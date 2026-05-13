Supplementary Prospectus

Supplementary Prospectus

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Supplementary Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

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AQX:AU
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Alice Queen

Alice Queen

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Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz

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Heliostar Grants Options and RSUs Under Its Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan

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Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, it has granted 7,550,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $2.26 and 705,000 restricted... Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR GOLD ADDS VP EXPLORATION AND TECHNICAL LEADERSHIP DEPTH

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New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its first quarter 2026 financial statements and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis (together, the "Q1 Financials"), with Canadian securities regulators and the... Keep Reading...
Centurion Announces Additional Shares for Debt Settlements

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Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce that further to its news release dated May 07 whereby it had agreed to settle $335,000 in debt, it has executed agreements with two (arms-length) consultants to settle $80,000 in outstanding debt. A total of... Keep Reading...
NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF UPSIZED $42M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

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"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES." Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized private placement... Keep Reading...

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