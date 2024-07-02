- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to report it is preparing for commencement of a reconnaissance program at the Company’s highly prospective PGE project at Ngala Hill in southern Malawi. The Company has commenced community engagement with local community members at the project site with the purpose to facilitate awareness of the exploration program planned by DY6.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Targeted reconnaissance sampling program commences at DY6’s highly prospective PGE, Cu & Ni project at Ngalla Hill, Southern Malawi
- At Ngala Hill, 3 key target zones of palladium rich Pd+Pt+Au+Cu mineralisation have been identified from historical trenching and limited drill testing
- DY6 will undertake a rock chip and soil sampling program to follow up on known high grade areas as well as aiming to expand the zone of mineralisation
- No significant modern exploration including electromagnetics (EM) to target massive sulphides has been undertaken at Ngala Hill
- Trenching by Placer Dome in 2000 included results of:
- 12m at 3g/t PGE+Au; and
- 70m at 1.12g/t PGE+Au, including 8m at 3.3g/t PGE+Au
- The main mineralised zone has only had limited modern drilling
The Company’s CEO, Mr Lloyd Kaiser said:“Our team in Malawi has actively built strong relationships with local communities across our projects and this early engagement at Ngala Hill is setting the foundation between the Company and the community as we prepare to mobilise the geo team and embark on our first exploration campaign at Ngala.”
Figure 1: Location of the Ngala Hill PGE Project in southern Malawi
Background on the Project
The Ngala Hill ultramafic chonolith is an arcuate-shaped intrusion, with dimensions of approximately 2.4km by 0.7km and was intruded into the underlying Proterozoic Basement Complex gneisses. The Ngala Hill Project is characterised by an intrusive ultramafic suite of pyroxenites and hornblende- pyroxenites that intrude basement gneisses. The pyroxenite facies of the ultramafic complex is prospective for platinum group elements (PGEs), predominantly palladium, and associated copper.
Initial work at Ngala Hill in the late 1960s included geochemical sampling programs undertaken by the British and Malawian Geological Surveys. Phelps Dodge started an exploration program for PGEs on Ngala Hill in 1999 with approximately 600 m of trenching. Metapyroxenite and amphibolite with an PGE- gold-copper nickel association was intersected trenching and yielded 1.41g/t Pt+Pd+Au and 1,430 ppm Cu over a length of 64m.
In 2000, Placer Dome confirmed further anomalies with encouraging results received from several trenches including 12m at 3g/t PGE+Au and 70 m at 1.12g/t PGE+Au, including 8m at 3.3g/t PGE+Au.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Rare earth elements (REEs) collectively represent some of the most critical minerals in the world. This group of interrelated minerals has an incredibly broad range of applications — everything from military equipment to consumer electronics. They are also pivotal in the global transition to clean energy and decarbonisation. Neodymium magnets, for instance — composed of neodymium, iron and boron (NdFeB) — are increasingly being used in wind turbines and electric vehicle motors. Dysprosium and Terbium are added to high performance NdFeB magnets to increase the magnet’s resistance to demagnetisation, thereby improving performance through higher operating temperatures.
REEs are also essential to the production of devices such as smartphones, lending context to the news that alongside other critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt, global demand for REEs is expected to increase by as much as 600 percent over the next several decades.It is clear the world needs to ramp up rare earths production — a challenge DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6) understands. This mineral exploration company holds a 100 percent interest in six highly prospective critical metals projects in Malawi. As one of the most stable jurisdictions in Southern Africa, Malawi is home to considerable mineral wealth — a fact which, alongside its mining-friendly government, has seen the country enjoy significant mining investments over recent years.
Successful completion of maiden 35-hole RC and 8 DDH drilling program for 3,643m RC and 900m of DDH at Machinga HREE and Nb project was completed in September 2023. Assay results of the final diamond Drill hole program returned an average of 29 percent heavy rare earth oxide to total rare earth oxide (HREO:TREO) and 3.6 percent dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) (DyTb:TREO) at a cutoff grade of >0.25 percent TREO.
DY6 expanded its overall strategic footprint in Malawi to a total of 1,080 square kilometres by staking a carbonatite ring complex in southern Malawi known as Tundulu and several licences considered to be highly prospective for lithium. An exclusive prospecting licence application for 91.5 square kilometres was submitted over Tundulu while an additional four exclusive prospecting licence applications totaling 746.7 square kilometres have also been submitted for the company’s Mzimba (West, Central and South) and Karonga projects.
