2026 Drilling Program Begins at Treaty Creek Property, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - May 21, 2026. Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TEUTF"- OTCQB) is pleased to report that Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has announced, in a news release dated May 21, 2026, that the 2026 Exploration Program is underway with two diamond drills turning at the gold-copper-silver Treaty Creek Project located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. A minimum of 10,000 meters of drilling is planned to follow up on the higher-grading mineralization identified in two of the three known gold zones along the Sulphurets Thrust Fault near the Goldstorm Deposit.
The Tudor May 21, 2026 news release contains the following:
Phase One of the 2026 Exploration Program commenced at the CBS Zone with an initial 2,000 meters of drilling planned, targeting previous results including CBS-21-02 which intersected 0.78 g/t gold and 2.34 g/t silver over 155 meters, including 1.24 g/t gold and 4.35 g/t silver over 53 meters. Compiling results from previous field exploration programs, and research completed by the Mineral Deposit Research Unit (MDRU) from the University of British Columbia, a structural reinterpretation of the CBS Zone will target the potential for further mineralization occurring towards the Goldstorm Deposit which is thought to be genetically linked to the CBS Zone. The CBS Zone is at a lower elevation than the other zones identified to date at Treaty Creek and can be drilled both earlier and later in the exploration season than the other known zones.
Phase Two of the Treaty Creek Exploration Program will focus on the Perfectstorm Zone, following up on geophysics completed in 2022 and on higher-grade drill hole intercepts intersected in the 2023 drill program. In 2023's drill program, hole PS-23-10 intersected 1.23 g/t gold and 3.43 g/t silver over 102.15 meters, including 42.5 meters grading 1.80 g/t gold and 5.76 g/t silver. The Perfectstorm Zone will be targeted to follow up on both porphyry gold/silver/copper mineralization hosted within potassic altered diorites similar to those observed in the Goldstorm Deposit seen in drillhole PS-21-03, as well as outlying gold/silver rich epithermal style mineralization observed in PS-23-10. Initially 8,000 meters of drilling is planned for the Perfectstorm Zone.
The two drills are expected to continue drilling through late September/early October. See Figure 1 below for location of the zones and planned drilling.
Figure 1: 2026 Treaty Creek Exploration Program, Zones and Planned Drilling
Qualified Persons
Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Tudor's Senior Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Treaty Creek Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in [the Tudor release dated May 21, 2026.]
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Qualified Person – Teuton Resources Corp.
D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources. Technical data presented in today's Teuton news release is consistent with that presented in the Tudor Gold news release dated May 21, 2026. Mr. Cremonese is not independent of Teuton as he is its President and Director.
Comment by D. Cremonese, P. Eng.
"Examining the Calm Before the Storm core two years ago, I was struck by what we were looking at. To me, it indicated we were dealing with a big system, or even a massive system. The targets are in place, and the drills are now turning."
About Treaty Creek
Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns an 80% interest). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).
About Teuton
Teuton owns interests in more than twenty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received over the past ten years, both in cash and in shares of optionee companies, has provided Teuton with substantial income.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Teuton Resources:
"Dino Cremonese"
Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:
Barry Holmes
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 778-430-5680
Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, results of negotiations, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the outcome of litigation and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.
All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
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