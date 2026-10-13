Accenture Launches Forward Deployed Engineering Program with Workday to Reinvent Work for the Agentic AI Era

New joint program combines Accenture's transformation and engineering capabilities with Workday's trusted agentic platform to help global organizations put AI agents to work in HR and finance and accelerate measurable value from AI

Accenture (NYSE: ACN), in collaboration with Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), the trusted agentic platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced a joint forward deployed engineering (FDE) program to help organizations reinvent how work gets done in the age of AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013697342/en/

Accenture, in collaboration with Workday, the trusted agentic platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced a joint forward deployed engineering (FDE) program to help organizations reinvent how work gets done in the age of AI.

Accenture, in collaboration with Workday, the trusted agentic platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced a joint forward deployed engineering (FDE) program to help organizations reinvent how work gets done in the age of AI.

Through the FDE program, Accenture and Workday will work alongside client HR and finance teams to bring agentic capabilities into production, helping organizations get Workday agents up and running faster and see ROI on their investments sooner. The teams will combine Accenture's function, industry, and engineering expertise with Workday's trusted agentic platform capabilities, working within clients' actual processes, data, policies and controls. The program will benefit from Accenture's own experience deploying and extending Workday's agentic capabilities at enterprise scale. These insights will help inform Workday product innovation and the approaches Accenture brings to clients.

"AI is fundamentally changing work, the workforce and how organizations operate," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. "Together with Workday, we will help our clients reinvent HR and finance for a future where people and AI agents collaborate in new ways of working that create measurable business outcomes and drive growth."

The collaboration will go beyond client engagements. Accenture engineers will work with Workday's product and technology teams so they can build new agentic capabilities on the Workday platform, creating a continuous feedback loop between client transformation and product innovation. Accenture and Workday will put these new agentic capabilities to work in real enterprise environments, learn from their use, and bring those insights back into the platform and to clients.

"When AI is helping run payroll and close the books, almost right isn't good enough," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, CEO and chair, Workday. "Our customers already trust Workday with their people and their money. And now with Accenture, we'll help them move from experimenting with AI to running their business on it, faster and with greater confidence."

The FDE program expands Accenture and Workday's longstanding relationship, helping organizations reinvent HR and finance for a world where people and AI agents increasingly work together.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 814,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $74 billion in FY26 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the partnership might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

© Copyright Accenture 2026. All rights reserved.

Hannah Unkefer
Accenture
+1 206 839 2172
hannah.m.unkefer@accenture.com

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