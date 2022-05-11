AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. an intellectual property -focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Spring Into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on May 16th - 20th, 2022Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. ...

