Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz

Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz

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Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

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