Company Highlights
- DY6 Metals is an ASX-listed company building a portfolio of critical minerals projects in Malawi that are highly prospective for rare earths, niobium and lithium.
- The company has completed a successful $7-million initial public offering.
- DY6 employs an experienced management team which includes geotechnical experts and mining professionals.
- DY6's projects feature near-surface, high-grade historical drillings and/or workings, and are significantly underexplored with considerable potential to define new mineralised zones.
- Malawi as a mining jurisdiction is incredibly prospective for rare earth elements. In recent years, multiple resource companies have been engaged in comprehensive exploration and development within the region, including:
- Malawi is also known for its excellent operating infrastructure, mining-friendly regulations, and push for renewable energy.
Key Projects
Machinga
Machinga project location
Located within the Chilwa Alkaline Province (the same province that hosts Lindian’s Kangankunde project), Machinga is DY6's flagship project. The original exploration licence, covering 42.9 square kilometers, was acquired in light of uranium channel radiometric anomalies located by a country-wide airborne survey in the 1980s. In 2023, the Malawian Department of Mines granted DY6 Metals an additional licence area for Machinga, which increased its total area to 197 square kilometres. The Machinga radiometric anomaly is continuous along a strike of approximately 7 km, indicating that potential to discover further eudialyte-hosted REE mineralisation may be significant.
Project Highlights:
- A significant HREE project
- 40km east of Lindian’s (ASX:LIN) “Kangankunde”
- Successful completion of maiden 35-hole RC and 8 DDH drilling program for 4,543m at Machinga HREE and Nb project
- Initial exploration focused on historical 2010 drill program for 4000m (Machinga North)
- Future exploration includes extending NE into new licence EL0705 and south along the anomalous zone
- 2023 Maiden Reverse Circulation and Diamond Core drill Assay significant results:
- 15.1 metres @ 1.01 percent TREO, 0.36 percent Nb2 O5 from 23.9 metres (3.71 percent Dy/ Tb/TREO) incl. 4 metres @ 1.75 percent TREO, 0.63 percent Nb2 O5 from 33 metres (3.8 percent Dy/Tb/TREO) drilled downdip (MDD007)
- 13 metres @ 0.65 percent TREO, 0.25 percent Nb2 O5 from surface; incl. 1 metres @ 1.06 percent TREO, 0.37 percent Nb2 O5 from 7 metres, and 1 metres @ 1.28 percent TREO, 0.42 percent Nb2 O5 from 9 metres (MR019)
- 7 metres @ 1.42 percent TREO with 0.49 percent Nb2 O5 from 65 metres (MR011) – 16 metres @ 0.54 percent TREO with 0.21 percent Nb2 O5 from 78 metres, incl. 3 metres @ 1.63 percent TREO, 0.7 percent Nb2 O5 from 87 metres (MR005)
- 11 metres @ 0.74 percent TREO, 0.29 percent Nb2O5 from surface (3.8 percent DyTb/TREO) incl. 2 metres @ 1.36 percent TREO, 0.49 percent Nb2O5 from 6 metres (4 percent Dy/Tb/TREO) (MR024)
Mineralisation
- Strongly mineralised hydrothermal breccia system striking NW-SE and dipping shallowly ~35° to the NE has been confirmed by the recent drilling
- Drill cross sections demonstrate excellent continuity with radiometric contour predicting the mineralised higher-grade zone
- High grade HREE-Nb confirmed from RC and DD drill results at Machinga Central Zone
- The mineralisation at the Machinga alkaline complex contains a higher proportion of valuable dysprosium-terbium (DyTb) with results indicating an average 3.6 percent DyTb:TREO in samples greater than 0.25% TREO.
Salambidwe Project
Straddling the Malawi-Mozambique border, the Salambidwe project covers an area of 24.9 square kilometres, associated with the Salambidwe Ring Complex, which is known for hosting multiple notable carbonate deposits. Geology in the area is also associated with high radiometric values, typically associated with REE mineralization.
Project Highlights:
- Considerable Potential: The Salambidwe project is a virgin rare earth carbonate prospect. While no drilling has taken place at the project, rock-chip samples returned 2.05 percent TREO including 214 ppm dysprosium oxide.
