The board of directors of Abbott  today declared a quarterly common dividend of 47 cents per share. This marks the 393 rd consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2022 . Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend ...

This marks the 393 rd consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2022 .

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Medtronic receives FDA expanded approval for cardiac cryoablation catheters for pediatric treatment of a common heart rhythm condition

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the Freezor™ and Freezor™ Xtra Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are the only ablation catheters approved to treat the growing prevalence of pediatric Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia (AVNRT).

AVNRT is the most common form of supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), and is a life-threatening abnormal heart rhythm, with 89,000 cases each year and growing. Nearly 35% of AVNRT cases occur in pediatrics, or, children under the age of 18. Due to an abnormal circuit within the heart's conduction system, AVNRT causes a very rapid heart rhythm, and if left untreated, can affect the heart's ability to pump normally, leading to palpitations, lightheadedness, and syncope.

Applied UV Applauds New Policy Guidance Issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Applied UV Applauds New Policy Guidance Issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

  • CMS Unleashes New Tool for Improving Air Quality in Long-term Care Facilities Aimed to Ease Visitation Restrictions
  • CMS Offering $3,000 Civil Monetary Penalty (CMP) Reimbursement Funds Per Facility
  • Estimated *60,000 Long-term Care, Assisted Care & HOSPICE Facilities

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, applauds the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidance pertaining to Tools to Improve Facility Air Quality held on February 4, 2022 during a nursing home call with stakeholders. The CMS policy guidance would provide funding available for long-term care providers looking to make air quality upgrades to their facilities to reduce the spread of COVID 19. Providers will be able to apply for civil monetary penalty (CMP) reinvestment funds up to $3,000 per facility (inclusive of shipping) for covered products and supplies to purchase portable fans, air room cleaners with high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to increase or improve air quality

"The updated Policy guidance from CMS acknowledges the critical role that pathogen elimination solutions can play in protecting both the frontline Heroes in Long-term Care and the elderly patients in their care in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens," stated Max Munn, President, and Interim CEO. "This initiative CMS is unleashing, ensures that cost is not a barrier for long-term care providers wishing to ease visitation restrictions that have been in place, but also offers longer term solution to protect its facilities, patients, staff and visitors from airborne pathogens. It has been well documented the unimaginable emotional toll placed on families who have been physically separated by strict facility visitation restrictions throughout the pandemic."

Abbott Voluntarily Recalls Powder Formulas Manufactured at One Plant

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Mich. one of the company's manufacturing facilities. The recall does not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.

Abbott is voluntarily recalling these products after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility.

Bloom Health Partners Announces Health-Tech Software Platform

"Bloom Shield" Operational Health-Tech Cloud Software Platform Manages Employee Health for Workplaces and Large Organizations

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for Operation Health, is proud to announce "Bloom Shield" cloud software as a part of the company's platform of services for Fortune 500 organizations, Schools and significant Film and TV productions.

Johnson & Johnson Names Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell, to its Board of Directors

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today that Darius Adamczyk Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

"I am delighted to welcome Darius to Johnson & Johnson's Board of Directors," said Alex Gorsky , Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson. "Darius is an accomplished global leader with decades of experience and a track record of growing businesses. He is also a champion of sustainability and investments in innovation to improve the lives of people around the world. Darius's extensive knowledge of numerous business sectors will add important dimension and a unique perspective to the Johnson & Johnson Board of Directors. I am incredibly proud of the background, diversity and caliber of all our Board members and on behalf of the Board, we look forward to working with Darius as the Company continues to deliver transformational innovation, create healthier communities, and put better health within reach of more people around the world."

