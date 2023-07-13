Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Fastmarkets' William Adams: Lithium Demand to Pick Up, But More Supply Also Expected
William Adams of Fastmarkets believes the lithium market will remain tight, but not as tight as 2022.
Strong demand from the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors is expected to see the need for key battery metals such as lithium increase in the coming decade.
At this year’s Fastmarkets Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, the Investing News Network sat down with William Adams of Fastmarkets to get his insight on what’s been happening in the lithium sector.
“We've seen lithium prices rebound off the lows we saw in April,” Adams said. “I personally think we might go a slightly bit higher, but then we're going to probably meander sideways to possibly a bit lower as the market consolidates.”
Both demand and supply have been slowing down, according to Fastmarkets data.
“We do expect the demand side to pick up towards the second half of the year, and we're seeing some sort of early signs of that as well,” Adams said. “There is new production on the way, and it was on the way last year, and I think that will gradually come through.”
All in all, Adams believes the market will be tight this year, but not as tight as last year.
“Supply needs to come online, but it will continue to face these delays, it seems so inherent in the market, that it just does take time,” Adams said. “I think what people want to see is more evidence and data supporting a recovery in demand. I think that that is going to be key.”
Adams also shared his insight on what is happening on the energy storage segment and what to expect in coming years.
Listen to the interview above for more of Adams thoughts on the lithium market, where he sees prices going and his short-term outlook for the market.
