The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 47 cents per share. This marks the 393 rd consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2022 . Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend ...

ABT