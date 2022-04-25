Life Science NewsInvesting News

Now available for use with both Apple and Android devices, the app helps people track pain relief during the treatment journey with neurostimulation devices Updated app provides doctors with an at-a-glance assessment of their patients while on their treatment journey Abbott today announced that it has launched an upgraded version of its NeuroSphere™ myPath™ digital health app with enhanced functionality that ...
  • Now available for use with both Apple and Android devices, the app helps people track pain relief during the treatment journey with neurostimulation devices
  • Updated app provides doctors with an at-a-glance assessment of their patients while on their treatment journey

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that it has launched an upgraded version of its NeuroSphere™ myPath™ digital health app with enhanced functionality that will help doctors more closely track their patients as they trial Abbott neurostimulation devices to address their chronic pain. This upgrade is part of Abbott's commitment to connected care technology and is intended to put people in control of their health and facilitate better communication with their doctors. The digital health app, which can be used with both Apple and Android devices, provides a doctor, their staff and the patient with a shared view of patient-reported outcome measures through each stage of the treatment journey while trying a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) or dorsal root ganglion (DRG) therapy device.

More than 50 million Americans live with chronic pain. 1 SCS and DRG therapy can help address chronic pain by interrupting the pain signals traveling along the spinal cord or the dorsal root ganglia, a cluster of nerves along the spine, before they can reach the brain. Abbott's NeuroSphere myPath digital health app is designed to allow a person to track and report their pain relief and general well-being. In turn, it helps doctors understand where patients are in the journey, and how patients are responding to therapy to better inform their treatment plan, a major goal of Abbott's connected care approach.

"With NeuroSphere myPath, I am able to connect with my patients virtually because I can hone in on the precise location where they are experiencing pain and understand whether they are receiving relief," said Pankaj Mehta, M.D., clinical president and chief medical officer at Pain Specialists of America in Austin, Texas . "Because the app is designed to provide a virtual environment in which I can connect with every patient and see where they are in the process, I can track how each person is doing, share critical data insights with my colleagues and help them take the next step in their pain-relief journey."

The NeuroSphere myPath app allows people to closely track and document their pain through a series of surveys taken virtually at baseline and during the trial period through the app. People are asked questions to assess their pain intensity, about the relief and changes to physical function they experience, and their overall mood and well-being felt with and without the device throughout the treatment. At the end of the trial, doctors can receive a succinct yet comprehensive end-of-trial report.

The NeuroSphere myPath app is part of a family of apps Abbott has created under the Neurosphere name, including Neurosphere Virtual Clinic.  Neurosphere Virtual Clinic is a first-of-its-kind technology in the U.S., giving patients the flexibility and comfort of receiving care anywhere* by connecting with their doctor via secure in-app video chat and an integrated remote programming feature. It enables clinicians to prescribe new treatment settings remotely to the patient's neurostimulation device using the clinician programmer app and a simple and secure remote care connection.

"Our continued advancement of the NeuroSphere myPath app is part of Abbott's commitment to developing new connected health technology that has the potential to bridge the gap between people and their doctors," said Pedro Malha, vice president, Neuromodulation, Abbott. "Both the myPath digital app and our NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic allow us to deliver a more personalized and proactive approach to how advanced diseases are managed that are changing how people access healthcare around the world."

*Anywhere with a cellular or Wi-Fi connection and sufficiently charged patient controller.

For U.S. important safety information on spinal cord stimulation, visit https://www.neuromodulation.abbott/int/en/neurostimulation-products/neurostimulators-chronic-pain/proclaim-elite-recharge-free-scs-system.html#isi .

For U.S. important safety information on spinal cord stimulation, visit https://www.neuromodulation.abbott/int/en/neurostimulation-products/neurostimulators-chronic-pain/proclaim-drg-neurostimulator-system.html#isi .

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

1.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prevalence of Chronic Pain and High-Impact Chronic Pain Among Adults – United States, 2016. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/67/wr/mm6736a2.htm . Accessed March 28, 2022.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-strengthens-its-connected-care-technologies-with-latest-neurosphere-mypath-digital-health-app-301530851.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Impact Minerals

New Project for Battery and Strategic Metals in WA and Hopetoun Drill Programme Update

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a new project prospective for a range of battery and strategic metals located 60 km east of the world-class Greenbushes lithium- tantalum mine (owned by Talison-Lithium Pty Ltd) in the emerging mineral province of south west Western Australia (Figure 1).

richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Applied UV Leverages World Cannabis Day 4:20

Applied UV Leverages World Cannabis Day 4:20

Launches New Website and Marketing Campaign

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced, that in recognizing the business significance of the historic 4:20 World Cannabis Day, its wholly owned subsidiary Sterilumen launched an integrated, multi-touchpoint marketing campaign targeting the $20B North American Cannabis Market.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & Johnson Launches Next Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery at Holistic Drug Discovery and Development Centre, University of Cape Town, Focused on Antimicrobial Resistance

The new Center is focused on outpacing the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and builds on Johnson & Johnson's longstanding commitment to tackle this challenge

The Satellite Center in Cape Town is the second site to open in Johnson & Johnson's network of research collaborations aimed at addressing the world's most pressing health challenges

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch + Lomb Presents Data from First Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Investigational Treatment NOV03 at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

NOV03 Met Both Primary Endpoints for Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), and Novaliq GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics, today announced that data from the first pivotal Phase 3 trial (GOBI) of NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane), which is being investigated as a first-in-class eye drop with a novel mechanism of action to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), was presented yesterday as part of a podium presentation on April 24 2022, at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting in Washington D.C.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch + Lomb Reports More Than 48 Million Units of Contact Lens, Eye Care and Lens Care Materials Recycled Through ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Programs

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced its exclusive ONE by ONE and Biotrue ® Eye Care Recycling programs have recycled a total of 48,235,850 million units, or 290,145 pounds, of used contact lenses, eye care and lens care materials, which is the equivalent of the weight of approximately 31 elephants. 1 Both programs are made possible through a collaboration with TerraCycle ® a world leader in the collection and repurposing of hard-to-recycle post-consumer waste.

"For six years we have collaborated with TerraCycle to offer contact lens wearers a free and convenient way to recycle their used contact lenses and packaging materials. Building upon the success of the ONE by ONE program, we created the Biotrue ® Eye Care Recycling program in 2021, which allows consumers to also recycle their used eye care and lens care materials, such as lens cases and lens solution bottle caps," said Amy Butler , global vice president, Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability, Bausch Health. "Together, these programs are helping us keep recyclable plastic and aluminum eye health materials out of landfills and oceans so we can help preserve our environment for future generations."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Danaher Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter 2022.

For the quarter ended April 1, 2022 , net earnings were $1.7 billion , or $2.31 per diluted common share which represents a 1.0% increase over the comparable 2021 period.  Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.76 which represents a 9.5% increase over the comparable 2021 period.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 24 th . Mathai Mammen Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) .

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

