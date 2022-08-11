VIDEO — Adrian Day: Gold Miners Facing Inflation Woes, Watch this Pressure Point
As major gold miners share how inflation is impacting their businesses, it will be important to watch how commodity currencies perform against the dollar.
Adrian Day: Gold Miners Facing Inflation Woes, Watch this Pressure Pointyoutu.be
As inflation continues to run hot, its impact on mining companies is beginning to emerge.
Speaking about the latest quarterly results from major gold miner Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Adrian Day said that although figures came in worse than people expected, the market was also primed to react poorly.
"The market was just ready and watching," explained Day, who is president of Adrian Day Asset Management. "Are their costs going to be a little worse than we thought? Yes they are. Sell."
Day continued, noting that Newmont's results don't go past Q2. "Even if inflation peaked last month, we still don't have the full impact of those higher numbers yet in costs. That'll come in the third quarter," he explained.
He believes that moving forward it will be key to watch commodity currencies, which are currencies from countries that depend heavily on raw materials for income. These currencies tend to move along with commodities prices.
"Even though energy (prices are) high, the commodity currencies have been low — Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Brazilian real, the South African rand and so on — the places where most mines are, which is where all your local costs are, those commodity currencies have been low," Day said.
"What we really need to watch for is if inflation, cost pressures generally in the economy, remain high," he continued. "Then you'll start to see (the commodity currencies) move up against the dollar, and then you'll have enormous cost pressures for the mines."
Watch the interview above for more from Day, and click here for the full Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Platinum Outlook 2022: Rising Demand to Offset Supply Surplus ›
- Silver Outlook 2022: Supply/Demand Trends Could Catalyze Price ›
- Gold Outlook 2022: Consolidation a Launching Pad for Price Rise ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1791.44
|-2.54
|Silver
|20.59
|+0.08
|Copper
|3.65
|0.00
|Palladium
|2261.50
|+48.50
|Platinum
|949.00
|+14.00
|Oil
|91.55
|-0.38
|Heating Oil
|3.40
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|8.19
|-0.02
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.