Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Market NewsInvesting News

Acreage Announces Filing of Proxy Statement Related to U.S. Strategic Arrangement with Canopy Growth and Canopy USA

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage" or the "Company") (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., is pleased to announce that it: (i) obtained an interim order (the " Interim Order ") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the " Court ") dated January 18, 2023, as varied on February 13, 2023, in connection with its proposed arrangement (the " Floating Share Arrangement ") involving Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy ") (TSX: WEED, NASDAQ: CGC) and Canopy USA, LLC (" Canopy ‎USA "), ‎ to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia); and (ii) filed its proxy statement and management information circular (collectively, the " Circular ") and related materials (the " Meeting Materials ") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") in respect of the special meeting of holders (the " Floating Shareholders ") of Acreage's Class D subordinate voting shares (the " Floating Shares ") to be held on March 15, 2023‎ (the " Meeting ") to approve the Floating Share Arrangement and matters related thereto.

The special resolution approving the Floating Share Arrangement must be approved by: (i) at least 66⅔% of the votes cast by Floating Shareholders, present virtually or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting; and (ii) in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), a simple majority of votes cast by the Floating Shareholders, present virtually or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding the votes in respect of Floating Shares cast by any "interested party", any "related party" of an "interested party" or any "joint actor" (as such terms are defined in MI 61-101).

In addition to satisfying the conditions set forth in the Floating Share Arrangement Agreement (as defined below) and described in the Circular, the implementation of the Floating Share Arrangement is subject to obtaining the final order of the Court, approval of the Floating Share Arrangement from Floating Shareholders at the Meeting and satisfaction of certain other conditions to implementing the Floating Share Arrangement, as set forth in the arrangement agreement (the " Floating Share Arrangement Agreement ") ‎dated October 24, 2022‎ among Acreage, Canopy and Canopy USA, a copy of which is available on Acreage's ‎profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and has been filed with the SEC on the EDGAR website at ‎www.sec.gov‎.‎

Voting is Fast and Easy

Even if you have never voted before, every vote will count no matter how many Floating Shares you own. Floating Shareholders must vote their proxies before 12:00 p.m. (New York time) on March 13, 2023.

For Floating Shareholders with Questions or Requiring Help Voting:

If you have any questions regarding the submission of your proxy, please contact Odyssey Trust Company, ‎at its North American toll-free number: 1-888-290-1175 or Morrow Sodali, the strategic advisor and the proxy ‎solicitation agent for Acreage, by telephone at 1-888-444-0623 toll-free in North America (1-289-695-3075 ‎collect) or by e-mail at assistance@morrowsodali.com.‎

Additional Details

For a more detailed description of the Floating Share Arrangement and the resolution to be voted upon at the Meeting, Floating Shareholders are urged to review and carefully consider the Circular and Meeting Materials, as they contain important information concerning the Floating Share Arrangement and the rights and entitlements of the Floating Shareholders in relation thereto and consult with their financial, tax, legal and other professional advisors.

The Circular and all Meeting Materials will be made available in Acreage's public filings on both SEDAR at ‎www.sedar.com and with the SEC on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. The Circular will be mailed to ‎Floating Shareholders and will be accessible via SEDAR and EDGAR.‎

Floating Shareholders are strongly encouraged to read the Circular that was filed with the SEC and on SEDAR on February ‎‎14, 2023 before authorizing a proxy to vote, including the section in the Circular ‎entitled " Risk Factors ".‎

