AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (Nasdaq: AGRI), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, announced today that the Company has been invited to present at The MicroCap Rodeo's 2 nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference, which is being held virtually on February 8 - 11, 2022.

Management of AgriFORCE is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time. The webcast and replay of the Company's presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44541 and on the investor relations section of AgriFORCE's website at https://ir.agriforcegs.com/news-events/ir-calendar . Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com . Investors can register for the conference here .

About the Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference
The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its 2 nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference with 25-minute virtual presentations on February 8-9, 2022 and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on February 10-11, 2022. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/ .

About AgriFORCE

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company's current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AGRIFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AGRIFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AGRIFORCE is available at: www.AGRIforcegs.com.

Follow AgriFORCE on Twitter: @agriforcegs.
Follow AgriFORCE on Facebook: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.
Connect with AgriFORCE on LinkedIn: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:
Ian Pedersen
Tel: (604) 757-0952
Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1021
Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com

Media Relations:
AHA Creative Strategies Inc.
Ruth Atherley
Tel: (604) 846-8461
Email: ruth@ahacreative.com


AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd is dedicated to transforming modern agricultural development through its proprietary patent-pending facility design and automated growing system. Its methods are designed to produce high-quality, pesticide-free, locally cultivated crops, cost-effectively and with the ability to quickly scale, in virtually any climate.

