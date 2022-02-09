Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 9, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on its 100% owned Haldane project entitled “Technical Report on the Haldane Project, Yukon, Canada” . The Technical Report has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and was prepared by Murray Jones, MSc, PGeo of Equity Exploration ...

ANZ:CA