- Area Geology: With a diameter of approximately 6 kilometres, the Salambidwe Ring Complex is largely syenite and nepheline syenite with an agglomerate rock core. Based on this geology and the radiometric signal, the project has the potential for REE mineralisation.
2023 Exploration Program
- DY6 has completed the initial geochemical and geophysical exploration programs at Salambidwe.
- Analytical results have been received for the grid-based soil and rock chip sampling. Results from the 128 soil and 386 rock chips expand the known area of anomalous responses.
- The maximum values from separate rock chip samples were 1.21 percent TREO & 0.12 percent Nb2O5; maximum values from separate soil samples were 0.23 percent TREO & 0.09% Nb2O5.
- The 45-line kilometre airborne geophysical program confirmed the highly concentric nature of the intrusive complex.
- DY6 is assessing the combined geochemical and geophysical data to refine targets prior to a maiden drill program.
Karonga Lithium Project
In 2024, DY6 Metals entered into an exclusive option to acquire an 80 percent interest in the Karonga lithium project, with granted licence EPL0659, spanning 39 square kilometres in northern Malawi. DY6 Metals Ltd submitted four (4) exclusive prospecting licence applications totalling 746.7 km2 in northern Malawi for tenements it considers to be highly prospective for lithium. The Mzimba licences cover a large area (710.5km2) and remain significantly underexplored for LCT pegmatites.
Reconnaissance field work at the Karonga identified some pegmatites of up to 500 metres in length with the potential to host lithium mineralisation. Rock chip samples include visually observed spodumene and lithium micas (lepidolite). Initial reconnaissance indicates huge potential for a major Li discovery and initial ground reconnaissance sampling at Mzimba South licence returned grades of 6.2 percent Li2O (lepidolite mica) and 0.3 percent Li2O (pegmatite rock assemblage), and also high in cesium and rubidium with significant potential for LCT pegmatite hosted mineralisation. The first pass program at Mzimba South consisted of 8 samples from 5 outcrop locations, where artisanal workers have been excavating pegmatites for gemstones (tourmaline, aquamarine and beryl).
Tundulu REE Project
‘Tundulu’ is a known carbonatite ring complex with abundant REE mineralisation, predominantly in the form of bastnaesite and apatite. Shallow historical drilling (1988) (>max depth of 50 metres), includes:
- 41 metres @ 3.7 percent TREO, from 8 metres (JMT-22)
- 17 metres @ 1.3 percent TREO, from surface and 14 metres @ 1.1 percent TREO, from 21 metres (JMT-14)
- 11 metres @ 2.2 percent TREO, from 17 metres and 14 metres @ 4.1 percent TREO, from 36 metres (JMT-17)
- 14 metres @ 1.1 percent TREO, from 3 metres (JMT-07)
Samples from a recent reconnaissance field visit at Tundulu have been despatched for laboratory analysis. Tundulu complements the company’s existing REE and critical metals portfolio in Malawi. A geological team recently undertook a reconnaissance field visit over parts of the licence application area and samples have been submitted for laboratory analysis in South Africa.
Ngala Hill
Situated just east of the Thyolo Fault, the Ngala Hill Project's zone of mineralization contains a strong magnetic anomaly indicative of an oxidized intrusive. Like Salambidwe, Ngala Hill is a relatively fresh asset. It has not been the target of any significant modern exploration efforts, though the results from historical works are nevertheless promising.
Project Highlights:
- Multiple Mineralization Zones: Ngala Hill's deposit takes the form of an ultramafic chonolith that intrudes onto an underlying Proterozoic Basement Complex quartz feldspar-amphibole gneisses. The chonolith is also cut by Karoo-age dolerite dykes. Currently, DY6 has identified three zones of palladium-rich palladium-platinum-gold-copper mineralization worthy of follow-up.
- Promising Historic Results: After trenching the deposit in 2000, Phelps Dodge identified the following mineralization:
- 12 metres at 3 grams per ton (g/t) platinum group elements (PGE)+gold
- 70 metres at 1.12 g/t PGE+gold, including 8 meters at 3.3 g/t PGE+gold
- Presence of Massive Sulphides: Historical exploration has identified massive sulphides with grades of up to 4 g/t palladium+platinum+gold and 0.7 percent copper in saprolite/saprock.
- Close Proximity to Major Infrastructure: Ngala Hill is located close to the Nacala rail/port corridor, with easy access to grid power.
