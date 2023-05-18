$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at TD Cowen Sustainability Week

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced that Scott Tozier, chief financial officer, and Meredith Bandy vice president of investor relations and sustainability, will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Tuesday, June 6 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The fireside chat is scheduled from 1:10 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. EDT . The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 30 days.

A copy of the presentation will be posted to the company's Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.albemarle.com before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the same day as the event.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.  Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-participate-in-virtual-fireside-chat-at-td-cowen-sustainability-week-301828223.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBLithium Investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Twitter

Pan Asia Metals And VinES Sign Non-Binding MOU To Conduct A Feasibility Study For A Standalone Lithium Conversion Facility

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with VinES Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company (“VinES”), a member of Vingroup, the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam. The MOU, for an initial 36-month term unless extended by mutual consent, is a cooperation agreement between the parties for the evaluation of a standalone Lithium Conversion Facility located close to VinES battery plant in Vietnam. The evaluation will consider an initial annual capacity of 20-25,000tpa of lithium carbonate and / or lithium hydroxide.

Keep reading...Show less
rolled up australian bills with an elastic around them and a kangaroo gold coin at the end

Euroz Hartleys: Energy Transition Needs More Mining Investment and Junior Exploration

From inflation to higher interest rates, investors have been tracking the impact of macro factors in the resource space.

But wealth management firm Euroz Hartleys remains incredibly optimistic about the market's resilience and global outlook.

“Although the current inflationary environment has put pressure on margins, it's created a strong backdrop for commodity prices more broadly,” Tim Bunney, managing director and head of institutional sales, said. “The decarbonisation and electrification thematic that has emerged, coupled with significant underinvestment, bodes well for commodities.”

Keep reading...Show less

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Highlights

SANTIAGO, Chile , May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) reported today earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023, of US$749.9 million ( US$2.63 per ADR), a decrease from US$796.1 million ( US$2.79 per ADR) for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Gross profit (2) reached US$1,065.6 million (47.1% of revenues) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , lower than US$1,164.7 million (57.7% of revenues) recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . Revenues totaled US$2,263.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , representing an increase of approximately 12% compared to US$2,019.8 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos , stated: "Our quarterly results were in line with our expectations. We saw record high average prices and high sales volumes in iodine business and saw some sales volumes recovery in potassium business. In the lithium market, as anticipated, advanced purchases in the previous quarter, the change in subsidies in China and the high level of stock across the battery supply chain led to a weaker demand, predominantly in China , in the beginning of the year. As a result, our lithium sales volumes during the first quarter of the year were lower than compared to the same period last year. Based on the recent increase in customer activity, we believe that the destocking period has concluded and anticipate our sales volumes to recover in the upcoming quarters. We expect the global lithium demand growth to reach at least 20% this year and will continue to operate at full capacity, producing high-quality lithium products to meet this growth."

He continued by saying: "I would like to highlight an increase in our iodine sales volumes this year. This achievement is the result of the Company's hard work and significant effort to increase capacity and production volumes, ensuring that our iodine products are available to meet customer demand, especially in the growing contrast media segment. SQM is the only iodine producer which has been able to successfully increase capacity in the last years. Our team has been working tirelessly to achieve this result, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Mr. Ramos closed by saying: "This year, we continue with our growth plans and expect to invest close to US$1.2 billion in expanding our production capacity in Chile and abroad. The expansions at the Carmen Lithium Plant advance on schedule, while we make progress in preparing the technical documentation for the Salar Futuro project. The lithium hydroxide pant in China should be in production in the upcoming months. We continue with the construction at the Mt. Holland site and can confirm that the project is on track to begin spodumene concentrate production by the end of this year and battery-grade lithium hydroxide in 2025."

The successful public-private alliance with CORFO continues yielding positive results, with SQM´s contribution to the Chilean treasury surpassing US$1 billion for the first three months of 2023.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sqm-reports-earnings-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2023-301828115.html

SOURCE Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile , S.A. (SQM)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 May 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Drilling Underway At Bynoe Lithium Project

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Bynoe Lithium Project, Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Twitter

Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Pan Asia Metals Limited (‘PAM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of PAM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 19 May 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Pan Asia Metals And VinES Sign Non-Binding MOU To Conduct A Feasibility Study For A Standalone Lithium Conversion Facility

American West Metals Limited (ASX: AW1) – Trading Halt

Laterite Nickel Discovery At East Laverton

Related News

Copper Investing

American West Metals Limited (ASX: AW1) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Laterite Nickel Discovery At East Laverton

Platinum Investing

Platinum Facing Big 2023 Deficit on Rising Demand and Constrained Supply

Uranium Investing

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Tantalum Investing

What is Coltan? 6 Facts You Should Know (Updated 2023)

Battery Metals Investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2023 Performance Figures

Gold Investing

Alma Gold: Developing Promising Gold Assets in West Africa and Canada

×