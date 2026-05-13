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May 13, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz
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INN Article Notification
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
06 May
Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 April
Aurum Hits Multiple Thick Gold Intersections at BDT2
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits multiple thick gold intersections at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 April
Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MREDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 April
Ignite Investment Summit Presentation
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Ignite Investment Summit PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14h
Heliostar Grants Options and RSUs Under Its Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, it has granted 7,550,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $2.26 and 705,000 restricted... Keep Reading...
17h
MAYFAIR GOLD ADDS VP EXPLORATION AND TECHNICAL LEADERSHIP DEPTH
Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Adree DeLazzer, P.Geo as Vice President, Exploration of the Company and Jean François Métail as Vice President Mineral Resource Management. Ms.... Keep Reading...
12 May
New Found Gold Files First Quarter 2026 Financial Statements
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its first quarter 2026 financial statements and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis (together, the "Q1 Financials"), with Canadian securities regulators and the... Keep Reading...
12 May
Centurion Announces Additional Shares for Debt Settlements
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce that further to its news release dated May 07 whereby it had agreed to settle $335,000 in debt, it has executed agreements with two (arms-length) consultants to settle $80,000 in outstanding debt. A total of... Keep Reading...
12 May
NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF UPSIZED $42M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING
"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES." Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized private placement... Keep Reading...
12 May
Sirios Adds $3.5 Million to Its Cash Reserves Following the Exercise of Warrants and Stock Options
Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or "the Company") announces an additional capital injection, which provides it with greater financial flexibility to carry out its exploration and investment programs.Since the update on January 15, 2026, the exercise of... Keep Reading...
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