Alasdair Macleod: Bond Crisis Ahead — Get in Gold and Out of Credit

Alasdair Macleod of Macleod Finance discusses the issues he sees unfolding in the bond market and outlines how they could spill over into the stock market.

In his view, that could happen more quickly than many are expecting.

Macleod also explains how gold fits into the picture, emphasizing its role as real money.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.