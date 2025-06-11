DY6 Metals

Widespread Natural Rutile Observed Throughout the Central Rutile Tenement Package

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the initial results from the reconnaissance exploration program at the Central Rutile Project, Cameroon. Desktop studies incorporating detailed geological mapping, geophysics, and known mineral occurrences, were used to define initial, high priority targets for ground-truthing. The reconnaissance programme, which consisted of auger sampling, road-cutting channel sampling, soil sampling and stream sediment sampling, was successful in identifying heavy mineral (HM) and natural rutile mineralisation across all five tenements that make up the Central Rutile project. Rutile nuggets, ranging in size from 1mm+ to 2cm+, were observed in alluvial and eluvial (residual) sources. Samples collected from the initial exploration programme are currently being prepped for dispatch to the Company’s laboratory for analysis in South Africa, with results expected in August 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Reconnaissance auger and grab sampling programme nearing completion at the Central Rutile Project, with a detailed soil sampling programme to commence shortly
  • Soil sampling programme will be used to rapidly identify areas of higher grade HM and rutile mineralisation, which will be followed up on with a large auger drilling campaign in the September quarter
  • Reconnaissance sampling undertaken across the 5 Central Rutile Project tenements has identified visible natural rutile from both alluvial and eluvial (residual) sources
  • The identification of rutile across the entire tenement package is highly encouraging and reaffirms the Company’s belief that the region is an emerging, globally significant rutile province
  • Samples collected from the reconnaissance program are due to be submitted for laboratory analysis in the coming weeks, with results expected in the September quarter
  • The Company’s reconnaissance program at the Douala Basin HMS Project is ongoing, with initial results expected in the coming weeks

Non-executive Chairman, Dan Smith, commented:

“The in-country team has done a great job of mobilising to site so quickly. We are pleased with the initial results from the reconnaissance program at the Central Rutile project and the confirmation of widespread, natural rutile across the licences from both residual and alluvial sources. I look forward to the receipt of the assays in the coming months, as well as results from the ongoing exploration at the Douala Basin project.”

Technical Consultant, Cliff Fitzhenry, commented:

“The Central Rutile project covers a large (2,140km2) area, so this initial reconnaissance programme has only just scratched the surface of the potential for this area. We always knew the licences were in the right address, having the correct underlying geology, deep in-situ weathering profile, and known, historic rutile occurrences. The solid work of the in-country team, in conjunction with our Senior Exploration Geologist, Troth Saindi, is already paying dividends. Having achieved our initial goals, exploration at the Central Rutile project will shift from reconnaissance in nature to that of a detailed soil sampling programme. This will allow us to achieve greater coverage over the tenement package and will help to rapidly define zones of higher grade heavy mineral occurrences, which will be followed up with a large-scale auger sampling programme.

I am excited to get on the ground as soon as possible to help drive the exploration work as the project story unfolds.”

Reconnaissance exploration at the Central Rutile Project

As announced on 5 June 2025, the Company has commenced reconnaissance auger and grab sampling programmes at the Central Rutile and Douala Basin HMS projects, Cameroon. To date, at the Central Rutile Project the Company has completed 3 auger drill holes (refer Figure 1), collecting 10 samples in the process, as well as collected 42 channel samples from 7 road cutting exposures, 1 surface grab sample and 2 stream sediment samples for analysis (refer Tables 1-4).


