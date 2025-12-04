Accenture Invests in WEVO to Accelerate Customer-Led Growth

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced a strategic investment in WEVO , the AI-powered customer research platform that enables companies to simulate and validate behaviors before launching new products and services. The investment, led by Accenture Ventures , will incorporate WEVO's unique capabilities within Accenture Song's GrowthOS, a proprietary platform designed to help clients turn customer needs into scalable revenue faster and with greater confidence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204822416/en/

Accenture announced a strategic investment in WEVO, the AI-powered customer research platform that enables companies to simulate and validate behaviors before launching new products and services.

Accenture announced a strategic investment in WEVO, the AI-powered customer research platform that enables companies to simulate and validate behaviors before launching new products and services.

The collaboration aims to solve one of the most pressing challenges in business today: how to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations. Three in four customers say they wish companies would respond faster to their needs, and organizations can no longer afford long development cycles or expensive guesswork.

WEVO's platform allows teams to test value propositions and product experiences with both synthetic personas and real users, using generative AI to deliver behavioral insights in hours, not weeks. This gives clients early, evidence-based confidence to invest in the ideas most likely to succeed, accelerating speed to market and increasing ROI.

"In today's market, the gap between ideas and outcomes is where growth is lost," said Sean Lyons, global growth strategy lead, Accenture Song. "Embedding WEVO within GrowthOS means our clients can move from concept to customer validation faster than ever, making better decisions and creating harmonized customer experiences."

Founded in 2017, WEVO combines large-scale human insight with AI simulation, enabling companies to predict how target audiences will react to new concepts and campaigns before launch. The platform has been adopted by leading global brands to optimize product development, digital experiences, and marketing strategies, helping them deliver what customers truly want.

"We founded WEVO on the belief that combining human empathy with AI speed would transform how organizations innovate," said Nitzan Shaer, co-founder and CEO, WEVO. "Accenture's investment validates that vision. Together, we'll empower more teams around the world to launch new products and campaigns with greater certainty, speed and responsibility – ensuring every experience is aligned with what customers want, before it ever goes live."

WEVO joins Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight , which gives high-growth enterprise technology companies access to Accenture's deep domain expertise and global client base, helping them scale faster and deliver on their mission. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and global professional services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 779,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .

About WEVO

WEVO is an AI-driven customer research platform that enables teams to test concepts, products and campaigns in a fraction of the time of traditional tools. Combining AI-powered simulations for rapid iteration with real human validation for critical decisions, WEVO helps product, marketing, and innovation teams stay customer-centered at every stage of innovation. The platform delivers scores, benchmarks, and actionable insights through AI personas and real-user validation, helping teams de-risk decisions, optimize designs, and invest confidently in what customers want. For more information, visit wevo.ai .

Copyright © 2025 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

Rosie Milton-Schönemann
Accenture Song
+44 7769 286484
rosie.milton@accenture.com

Keerthi Goutham
Accenture Ventures
keerthi.goutham@accenture.com

Annie McClain
WEVO Media Contact
media@wevo.ai

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AccentureACNNYSE:ACNFintech Investing
ACN
The Conversation (0)
Fortune Bay Announces Option Agreement for the Woods Uranium Projects

Fortune Bay Announces Option Agreement for the Woods Uranium Projects

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 25, 2025, with Neu Horizon Uranium Limited ACN 653 749 145 (the "Optionee"), a private Australian... Keep Reading...
MEC Resources

Update for the Quarter ending 31 December 2024

MEC Resources Ltd (ASX: MMR, ACN 113 900 020) (“MEC” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Report C Appendix 4C (“Quarterly Cashflow Report”) for the quarter ended 31 December 2024. The Company’s primary focus in the last quarter was the completion of an Entitlement Offer,... Keep Reading...
True North Copper

True North Copper September 2024 Quarterly Report

True North Copper Limited (Administrators Appointed) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) provides the following quarterly update and Appendix 5B for Q1 FY25. Voluntary AdministrationOn 21 October 2024, the Directors of True North Copper Ltd appointed Richard Tucker and Tony Miskiewicz of... Keep Reading...
Prodigy Gold

Successful Completion of Public Shortfall Offer

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received firm bids for the remaining shortfall (Shortfall Placement) from its recent Entitlement Offer to raise a further approximately $1,677,532 (before expenses) at the issue price of $0.002 per... Keep Reading...
True North Copper

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

On 21 October 2024, the Directors of True North Copper Ltd (ASX:TNC) (and its subsidiaries) appointed Richard Tucker and Tony Miskiewicz of KordaMentha as Voluntary Administrators of the below entities:True North Copper Limited (ACN 119 421 868)TNC Mining Pty Ltd (ACN 652 408 378)CopperCorp Pty... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone tiendra un webinaire d'information sur l'entreprise le 16 decembre et engage Red Cloud comme teneur de marche

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3m in infill drilling at Golden Summit