermal gold-silver systems. He also has over ten years of management experience specifically with prospect generator companies, having held the position of Exploration Manager at Rimfire Minerals and VP Exploration and Project Development at Evrim Resources.

John R. Wilson—Director

Wilson has over 40 years of experience and success in all aspects of base and precious metals exploration, discovery, reserve definition and mine development. His work has included discoveries in Brazil, Nevada and Peru. He has also performed detailed evaluations of numerous deposits and prospect types in varying geological settings throughout the western U.S., Russia, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, Central America and Asia. His work for Cyprus Minerals Company, Codelco Corporation, Amoco, AMAX Mining Corporation and Essex has ranged from initial prospect evaluation to the design and management of regional exploration, deposit modeling and development programs.

Marc G. Blythe—Director

Marc Blythe has a Master of Business Administration from La Trobe University in Melbourne and a Bachelor of Mining Engineering degree from the Western Australian School of Mines. Blythe was Vice President, Mining, of Almaden Minerals Ltd from 2006 to 2011 and President and CEO of Tarsis Resources Ltd. He was also the Vice President of Corporate Development at Nevsun Resources Ltd. Prior to that he was Corporate Senior Mining Engineer for Placer Dome Inc. based in Vancouver from 2004 until 2006, at which he completed internal and external mine evaluation, including advising on potential acquisitions and mining technology implementation.

Craig Lindsay—Director

Craig Lindsay has in excess of 25 years’ experience in corporate finance, investment banking and business development. His focus has been on mineral resources in the western United States. He is currently the Managing Director of Arbutus Grove Capital Corp., a private company offering corporate finance and merchant banking services. He was the Founder, President and CEO of Otis Gold Corp. until its sale to Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX) in 2020. Lindsay was also a Founder and President of Magnum Uranium Corp. until its merger with Energy Fuels Inc.(TSX: EFR in June 2009). As well, Lindsay was a Vice President in the Corporate Finance and Investment Banking Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Lindsay was Founder of Malaspina Capital Ltd., a junior capital pool company, and was responsible for identifying its merger with Miranda Mining Corp (a Mexican-based gold producer that was subsequently acquired by Wheaton River Minerals).

Mark T. Brown—Executive Chairman

Mark Brown obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1993 while working with PriceWaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Brown has lead the financial aspects of Alianza Minerals Ltd. since 2007, including financing, regulatory and reporting issues. Before Alianza, Brown was the controller of two operating gold mining companies with operations in northern Canada and South America. Brown leads a team of eight people in the Vancouver office of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. and was the founder of Rare Element Resources Ltd., which became a $500 million company under his tenure.

Winnie Wong—CFO

Winnie Wong is the Vice President of Client Services at Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., a firm the company has retained to provide financial management and accounting services. Following her graduation from Queen’s University, Wong worked with Deloitte & Touche, at which she earned her Chartered Accountant designation. Wong currently acts as the CFO and Corporate Secretary on a number of TSX Venture Exchange companies and was CFO of Rare Element Resources ($500 million market cap), as well as Animas Resources and AQM Copper.