Management Team
Dan Smith - Non-executive Chairman
Dan Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts, is a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and has over 15 years’ primary and secondary capital markets expertise. He is a director and co-founder of Minerva Corporate, a boutique corporate services and advisory firm. He has advised on and been involved in over a dozen IPOs/RTOs on the ASX, AIM and NSX. Smith is currently non-executive director for several companies on AIM/ASX operating in the resources sector with a focus on critical minerals and has been heavily involved in project origination and evaluation.
Lloyd Kaiser - Chief Executive Officer
Lloyd Kaiser brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the rare earths sector having recently held the role of general manager of sales and marketing at Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU) where he successfully negotiated binding rare earth off-take agreements with key automotive and wind energy equipment manufacturers. During his more than 10 years of tenure at Arafura, Kaiser also spent a number of years as general manager of technology and engineering where he successfully delivered technology and process flowsheet development milestones, enabling completion of feasibility and FEED engineering at Arafura’s flagship asset, Nolans Bore, Northern Territory.
Kaiser is a chemical engineer with over 30 years of experience in the resource sector spanning multiple commodities and has amassed a large industry network of participants across the rare earths supply chain.
Myles Campion - Non-executive Director
Myles Campion has over 30 years’ experience in the natural resources sector, including exploration geology, resource analysis, fund management, equities research and project and debt financing. He started his career as an exploration and mining geologist in Australia covering base metals and gold. This included being the project geologist at LionOre responsible for the exploration, discovery and BFS completion of the Emily Ann Nickel Sulphide Mine.
Campion’s financial experience ranges from Australian and UK equities research to project and debt financing in London and fund manager for the OEIC Australian Natural Resources Fund for five years in Perth. He has been the executive director of Europa Metals since August 2020 and is a non-executive director at Katoro Gold.
John Kay - Non-executive Director
John Kay is an experienced corporate lawyer and corporate adviser. He has over 15 years’ experience in equity capital markets, M&A and resources gained through both private practice and inhouse roles in Australia and the UK. He currently operates a corporate advisory practice, Arcadia Corporate, which provides corporate advisory and capital raising services to listed and unlisted companies in the small cap mining sector.
Kay has previously held a number of non-executive and company secretarial roles for ASX listed mining and energy companies and has advised on over a dozen IPOs/RTOs on the ASX. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia and is admitted to practice as a lawyer in Western Australia and England & Wales.
Nannan He - Non-executive Director
Nannan He has over 10 years of experience in geosciences, chemical material trading, exploration and resources investment. Through her investment vehicle Woodsouth Asset Management, she has been actively examining exploration and resource projects worldwide and has built strong networks, particularly in the Southeast Asian market.
Troth Saindi - Senior Exploration Geologist / Country Manager
Troth Saindi’s more than 17 years of experience in the mineral resource sector spans from exploration geology through to development and production. Troth commenced his career with MSA Group Services in 2006, focusing on gold, PGEs and base metal projects in the Barberton Greenstone Belt and the Bushveld Complex. From 2007 to 2013, Troth worked with Platinum Group Metals (PTM) in the Western and Northern Limbs of the Bushveld complex as a project geologist. He successfully led the discovery team in the new Waterberg PGE deposit, where a high-grade PGE ore seam was named after him (T-Reef). From 2013 to August 2023, Troth worked as group geologist with AIM- listed Bushveld Minerals Ltd managing several exploration projects and supporting the company’s mining operations. In September 2023, Troth joined ASX-listed DY6 Metals as a Senior Exploration Geologist and Country Manager for the company’s Malawi based projects. He is currently managing DY6 Metals’ REE & Lithium projects in Malawi.
Allan Younger - Technical Consultant
Allan Younger is a Geologist with over 40 years’ experience in all facets of the resources industry and most commodities. He is a specialist explorer highly experienced in target generation and project generation with advanced expertise in multi-element geochemistry application and Interpretation. Younger has worked for a number of large international and junior mining and exploration companies, within Australia and internationally, both as employee, contractor or consultant.Currently, Younger serves as exploration manager for White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN), a mineral explorer focussing on rare earths and lithium exploration in Western Australia.
Heavy Rare Earths & Niobium Explorer DY6 Metals Lists On ASX Following Successful $7M IPO
Heavy rare earths and niobium explorer DY6 Metals Limited (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at 9am Perth today.
