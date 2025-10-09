With Customers at the Core, VinFast Makes EV First Steps Easier

With Customers at the Core, VinFast Makes EV First Steps Easier

Many Canadians remain hesitant about switching to electric vehicles, and VinFast is trying to smooth the transition by tackling not just costs and charging gaps but also the small "firsts" that can make or break a driver's confidence.

Canada's electric-vehicle market continues to cool. In the second quarter of 2025, zero-emission vehicles accounted for 9.2 percent of new registrations, slipping further from 9.7 percent in the first quarter and well below the 18.9 percent recorded at the end of 2024 1 .

Incentives, cost, and infrastructure remain decisive factors, yet the slowdown points to something more subtle. For many drivers, the real barrier is psychological. The first charge at home, the first winter commute, or the first service visit can feel like make-or-break tests. If those moments go badly, interest can turn to regret. If they go smoothly, adoption becomes easier.

Why Firsts Feel Bigger in Canada

Canadian geography and climate add weight to those first experiences. Driving between cities often means long distances with fewer charging points, which heightens the risk of range anxiety. Winters, with their sub-zero mornings and icy highways, stir doubts about performance and safety. Families depend on their vehicles not just for commuting but for daily routines and weekend trips. A misstep during one of those early experiences could disrupt far more than a single drive.

Survey work reinforces that caution. J.D. Power's 2025 study found only 28 percent of new-vehicle shoppers say they are likely to consider an EV 2 . The figure suggests that while Canadians are familiar with electric cars, many hesitate to take the leap. Their concerns are not only about infrastructure or price. They are also about trust, habit, and the fear of being stranded during a first attempt. These anxieties may not always appear in official charts, but they echo in conversations across online forums and dealerships.

How VinFast Helps Drivers Navigate the Firsts

VinFast, the best-selling automaker in Vietnam, has built its customer-centric philosophy around easing anxieties with features and policies designed for beginners. For the first charge, its mobile app connects to a wide North American charging network and helps manage home charging schedules. The company also sells home chargers that can be monitored remotely, turning a potential point of confusion into a routine.

The first Canadian winter is another hurdle. To counter fears of battery decline, the VinFast VF 8 comes with a 10-year, 200,000-kilometre vehicle warranty and a 10-year, unlimited-kilometre battery warranty. Advanced driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist add another layer of reassurance when roads are slick.

Concerns about service often appear quickly, especially for first-time EV owners still learning how everything works. The VinFast app covers early service worries by letting owners schedule maintenance or request roadside help without delay, while a Digital Welcome Kit explains common tasks through guides and videos. For those worried about long-term obsolescence, the vehicle's update capabilities signal that functions will evolve. And inside the cabin, a voice assistant allows drivers to explore features without navigating complex menus, softening the learning curve that can overwhelm first-time EV owners.

For some early adopters, these measures have helped ease the transition. "I'm a year and a half in and I have never been left stranded," wrote one Quebec driver R.M. Others point to solid service. M.S.B., who received a VF 8 in Ontario in 2023, described "a top notch customer service especially the folks in Mississauga."

Canada's EV slowdown highlights the structural issues of incentives and infrastructure, but it also exposes how fragile the first experiences can be. Those moments carry the weight of decision-making. By offering support at each step, VinFast is betting that easing the firsts will make the switch feel less like a gamble and more like a natural choice.

john.lindo@vinfastauto.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VinFast AutoVFSNASDAQ:VFSCleantech Investing
VFS
The Conversation (0)
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange... Keep Reading...
Canadian Copper

Canadian Copper Reports Near-Surface Intercept of 1.44% Cu over 11.25 meters at the Chester Copper Project, Bathurst Camp, New Brunswick

Keep Reading...
Green Technology Metals

Drilling Commences At Second Key Lithium Project In Ontario

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to advise that drilling has commenced at its Root Project, located approximately 200 km west-north-west of GT1’s flagship Seymour Project. Drilling is initially focussed on the McCombe LCT pegmatite. HIGHLIGHTSPhase 1... Keep Reading...
Tech Leaders: SNOW, NEXCF, TSLA, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Web 3.0, Electric Vehicles, AI, Wearables, and Big Data

Tech Leaders: SNOW, NEXCF, TSLA, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Web 3.0, Electric Vehicles, AI, Wearables, and Big Data

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO's of: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), Nextech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL), AIML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) and... Keep Reading...
New Orogenic Gold Discovery by Goldplay at Goldstorm South Project, BC Returns 21.8 g/t Au

New Orogenic Gold Discovery by Goldplay at Goldstorm South Project, BC Returns 21.8 g/t Au

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce results from its 2021 field program on the Goldstorm South Project ("Goldstorm South" or the "Project"), formerly referred to as the Niut Mountain Project, located within 4 km from... Keep Reading...
Troy Minerals Inc. (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Achieves Key Milestone Toward Operational Mining License for Its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report that its subsidiary Grand Samsara Consulting LLC ("Grand Samsara") has successfully completed a key regulatory milestone in Mongolia - the official registration of its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project... Keep Reading...
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Completion of 2025 Summer Field Program and Progress at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report the completion of its planned 2025 summer field exploration program and provide a progress update at its 100% owned high-purity silica Table Mountain Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"),... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.HyProMag USA announced an update on the Detailed... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Marketing Update Extends Closing of $3M Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce that to further support investor understanding and broaden market awareness, Homerun has engaged Dig Media Inc (INN) and Rockstone Research. These partnerships will help deliver Bmely updates,... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Press Release Regarding Capacity Expansion Concept Study

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a... Keep Reading...
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

InMed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. Neil Klompas to It's Board of Directors

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

Trading Halt

Related News

Gold Investing

Predictive Discovery and Robex Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Brokered LIFE Financing of $5 Million

resource investing

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville