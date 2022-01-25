Company News Investing News
AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. an intellectual property -focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has appointed Denise Sabet to the key role of Director of Marketing & Communications, Mauro Pennella, President AGRIFORCE Brands announced recently. Ms. Sabet will focus on leading the global marketing and communications efforts of AgriFORCE as ...

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has appointed Denise Sabet to the key role of Director of Marketing & Communications, Mauro Pennella, President AGRIFORCE Brands announced recently.

Ms. Sabet will focus on leading the global marketing and communications efforts of AgriFORCE as the Company continues to expand its market reach around the world, driving the Company's integrated model and building the corporate portfolio of brands across multiple verticals.

Ms. Sabet brings extensive international experience to this newly created role, having previously been charged with leading and growing a brand consulting company headquartered in Asia and Europe, and bringing it to the North American market. She has worked with companies across B2B and B2C, including all aspects of strategic branding from visual identities, messaging, positioning, and consumer research, to developing and implementing effective "go to market" strategies. During her career, Ms. Sabet has directed teams and worked directly with companies such as Pepsico, L'Oréal, Unilever, Mondelez, ConAgra, and Reckitt Benkiser, to name a few.

Said Ms. Sabet: "I grew up in the Canadian Prairies and from a young age, I have been passionate about sustainable agriculture as a solution to numerous global challenges, from climate change to food security." She added: "Branding, marketing, and communications are key contributors to a company's success.   I am excited to build on what has been done at AgriFORCE and to support their corporate strategy and international growth."

Said Mr. Pennella: "We are delighted to have Denise on the team. Her international experience and expertise in branding, marketing, and communications will be an asset to AgriFORCE as we continue establish the company as a leader in AgTech innovation on a global level."

About AgriFORCE
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company's current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com .

Follow AgriFORCE on Twitter: @agriforcegs .
Follow AgriFORCE on Facebook: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd .
Connect with AgriFORCE on LinkedIn: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:
Ian Pedersen
Tel: (604) 757-0952
Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1021
Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com

Media Relations:
AHA Creative Strategies Inc.
Ruth Atherley
Tel: (604) 846-8461
Email: ruth@ahacreative.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

AgriFORCE Growing Systems NCM:AGRI Cannabis Investing
AGRI
AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd is dedicated to transforming modern agricultural development through its proprietary patent-pending facility design and automated growing system. Its methods are designed to produce high-quality, pesticide-free, locally cultivated crops, cost-effectively and with the ability to quickly scale, in virtually any climate.

Electra signs Battery Recycling and Cobalt Supply Agreement with Marubeni

Electra signs Battery Recycling and Cobalt Supply Agreement with Marubeni

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that it has signed a battery recycling and cobalt sulfate supply agreement with Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni").

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Provides Update on Planned Acquisition of Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and CEA Consulting Firm

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Provides Update on Planned Acquisition of Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and CEA Consulting Firm

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today provided an update on its planned acquisition of a leading AgTech European consultancy focused on driving AGRIcultural optimization, innovation, solutions, and operational expertise in the AGRIculture, horticulture, and Controlled-Environment AGRIculture (CEA) sectors.

As previously announced, the Company had entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire the AgTech consultancy in October 2021, subject to completion of due diligence and entry into a definitive purchase agreement. The Company reports that it has now completed its due diligence, which was conducted by DVDW , a Dutch Law Firm and Grant Thornton , an international accounting firm.

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Signs Definitive Contract to Deploy Its Proprietary Grow House Facility and IP in Barbados for Production of High Value Medical and Agricultural Crops

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an Intellectual Property (IP) -focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has signed a definitive contract with Humboldt Bliss, Ltd. (“Humboldt”), an agriculture and aquaculture business based in Barbados, West Indies. The contract is for the deployment of the AgriFORCE foundational IP – which includes a proprietary facility design, production and operation technologies and methods, and an automated growing system (the AgriFORCE “Grow House”) for the cultivation and sale of high value medical and agricultural products into the Caribbean and global pharmaceutical and agricultural markets.

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE Signs Definitive Contract to Deploy Its Proprietary Grow House Facility and IP in Barbados for Production of High Value Medical and Agricultural Crops

AgriFORCE Signs Definitive Contract to Deploy Its Proprietary Grow House Facility and IP in Barbados for Production of High Value Medical and Agricultural Crops

Focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has signed a definitive contract with Humboldt Bliss, Ltd. ("Humboldt"), an agriculture and aquaculture business based in Barbados, West Indies. The contract is for the deployment of the AgriFORCE foundational IP which includes a proprietary facility design, production and operation technologies and methods, and an automated growing system (the AgriFORCE "Grow House") for the cultivation and sale of high value medical and agricultural products into the Caribbean and global pharmaceutical and agricultural markets.

Under the terms of the contract, AgriFORCE is responsible for constructing its proprietary facility and providing the full Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the AgriFORCE Grow House and Humboldt is responsible for securing the project's land as well as operating the facility. Upon production, Humboldt has committed to remit an IP licensing, management services and equipment leasing fee to AgriFORCE for up to 14,300 pounds (6,500 kgs) of high value medical and agricultural crops per year. Based on AgriFORCE's internal financial modelling and current market index pricing, the Company believes that the contract represents $12.7M of annual recurring EBITDA. 1 As the initial contract is for a five-year-term, the Company believes this represents more than $63M in EBITDA 1 over the initial term and with two five-year automatic renewals, it anticipates the total contract EBITDA 1 could be up to approximately $190 million. The contract will be backed by a rolling $5 million performance bond maintained by Humboldt.

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE CEO to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

AgriFORCE CEO to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (Nasdaq: AGRI), an innovative AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring AGRIculture IP that advances sustainable cultivation and processing for crops across multiple verticals, announced today that Ingo Mueller, CEO of AGRIFORCE, will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Canaccord Genuity 2 nd Annual AgriFood Tech Innovations Forum
Mr. Mueller is scheduled to present at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time on December 2 nd , 2021 during the 2 nd Annual AgriFood Tech Innovation Forum, presented by Canaccord Genuity. The live audio webcast can be accessed here .

Keep reading... Show less
The Hash Corporation and Fritz's Cannabis Company Partner to Bring Hash Rosin Gummies to Ontario Consumers for the First Time

The Hash Corporation and Fritz's Cannabis Company Partner to Bring Hash Rosin Gummies to Ontario Consumers for the First Time

- Fritz's HashCo Hash Rosin Gummies Now Stocked at OCS -

The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) ("HashCo" or the "Company"), a business focusing on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products using the adaption of old-world traditions, is pleased to announce that its new co-branded product with Fritz's Cannabis Company ("Fritz's"), a family owned and operated legacy market edibles producer, has received a listing from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS").

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus to Participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series on February 2, 2022

Numinus to Participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series on February 2, 2022

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTC: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it will participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series to be hosted virtually on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 .

Neena Bitritto-Garg , Citi's Biotech analyst, will host Payton Nyquvest , Founder and CEO of Numinus, for a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET .

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Celebrates Completion of Statewide Retail Rebrand in Pennsylvania

Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries across the state will host event activations on Saturday, January 29

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is hosting a statewide grand re-branding celebration spanning all Trulieve-affiliated Pennsylvania retail locations on Saturday, Jan. 29 . Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and caregivers to join the celebration at each of its affiliated medical marijuana dispensaries across the state.

Keep reading... Show less

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on March 1, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Dogwalkers and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-883-3895 (Toll-Free) or 412-317-5797 (International) with conference ID: 10163013. Investors may pre-register for the call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163013/f0aaebb97c . A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb's website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Resale Registration Statement Filings

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that it publicly filed a resale registration on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 21, 2022 to register for resale Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company issued as consideration for previously announced 2021 acquisitions.

Keep reading... Show less
business person cutting a cost sign

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: HEXO Plans Cost Savings to Improve Cash Generation

This week, a Canadian licensed cannabis producer shared its plan to cut on costs as it aims to reach a better cash flow line over the next two fiscal years.

Meanwhile, a planned acquisition from a US-based multi-state operator (MSO) has now been dismantled.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×