Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Ramelius Makes Strategic Investment in Spartan Resources

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
DY6 Metals

Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to report it is preparing for commencement of a reconnaissance program at the Company’s highly prospective PGE project at Ngala Hill in southern Malawi. The Company has commenced community engagement with local community members at the project site with the purpose to facilitate awareness of the exploration program planned by DY6.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Targeted reconnaissance sampling program commences at DY6’s highly prospective PGE, Cu & Ni project at Ngalla Hill, Southern Malawi
  • At Ngala Hill, 3 key target zones of palladium rich Pd+Pt+Au+Cu mineralisation have been identified from historical trenching and limited drill testing
  • DY6 will undertake a rock chip and soil sampling program to follow up on known high grade areas as well as aiming to expand the zone of mineralisation
  • No significant modern exploration including electromagnetics (EM) to target massive sulphides has been undertaken at Ngala Hill
  • Trenching by Placer Dome in 2000 included results of:
    • 12m at 3g/t PGE+Au; and
    • 70m at 1.12g/t PGE+Au, including 8m at 3.3g/t PGE+Au
  • The main mineralised zone has only had limited modern drilling

The Company’s CEO, Mr Lloyd Kaiser said:“Our team in Malawi has actively built strong relationships with local communities across our projects and this early engagement at Ngala Hill is setting the foundation between the Company and the community as we prepare to mobilise the geo team and embark on our first exploration campaign at Ngala.”

Figure 1: Location of the Ngala Hill PGE Project in southern Malawi

Background on the Project

The Ngala Hill ultramafic chonolith is an arcuate-shaped intrusion, with dimensions of approximately 2.4km by 0.7km and was intruded into the underlying Proterozoic Basement Complex gneisses. The Ngala Hill Project is characterised by an intrusive ultramafic suite of pyroxenites and hornblende- pyroxenites that intrude basement gneisses. The pyroxenite facies of the ultramafic complex is prospective for platinum group elements (PGEs), predominantly palladium, and associated copper.

Initial work at Ngala Hill in the late 1960s included geochemical sampling programs undertaken by the British and Malawian Geological Surveys. Phelps Dodge started an exploration program for PGEs on Ngala Hill in 1999 with approximately 600 m of trenching. Metapyroxenite and amphibolite with an PGE- gold-copper nickel association was intersected trenching and yielded 1.41g/t Pt+Pd+Au and 1,430 ppm Cu over a length of 64m.

In 2000, Placer Dome confirmed further anomalies with encouraging results received from several trenches including 12m at 3g/t PGE+Au and 70 m at 1.12g/t PGE+Au, including 8m at 3.3g/t PGE+Au.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx stocksasx:dy6resource stocksrare earth investing
DY6:AU
DY6 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

DY6 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
DY6 Metals Logo

DY6 Metals


Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Heavy Rare Earths & Niobium Explorer DY6 Metals Lists On ASX Following Successful $7M IPO

Heavy rare earths and niobium explorer DY6 Metals Limited (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at 9am Perth today.

Keep reading...Show less
Chinese flag superimposed over shipping containers.

China Strengthens Grip on Rare Earths Sector with New Rules

China's State Council has reportedly rolled out a new set of regulations aimed at strengthening control over the country's rare earths resources and securing its local supply chain.

According to a June 29 Reuters article, the regulations, which are set to take effect on October 1, introduce stringent oversight on the mining, smelting and trading of rare earth elements.

These 17 minerals are key for high-tech applications, including electric vehicle magnets and consumer electronics. China's new rules assert that rare earths resources are owned by the state, which will strictly supervise the industry.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF)

CuFe Limited: Multi-Commodity Assets in Western Australia and Northern Territory


Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials

HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant Early-Stage Commissioning Commenced

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to announce that it has begun early-stage commissioning of the leach circuit within the innovative HiPurA® High Purity Alumina (HPA) 24tpa Pilot Plant in O’Connor, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF)

CuFe Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Bastion Minerals

More High Grade with up to 60% Heavy REE (HREE) - Gyttorp

Bastion Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMO or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its high-grade REE and copper project in Sweden, the Gyttorp nr 100 project (Gyttorp Project or Gyttorp) and regarding the granting of additional applications.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

DY6 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

DY6 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project, Resource Drilling Funded

Melodiol Q2 Revenue and Updates

Potential Extension to 8 Mile Dam Gold Deposit Outlined by IP Survey at Gidji JV

Related News

Gold Investing

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Uranium Investing

Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project, Resource Drilling Funded

Copper Investing

Potential Extension to 8 Mile Dam Gold Deposit Outlined by IP Survey at Gidji JV

Silver Investing

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Copper Investing

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2024

Silver Investing

Diversifying with Precious Metals: Top Strategies for Silver Investment

Gold Investing

Endeavour Pours First Gold at Lafigué Mine, Looks for More Côte d’Ivoire Opportunities

×