- $7 million successfully raised via IPO, including $2.5 million from Hong Kong- based cornerstone investors, Zhenshi Group and Zhung Nam New Material Company
- Funds to be used for exploration on three 100%-owned rare earths and critical metals projects in southern Malawi
- Malawi is an attractive and stable mining jurisdiction with proven potential for hosting major rare earth deposits including Lindian Resources’ world class Kangankunde discovery (40km east of the Company’s Machinga Project)
- RC drilling is already underway at the flagship Machinga project, with diamond drilling scheduled to commence next month
- Drilling aims to follow up high grade 2010 results by Globe Metals and Mining (ASX:GBE)§Machinga is enriched in heavy rare earths (Dysprosium and Terbium) and Niobium
DY6’s listing follows a successful initial public offering (IPO), which raised $7 million. As part of this, the Company attracted a combined $2.5 million from Hong Kong-based strategic investors, Zhensi Group (HK) Heshi Composite Materials Co., Limited and Zhung Nam New Material Company Limited.
The funds raised in the IPO will be used primarily for exploration at the Company’s three 100%-owned rare earths and critical metals projects located in southern Malawi, a stable and attractive African jurisdiction with proven potential for hosting major mineral deposits.
DY6 has recently commenced a 5,000m program of reverse circulation and diamond drilling at the flagship Machinga project, only 40km east of Lindian Resources’ Kangankunde carbonatite discovery, which is widely regarded as the world’s best undeveloped rare earths project.
Machinga is particularly enriched with high-value heavy rare earth elements dysprosium and terbium. The project also holds significant niobium and tantalum potential as well.
Non-executive Chairman Dan Smith said: “DY6 has recently started its maiden drill program at the exciting Machinga project. In addition to being a potential source of the critical heavy rare earth elements Dysprosium and Terbium, Machinga also contains significant Niobium mineralisation.
The Company is seeking to emulate the success of Lindian Resources in proving up a major critical minerals project in southern Malawi. We believe the projects and the team we have assembled provide us with an excellent opportunity.”
Image 1: RC Drilling underway at Machinga HREO + Nb Project
Six targets have been identified to date within the Machinga North concession and the Company will be following up on previous high grade intercepts from a previous 2010 campaign undertaken by Globe Metals and Mining (ASX:GBE).
DY6’s other projects in southern Malawi, Salambidwe and Ngala Hill, have also been subject to previous exploration: rock chips from Salambidwe returned high grade values of TREO and Nb while soil samples from Ngala Hill and limited previous drilling by Phelps Dodge returned high grade results of Pd, Pt, Au and Cu.
The Company plans to carry out detailed geophysical and geological sampling programs at Salambidwe to aid in defining targets for a maiden drilling campaign towards the end of the year. RC drilling at Ngala Hill is scheduled for around the same time.
Click here for the full ASX Release
China Strengthens Grip on Rare Earths Sector with New Rules
China's State Council has reportedly rolled out a new set of regulations aimed at strengthening control over the country's rare earths resources and securing its local supply chain.
According to a June 29 Reuters article, the regulations, which are set to take effect on October 1, introduce stringent oversight on the mining, smelting and trading of rare earth elements.
These 17 minerals are key for high-tech applications, including electric vehicle magnets and consumer electronics. China's new rules assert that rare earths resources are owned by the state, which will strictly supervise the industry.
Enterprises involved in the mining, smelting, separation and export of rare earths are now required to maintain detailed records of product flow and input this data into a traceability system.
China is considered to be a superpower in the rare earths market, with the country accounting for nearly 90 percent of global refined output. Last year, the Asian nation imposed restrictions on the export of germanium and gallium — both of which are essential to the semiconductor industry — citing national security concerns.
In addition, China has banned the export of technology used to produce and extract rare earth magnets.
This decision has sparked fears of increased tensions with western nations, particularly the US, which has accused China of leveraging its economic power to influence global markets. China, however, denies these allegations.
Elsewhere, the EU is working to decrease its reliance on Chinese rare earths through a new law that came into effect last May. It sets ambitious targets to increase domestic production of critical minerals, including rare earths, by 2030.
This initiative is part of the EU’s broader strategy to support green technology — as mentioned, rare earths are vital for the production of magnets used in electric vehicles and other applications like wind turbines.
