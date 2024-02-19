Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Albemarle Corporation to Present at the BMO 33rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that Albemarle Corporation's Chairman and CEO Kent Masters is scheduled to present at the BMO Capital Markets 2024 Investor Conference on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at 1:30 pm ET .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-present-at-the-bmo-33rd-global-metals-mining--critical-minerals-conference-302065407.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 7, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces its plans to explore for the upcoming 2024 mineral exploration season in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 2, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces that its exploration team has just visited the Clayton Valley Lithium Property in Esmeralda County, Nevada. This lithium project is located in Clayton Valley, Nevada adjacent to the village of Silver Peak, Nevada, about 48 km (29 miles) southwest of Tonopah, Nevada, and 273 kilometers (170 miles) southeast of Reno, Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
Ronin Resources

Hornby Lake Assays Confirm Presence of Fractionated Pegmatites

Eleven whole rock samples collected during the field work were sent to ALS Sudbury for analysis using the ME- MS61 package with four-acid digestion. This method analysed for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, and Zr).

Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

Changes to the Board & Company Update

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN) advises that Non-Executive Chairman Mr Jerome Vitale and Non-Executive Director Mr Simon Mottram have resigned as directors with immediate effect to focus on their other business commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the completion of its Locked Cycle Test Program (‘LCT’) conducted at Simulus Group laboratories. The LCT program confirmed exceptional lithium recoveries from prior Li-Stream RPKTM process test work (refer the ASX announcement 7 September 2023) and improved lithium recoveries from the recently finalised subsequent lock cycle simulations. All LCT test work completed at Simulus Group Laboratorieswere led and managed by the Infinity GreenTech Technical Advisory Committee.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Lithium Universe


Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

Galan Lithium Limited (ACN 149 349 646) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide details of its Share Purchase Plan (Plan).

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to confirm that numerous brine aquifers* were successfully intersected in the second hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.

Keep reading...Show less

