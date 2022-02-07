Abbott today announced the world's first patient implants of a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system as part of its AVEIR DR i2i™ pivotal clinical study. The implant of Abbott's investigational Aveir™ dual-chamber leadless pacemaker represents a significant technological milestone for leadless pacing technology and is the first to occur around the world within the pivotal trial. The study is being co-chaired by ...

ABT