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company's national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage's wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and each of the documents referred to herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, respectively. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acreage or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements include statements with respect to the Meeting proceeding as ‎described herein or at all and other statements with respect to the Floating Share Arrangement and proposed transactions with Canopy and Canopy USA.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: the occurrence of changes in U.S. federal Laws regarding the cultivation, distribution or possession of marijuana; ‎the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory, court ‎and Floating Shareholder approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Floating Share ‎Arrangement Agreement; the ability of Canopy, Canopy USA and Acreage to satisfy, in a timely manner, the closing conditions to the Floating Share Arrangement; risks relating to the value and liquidity of the Floating Shares and the common shares of Canopy; Canopy maintaining compliance with the Nasdaq Global Stock Market (the " Nasdaq ") and Toronto Stock Exchange listing requirements; the rights of the Floating ‎Shareholders may differ materially from those of shareholders in Canopy; the successful completion of Canopy ‎USA's acquisition and integration of Mountain High Products, LLC, Wana Wellness,‎ LLC and The Cima Group, LLC‎ (collectively, " Wana ") and Lemurian, Inc‎. (" Jetty "); expectations regarding future investment, growth and ‎expansion of Acreage's operations; the possibility of adverse U.S. or Canadian tax consequences upon completion of the Floating Share Arrangement; if Canopy USA acquires ‎Wana, Jetty, or the Class E subordinate voting shares of Acreage (the " Fixed Shares ") pursuant to the Existing Arrangement Agreement (as defined below) without structural amendments to Canopy's interest in Canopy ‎USA, the listing of the Canopy Shares on the Nasdaq may be jeopardized; the risk of a change of ‎control of either Canopy or Canopy USA; restrictions on Acreage's ability to pursue certain business ‎opportunities and other restrictions on Acreage's business; the impact of material non-recurring expenses in ‎connection with the Floating Share Arrangement on Acreage's future results of operations, cash flows and ‎financial condition; the possibility of securities class action or derivatives lawsuits; in the event that the Floating ‎Share Arrangement is not completed, but the acquisition by Canopy of the Fixed Shares (the " Acquisition ") is completed pursuant to the arrangement agreement between Canopy and Acreage (the " Existing Arrangement Agreement ") dated April 18, 2019, as amended and Canopy becomes the majority ‎shareholder in Acreage, the likelihood that the Floating Shareholders will have little or no influence on the conduct ‎of Acreage's business and affairs; risk of situations in which the interests of Canopy USA and the interests of ‎Acreage or shareholders of Canopy may differ;‎ Acreage's compliance with Acreage's business plan for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2020 through December 31, 2029 pursuant to the Existing Arrangement Agreement; in the event that the Floating Share Arrangement is ‎completed, the likelihood of Canopy completing the Acquisition in accordance with the Existing Arrangement Agreement; ‎risks relating to certain directors and executive officers of Acreage having interests in the transactions ‎contemplated by the Floating Share Arrangement Agreement and the connected transactions that are different ‎from those of the Floating Shareholders; risks relating to the possibility that holders of more than 5% of the ‎Floating Shares may exercise dissent rights; other expectations and assumptions concerning the transactions ‎contemplated between Canopy, Canopy USA and Acreage; the available funds of Acreage and the anticipated ‎use of such funds; the availability of financing opportunities for Acreage and Canopy USA and the risks ‎associated with the completion thereof; regulatory and licensing risks; the ability of Canopy, Canopy USA and ‎Acreage to leverage each other's respective capabilities and resources; changes in general economic, business ‎and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets; risks relating to infectious diseases, ‎including the impacts of the COVID-19; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the ‎global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, political risks and risks relating to regulatory ‎change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the ‎interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry‎; and such other risks disclosed in the Circular, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, dated March 11, 2022 and the Company's other public filings, in each case filed with the SEC on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov and with Canadian securities regulators and available under Acreage's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Acreage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Although Acreage believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Acreage does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider, nor any securities regulatory authority in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction, has reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

For more information, contact:

Steve Goertz
Chief Financial Officer
investors@acreageholdings.com

Courtney Van Alstyne
MATTIO Communications
acreage@mattio.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CACGCCannabis Investing
WEED:CA,CGC
Resource Investing

Big News Roundup Resource Investing

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2023

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Management Reorganization

Josh Rosen promoted to role of Interim Chief Executive Officer –

– Company Founder, Dr. Kyle Kingsley, to assume role of Executive Chairman –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend Appoints Jeroen De Beijer as Chief People and Culture Officer

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend'' or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Jeroen De Beijer as Chief People and Culture Officer, effective immediately. De Beijer brings more than 20 years of experience in global human resources and people management operations.

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

De Beijer will manage TerrAscend's overall People team and strategy helping the Company scale all elements of its People organization, including culture, organizational design, talent acquisition, employee experience, operational efficiency and more.

