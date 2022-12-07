Acme Lithium Gears Up for Phase 2 Drilling Following Lithium Discovery
“Although we made a discovery in the summer, this Phase 2 program is really important to us in understanding if, in fact, we do have an economic resource," said Stephen Hanson, CEO of Acme Lithium.
Acme Lithium Gears Up for Phase Two Drilling Following Lithium Discoveryyoutu.be
Following a lithium discovery at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Nevada, Acme Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTCQX:ACLHF) is gearing up for Phase 2 drilling, which is expected to commence this winter.
“It's been a busy time at Acme Lithium; we've had our running shoes on,” said Stephen Hanson, CEO of Acme Lithium.
In August, the company announced that an earlier drilling program returned lithium concentrations ranging between 38 and 130 mg/L, a strong indication of the existence of a bicarbonate-rich, groundwater-quality affinity typical in Clayton Valley lithium brine aquifers, a company press release states.
Hanson said the upcoming drill program will focus on testing and sampling the brine aquifer, defining the resource and determining its scale.
“What we need to do as part of this Phase 2 program is to do a pump test to understand pressure and how much liquid is there. And then these exploration holes really are to define the resource in its scale in that region. So although we made a discovery in the summer, this Phase 2 program is really important to us in understanding if, in fact, we do have an economic resource. And we're hoping to deliver on that over the next few months,” Hanson explained.
Acme Lithium is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing battery metals projects, with assets in Nevada and Manitoba. Its Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, neighbors Albrmarle’s (NYSE:ALB) Silver Peak lithium mine, which has been in production since 1966.
Nevada is a world-class mining destination and was named the top jurisdiction for the resource sector by the Fraser Institute.
“Mining has a long history in Nevada, dating back to over 100 years. There's infrastructure in place. And what's great about Nevada is you can work there 12 months of the year — you're not in the Arctic or in a jungle somewhere, you don’t have seasonality issues,” Hanson said.
Watch the full interview with Stephen Hanson, CEO of Acme Lithium.
