Unico Silver Limited

Acquisition of Joaquin Silver District Completes

Unico Silver Limited (“USL” or the “Company”) refers to the announcement on 20 August 2024 regarding the proposed acquisition of Minera Joaquin S.R.L, the 100% owner of the mineral claims that make up the Joaquin project, and the 100% acquisition of the mineral titles that make up the Cerro Puntudo project (collectively the “Joaquin Project”).

Following the satisfaction of all required approvals and consents, and execution of final definitive legal agreements between Pan American Silver Corp. (“PAAS”) and USL, the Company is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of the Joaquin Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 100% acquisition of two contiguous properties (Joaquin and Cerro Puntudo) totalling 35,G46Ha.
  • Joaquin contains a historical Foreign Estimate1 of 16.7Mt at 136gpt silver equivalent (AgEq2) for 73Moz AgEq (68Moz Ag, 64koz Au) in the La Negra and La Morocha deposits.
  • Strategically located 60km west of USL’s G1Moz AgEq Cerro Leon resource2 and portfolio, enhancing future development options, with added scale and economics.
  • Historical Foreign Estimates exclude adjacent Cerro Puntudo mineral properties which host the along strike extensions of the La Negra and La Morocha deposits.
  • USL is planning a comprehensive exploration program on four advanced prospects, aiming to boost current Foreign Estimates and publish a maiden JORC (2012) MRE.
  • Historical drill holes that fall outside the current resource:
    • La Negra Feeder: 4.5m at 16GGgpt Ag, 22gpt Au from 272m
    • La Negra Extension: 3m at 2723gpt Ag, 4.1gpt Au from 54m
    • La Morocha Extension: 8m at 226gpt Ag, 0.5gpt Au from 189m
  • Cerro Puntudo is host to numerous vein targets (Brunilda, La Esmeralda, Isabella) with high silver gold values at surface that are untested by drilling.
  • The transaction includes camp infrastructure and a mining and access agreement valid until 2034.
  • Upfront consideration of USD$2m funded from existing cash reserves, with future payments of USD$2m on publication of an economic study supporting a mineral resource at the Joaquin project and USD$8m on commercial production.

Cautionary Statement

(a) The estimates of mineralisation included in this announcement are foreign estimates and are not reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 JORC Code) and is a “Foreign Estimate”

(b) A Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the Foreign Estimate as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code.

(c) It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the Foreign Estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.

Figure 1: Joaquin and Cerro Puntudo project location

The information in this Announcement that relates to foreign estimates of mineralisation has been extracted from information contained in the Company’s ASX announcement of 20 August 2024. USL confirms that it is not in possession of any new information or data relating to the foreign estimates of mineralisation that materially impacts on the reliability of those foreign estimates or USL’s ability to verify the foreign estimates a mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with Appendix 5A (JORC Code). USL confirms that the supporting information provided in the initial market announcement of 20 August 2024 continues to apply and has not materially changed.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Unico Silver Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Salman Partners as Strategic Advisor

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (“Silver Crown”, “SCRi”, the “Corporation”, or the “Company”) (Cboe: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) is excited to announce the appointment of Salman Partners as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

CEO of Salman Partners, industry icon Terry Salman raised over $20 billion for over 400 exploration and mining companies. His 35+ year portfolio of experience includes executive roles at Nesbitt Thomson (acquired by BMO) where he was instrumental in forming the mining team and its mining conference in the 1990s.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Produces 5.5 Million AgEq Oz in Q3 2024 Consisting of 2.0 Million Silver Ounces and 41,761 Gold Ounces

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") announces that total production in the third quarter of 2024 from the Company's three producing underground mines in Mexico, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 5.5 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces, consisting of 2.0 million silver ounces and 41,761 gold ounces. In the first nine months of 2024, the Company produced 6.0 million silver ounces and 117,036 gold ounces for total production of 15.9 million AgEq ounces, or approximately 72% of the midpoint of the Company's revised 2024 production guidance of 21.4 to 22.6 million AgEq ounces. The Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2024 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Provides Third Quarter Operational Results and Conference Call Details

Record Revenue, Positioned to Meet or Exceed 2024 Sales Guidance

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Results

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") will announce its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2024 after market close on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. A conference call and webcast are planned for 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eastern Metals (ASX:EMS)

Eastern Metals: Exploring for Strategic Metals Vital to Energy Security in Australia


Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Reports Q3 2024 Production Results

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report third quarter 2024 production of 874,717 silver ounces and 9,290 gold ounces, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 1.6 million ounces. Total year-to-date production of 6.0 million AgEq ounces is tracking towards the updated 2024 production guidance of 7.3 million to 7.6 million AgEq ounces. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

"The trunnion failure at the Guanaceví mine poses a significant short-term challenge for the Company; however, it's how we manage these difficult moments that often shapes our long-term success." said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "The ingenuity, commitment, and hard work of our team have been crucial in reducing the impact on the mine and the surrounding community. We remain focused on further mitigating the effects and look forward to returning Guanaceví to full production capacity in December."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

InhaleRx Secures $38,500,000 Funding to Fully Fund Clinical Development Plans

Havilah Deals Uranium Assets for Equity Interest in HRE

Prospective IOCG Target Identified at the Coober Pedy Copper Project, SA

COLDry Lignite-Nitrogen Fertiliser Demonstration

