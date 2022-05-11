ALBemarle Corporation a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of senior notes consisting of: $650,000,000 of 4.650% senior notes due 2027, $600,000,000 of 5.050% senior notes due 2032, and $450,000,000 of 5.650% senior notes due 2052. The notes will be Albemarle's general senior unsecured obligations. The gross proceeds from the offering are ...

