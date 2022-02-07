Life Science News Investing News
Abbott today announced the world's first patient implants of a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system as part of its AVEIR DR i2i™ pivotal clinical study. The implant of Abbott's investigational Aveir™ dual-chamber leadless pacemaker represents a significant technological milestone for leadless pacing technology and is the first to occur around the world within the pivotal trial. The study is being co-chaired by ...

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced the world's first patient implants of a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system as part of its AVEIR DR i2i™ pivotal clinical study. The implant of Abbott's investigational Aveir™ dual-chamber leadless pacemaker represents a significant technological milestone for leadless pacing technology and is the first to occur around the world within the pivotal trial.

The study is being co-chaired by Daniel J. Cantillon , M.D., clinical trial steering committee co-chair and Associate Section Head and Research Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing, Cleveland Clinic. M.D., and Reinoud Knops, M.D., Ph.D., clinical trial steering committee co-chair and Department of Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Amsterdam University Medical Center, The Netherlands .

People who experience a slower-than-normal heart rate may receive a pacemaker -- a small battery-powered device implanted in the chest that delivers electrical impulses via thin insulated wires, called cardiac leads, that cause the heart muscle chambers to contract to help restore a normal heart rhythm. Unlike traditional pacemakers, leadless pacemakers are implanted directly into the heart through a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure and eliminate the need for cardiac leads. While leadless pacemakers work like traditional pacemakers to regulate heart rate, they offer reduced lead-related complications and a less restrictive recovery period due to the minimally invasive implant procedure. i Yet historically, leadless pacing options have been limited to single-chamber devices because synchronization of two leadless pacemakers has been highly difficult to achieve.

Abbott solved for this challenge by designing the company's innovative "i2i technology" to provide beat-by-beat communication between two leadless pacemakers, one positioned in the right ventricle and one positioned in the right atrium. This technology is designed to regulate the heart rate synchronously between chambers and allow for true dual-chamber leadless pacing.

The first implant was performed at Na Homolce Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic , led by site principal investigator Petr Neuzil , M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Department of Cardiology, and assisted by site co-investigator, Vivek Y. Reddy , M.D.

"The first-in-human implant of a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker is a major clinical milestone that will open up new possibilities for patients requiring pacing support," said Dr. Daniel J. Cantillon . "Abbott has designed a device capable of treating these patients, and we're excited to see this technology advance patient care."

Abbott has focused significantly on driving leadless pacing technology that can potentially improve care for more patients battling abnormal heart rhythms. The latest milestone for the Aveir DR leadless pacemaker follows recent data showing that Abbott's investigational single-chamber leadless pacemaker – Aveir VR – met the pre-specified primary endpoints in its pivotal trial.

"As leadless pacing technology has evolved, we've always viewed dual chamber leadless technology as a therapy evolution that would have a dramatic impact on more patients – but a technology that was going to be very challenging to develop," Dr. Reinoud Knops. "That we've reached this point in time where dual chamber pacing without leads has become a reality is a monumental moment for modern medicine."

Because nearly 80% of people who receive a pacemaker need a dual-chamber option to pace both chambers on the right side of the heart, Aveir DR has been designed to address a critical need for these patients. Abbott also designed the Aveir DR leadless pacemaker to be retrievable, so the system can be replaced or retrieved as therapy needs evolve. The Aveir DR system is designed to provide real-time mapping capability so physicians can assess therapy delivery and reposition the device before implant during a patient's procedure.

"The Aveir DR dual-chamber leadless pacemaker builds upon our Aveir VR single-chamber leadless platform, and we believe that once approved these systems have the potential to change the way doctors approach the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms," said Randel Woodgrift , senior vice president of Abbott's cardiac rhythm management business. "The involvement of world-class heart institutions in this study reinforces that the innovations we are developing are exactly the kind of advancements physicians around the world want for their patients."

ABOUT THE AVEIR DR I2I STUDY
The Aveir DR i2i study is a prospective, multicenter, international, single-arm, pivotal investigational study designed to evaluate the clinical safety and efficacy of the Aveir DR leadless pacemaker in patients who were indicated for a DDD(R) – or dual-chamber bradycardia pacing – pacemaker, which stimulates the appropriate chamber of the heart when clinically necessary. The study plan is to enroll up to 550 patients from up to 80 sites in the U.S., Canada , Europe and Asia-Pacific , and all patients will be followed for a minimum of 12 months post-implant.

The Aveir DR i2i leadless pacemaker is an investigational device being clinically evaluated as part of a global pivotal study and is not yet commercially available. The device design specifications are subject to change.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

i.            Sattar Y, Ullah W, Roomi S, Rauf H, Mukhtar M, Ahmad A, Ali Z, Abedin MS, Alraies MC. Complications of leadless vs conventional (lead) artificial pacemakers - a retrospective review. J Community Hosp Intern Med Perspect. 2020 Aug 2 ;10(4):328-333. doi: 10.1080/20009666.2020.1786901. PMID: 32850090; PMCID: PMC7427453.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-announces-worlds-first-implant-of-dual-chamber-leadless-pacemaker-in-pivotal-trial-301476441.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott Laboratories ABT Medical Device Investing
ABT
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Keep reading... Show less
Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading... Show less
abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading... Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading... Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Partners with Medidata Acorn AI to Optimize Clinical Research Site Selection and Speed Patient Enrollment in Clinical Trials

PPD TrueCast combines machine learning, predictive analytics and clinical trial data to advance trial performance and quality

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced a multiyear partnership with Medidata Acorn AI, a Dassault Systèmes company leading the digital transformation of life sciences. Through this partnership, the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher has collaborated with Medidata to develop PPD TrueCast, a comprehensive enterprise application combining extensive patient recruitment and site performance data with predictive models and advanced analytics. Offering one of the industry's most wide-ranging representations of real-time site performance combined with machine learning, this new platform gives pharmaceutical and biotech companies actionable insights to optimize clinical research site selection, trial enrollment and study cycle times.

Keep reading... Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Rapid Environmental PCR Testing Solution That Detects In-Air SARS-CoV-2 Pathogens

Rapid testing produces air sample results in 30 minutes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., today announced the launch of a new rapid environmental test to help in the fight against COVID-19. The Thermo Scientific Renvo Rapid PCR Test is the latest solution in the company's in-air pathogen surveillance product portfolio. The Renvo Rapid PCR Test is performed on air samples collected using the company's Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler.

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic continuous glucose monitoring to be reimbursed for eligible Alberta youth living with diabetes

New government program enables access to integrated hybrid closed loop technology for 18 and under

Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, applauds the Alberta government's announcement of a comprehensive reimbursement program for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for eligible residents living with diabetes, under the age of 18. CGM devices provide critical information on glucose levels to help with the management of diabetes. Medtronic fully supports this investment in the health of young people living with diabetes, enabling access to innovative diabetes management technology to help improve control of this very challenging chronic disease.

Keep reading... Show less

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Will Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23

- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 . Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic announces first procedure in Europe with Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

Robotic prostatectomy performed by Doctor Alexandre Mottrie at Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Ziekenhuis (OLV) in Aalst, Belgium

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, and OLV Hospital Aalst today announced that the first clinical procedure in Europe was performed with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed by Prof. Alexandre Mottrie, M.D., head of urology at OLV Hospital in Aalst, Belgium and chief executive officer and founder of the Belgium -based ORSI Academy, a multidisciplinary center for training, research and development, and data analysis to improve minimally invasive surgery best practices.

Keep reading... Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 .

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×