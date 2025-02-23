Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Change in substantial holding for MXR

Change in substantial holding for MXR

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Change in substantial holding for MXR

Download the PDF here.

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Download the PDF here.

Bidder's Statement

Bidder's Statement

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Bidder's Statement

Download the PDF here.

Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Download the PDF here.

Wide Zones of Strong Gold Mineralisation at Theia Deeps

Wide Zones of Strong Gold Mineralisation at Theia Deeps

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Wide Zones of Strong Gold Mineralisation at Theia Deeps

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Auric Mining

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Gold Sales Exceed $100 Million

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company)) is pleased to announce an update to the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project), near Norseman, WA.
Keep reading...Show less
Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Download the PDF here.

US flag, gold bars.

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Passes US$2,950, Trump Promises Fort Knox Audit

Another week, another gold price record.

The yellow metal rose to a new high once again on Thursday (February 20), moving past the US$2,950 per ounce level for the first time ever.

It's becoming increasingly clear that gold is being pushed higher by a strong base of underlying drivers, as well as day-to-day events.

Keep reading...Show less
TSX and TSXV website on phone screen.

6 Mining and Energy Stocks Make Top 10 on 2025 TSX Venture 50 List

The TSX Venture Exchange has released its annual TSX Venture 50 ranking, recognizing the top-performing companies based on share price appreciation, market capitalization growth and Canadian trading value.

Among this year’s top 10 are six companies from the mining and oil and gas sectors.

Read on to learn about the companies and their assets.

Keep reading...Show less
A broken globe with the words "tariffs" and "sanctions" on it.

Experts: Battery and Precious Metals Emerging as New Geopolitical Battleground

The rapidly changing metals landscape and where to invest were key themes addressed during the Commodities and Financial Markets session at this year's AME Roundup in Vancouver, BC.

Rowena Alavi-Gunn, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, started her presentation “Battery Powerplay — Are Battery Metals Still Investable?” by recounting the challenges battery metals faced in 2024.

“I've picked this topic because battery metals have had a fairly rough 2024," she said.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$2,950 for First Time

The gold price reached yet another record high on Thursday (February 20), breaking US$2,950 per ounce.

The yellow metal rose as high as US$2,954.72 before pulling back to the US$2,935 level, pushed upward by ever-increasing global turmoil, including tariff talks and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Keep reading...Show less

×