Most recently, DeBeijer worked as Vice President, Human Resources for Operations at Refresco, the world largest independent bottling company. In this role DeBeijer oversaw all Human Resources activities for Refresco North America's manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada . DeBeijer transitioned into this role from his previous role in Refresco at their corporate head office in the Netherlands where he oversaw several international Human Resources projects and supported Refresco's Executive Board. Prior to his role at Refresco, DeBeijer owned his own consulting business focusing on Human Resources projects at large companies in the manufacturing and services industry. He also worked in leadership roles for Delta Lloyd , a large insurance company in the Netherlands , CapGemini Consulting and Nationale - Nederlanden, a large European Insurance company. DeBeijer began his Human Resources career as a consultant at Hay Group (now Korn/Ferry).

"I'm excited to be joining the TerrAscend Team and looking forward to leveraging my experience as a human resources professional to support the Company's growth while improving organizational effectiveness," said Mr. De Beijer. "TerrAscend has been undergoing an impressive period of expansion, and I look forward to working with TerrAscend's leaders and Human Resources team to establish TerrAscend as an employer of choice in the Cannabis industry."

Ziad Ghanem , President and Chief Operating Officer of TerrAscend, added, "Our incredible team has always been a principal factor in our success, so we're thrilled to provide them with added support by welcoming Jeroen aboard."

Born in the Netherlands , DeBeijer received a master's degree in corporate and employment law from Utrecht University in the Netherlands .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/14/c1671.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vireo Health of Minnesota Appoints Amber Shimpa as Chief Executive Officer

Cross-organizational leader assumes new role following eight-year track record with Company –

– Founder Dr. Kyle Kingsley will maintain leadership position focused on key organizational priorities –

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cookies Detroit Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary with Launch of Adult-Use Sales

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has launched adult-use cannabis sales at its Cookies Detroit retail location. Through its subsidiary Gage Cannabis Co., the Company will now provide adult-use customers in Detroit with access to high-quality products from brands including GAGE, Cookies, Pure Beauty, Cali Blaze, Camino Jeeter, Khalifa Kush 1906 and more.

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Cookies Detroit , located at 6030 8 Mile Rd, will host a three-year anniversary celebration this weekend. The 3,500-square-foot retail space was the first Cookies location to open its doors in Michigan and has previously hosted pop-up activations and events with George Clinton , Mike Epps , Lil Bow Wow, Rohan Marley and Trick Trick.

"Gage is proud to celebrate its growing partnership with Cookies and TerrAscend in Michigan ," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of Terrascend. "We're very excited to offer the acclaimed Cookies and Gage products to adult-use customers in Detroit , the heart of one of the U.S. cannabis industry's largest markets."

To celebrate its three-year anniversary and the launch of recreational cannabis sales, Cookies Detroit will offer on-site activations, including a live DJ, food trucks, vendors, deals and special giveaways from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday , February 18th. The first 150 customers to make a purchase of $25 or more will receive a free product.

Cookies Detroit is open Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:45 pm and 10:00 am to 7:45 pm Monday - Saturday .

In addition to Cookies Detroit, TerrAscend has dedicated significant shelf space to the display and sale of Cookies products at its locations in Adrian , Burton , Battle Creek , Center Line , Ferndale , Grand Rapids , Kalamazoo , Lansing , Jackson and Traverse City .

More information can be found at www.cookiesmichigan.com or on Instagram @cookies.michigan.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco , the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles , and has since expanded to 58 retail locations in 18 markets across 6 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co , and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/13/c5095.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Opens New Sunnyside Dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced it has opened its newest Sunnyside dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida, at 2110 W. International Speedway Blvd. Sunnyside Daytona Beach marks the Company's 23 rd dispensary in the state and 58 th nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005151/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

CanAlaska Commences Key Extension Maiden Drill Program

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Sampling Program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Utilizing ASTERRA's Satellite-Based Technology

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Stakes Badlands Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Crystal Lithium Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

Uranium Investing

Significant New Copper-Silver-Gold Targets Outlined At Picha And Charaque Projects

Gold Investing

Impact Minerals Limited Launches New Interactive Investor Hub

×