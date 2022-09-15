Life Science NewsInvesting News

The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 47 cents per share.

This marks the 395 th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 14, 2022 .

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

abt stock

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

hands holding canadian flag heart

Pharmacies and the Future of Primary Healthcare in Canada

In many ways, COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse possible time for Canada. The country was already facing a looming healthcare shortfall. The increased care requirements of an aging population coupled with mass retirements of physicians and other healthcare personnel was already slated to create a system bursting at the seams.

Addressing this problem requires a reimagining of care delivery, one which keeps care in the community — pharmacies are perfectly positioned to address this.

Danaher Announces Intention to Separate Environmental & Applied Solutions Segment to Create an Independent, Publicly Traded Company

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) today announced its intention to separate its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment to create an independent, publicly traded company. The new company will be comprised of Danaher's Water Quality and Product Identification businesses and will be referred to as "EAS" until it is named at a later date. The transaction is intended to be tax-free to Danaher shareholders and expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"With today's announcement, Danaher will become a more focused science and technology leader committed to innovation and making a profound impact on human health," said Rainer M. Blair , President and Chief Executive Officer.

Bausch Health Announces Early Exchange Offer Results for Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) (the "Company") announced today the results to date of its previously announced offers (the "Exchange Offers") to exchange the existing senior notes set forth in the table below (the "Existing Senior Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 billion (subject to increase or decrease by the Offerors (as defined below), the "Maximum New Secured Notes Amount") of New Secured Notes (as defined below) and the related solicitations of consents (the "Consent Solicitations" and, together with the Exchange Offers, the "Offers") to amend certain provisions of the indentures (the "Proposed Amendments") with respect to the respective applicable series of Existing Senior Notes. The terms and conditions of the offers and consent solicitations are described in an Exchange Offer Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 30, 2022 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum"). All terms and conditions of the Offers remain unchanged as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Johnson & Johnson Announces $5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $5 billion of the company's common stock.

"The last few years have demonstrated the resilience of Johnson & Johnson. With continued confidence in our business and pipeline, the Board of Directors and management team believe that Company shares are an attractive investment opportunity," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer. "With our strong cash flow and lowest level of net debt in five years, we have the ability to invest in innovation, grow our dividend, execute strategic acquisitions, and take this action to deliver shareholder returns and drive long-term growth."

Securities Litigation Partner James Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Medtronic To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Medtronic plc ("Medtronic" or the "Company") (NYSE:MDT) and reminds investors of the November 7, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Medtronic stock or options between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information:www.faruqilaw.com/MDT.

How Do Medical Devices Get Approved? (Updated 2022)

Life science investors are familiar with the arduous path new drugs must go through to reach the market. But how do medical devices get approved?

Regulatory agencies require the same rigorous testing and inspection for devices. In America, the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) is tasked with reviewing new devices and making amendments to already approved devices. The CDRH looks after the entire regulation process for companies that manufacture, repackage, relabel and import medical devices to the US.

Below the Investing News Network examines the FDA approval process to show investors how the agency classifies and regulates medical devices. It’s critical for those interested in medical devices to understand this system, as sending a product to market is key for company profits and investor returns.

