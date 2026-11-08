Alasdair Macleod: Bond Crisis Ahead — Get in Gold and Out of Credit
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
"What you've got to do is preserve what you've got, and you can only do that really by moving into into gold, and to a lesser extent silver," said Alasdair Macleod of Macleod Finance.
Alasdair Macleod of Macleod Finance discusses the issues he sees unfolding in the bond market and outlines how they could spill over into the stock market.
In his view, that could happen more quickly than many are expecting.
Macleod also explains how gold fits into the picture, emphasizing its role as real money.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.