European explorer Rare Earths Norway recently announced the discovery of the continent's largest deposit of rare earth elements at the Fen Carbonatite Complex in Southeastern Norway. The deposit is estimated to contain 8.8 million metric tons of total rare earth oxides. Of that amount, 1.5 million metric tons are magnet-related rare earths.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
ChemX Materials
Overview
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) is a critical materials company developing innovative processing technology to produce high purity alumina for advanced technology and clean energy applications.
ChemX Materials’ 100 percent owned, Australian patented HiPurA® process technology offers a low cost and energy intensity production method to produce high purity alumina (HPA).HPA is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors and synthetic sapphires. Synthetic sapphires are critical in the production of applications such as smart watches, iPhones and laptop screens.
Company Highlights
- ChemX Materials Limited (ChemX Materials) is an Australian company developing an innovative, processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA), this process is called HiPurA®.
- ChemX Materials owns 100 percent of HiPurA® and was granted an Australian patent for this technology in January 2024.
- High purity alumina is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors, smart watches and iPhones.
- The HiPurA® process is modular, scalable and uses a readily available aluminous chemical as its feedstock, therefore is not reliant on mine production offtake, all of which enable the technology to be deployed close to end users' manufacturing operations.
- ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) high purity alumina at micro plant scale. This testwork indicates HiPurA® is low in cost and energy intensity.
- ChemX Materials is constructing a pilot plant to demonstrate HiPurA® can work at scale, which is the next step towards commercialisation. The pilot plant construction is underway and on track for commissioning in June 2024.
Key Business Segments
High Purity Alumina Processing Technology - HiPurA®
ChemX Materials is developing an innovative processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA). This process is called HiPurA®. ChemX Materials owns 100 percent and holds an Australian patent for HiPurA®. ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) pure HPA at micro plant scale. This test work has also demonstrated that HiPurA® is superior compared to alternative technologies, offering several advantages, including:
- Lower costs – both capital and operating.
- Independent feedstock - – process is not tied to mine production and uses a readily available aluminous industrial chemical.
- Easily scalable – production output can increase based on demand.
- Modular – can be built near end users’ manufacturing operations.
- Optionality – patented technology can be licenced to end users.
- Lower carbon footprint – technology is not energy intensive.
HPA has several applications, the most important being lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage applications. HPA is used in the coating of the battery separator to enhance safety and performance. The outlook for EVs is very promising. With the adoption of EVs growing rapidly year on year as governments across the globe deploy domestic incentives and regulations to reduce the use of internal combustion engines to meet net zero targets.
HPA is also a key in the production of synthetic sapphire, which is used in LEDs, semiconductors, lasers, optical lenses and medical devices.
ChemX Materials has proven its HiPurA® technology can achieve above 99.99 percent (4N) HPA purity at micro plant scale. Following the technical success of the micro plant, ChemX Materials is constructing a 24 tpa pilot plant in Western Australia. The pilot plant is expected to be operational in June 2024.
In January 2024, ChemX Materials was granted an Australian Patent for its innovative HiPurA® technology. Based on the success of the Australian patent, it is anticipated that ChemX Materials will be afforded similar protections in other international jurisdictions. The patent is important as it provides intellectual property protection as ChemX Materials seeks to commercialise the technology globally.
HPA production from the pilot plant will be used for customer qualification and marketing purposes. ChemX Materials is actively pursuing commercial opportunities globally. Commercialisation options include:
- Build, own, operate a commercial scale plant to sell high purity alumina to end users.
- Licence the HiPurA® technology for deployment at end users’ manufacturing locations.
High Purity Manganese Project
ChemX Materials is developing a high purity manganese project. The Jamieson Tank project is located on two exploration tenements, EL 5920 and EL 6634 in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. These tenements collectively cover an area of 718 km2.
ChemX Materials completed a 94-hole drill program at the Jamieson Tank project, totaling 6,164 metres and released its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in September 2023. The Mineral Resource Estimate reported 13.1 Mt at 5.7 percent manganese, with 21 percent classified as Indicated and 79 percent classified as Inferred.
High purity manganese has essential applications in lithium-ion batteries as a cathode material. Manganese provides energy density, stability and lower costs and is a critical material for modern battery chemistries. As the world pursues decarbonisation it is forecasted that the demand for manganese will grow.
With the objective of the United States Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce its reliance on Chinese sources of critical minerals, by 2025, the Jamieson Tank project is an important prospect. China currently supplies around 95 percent of the global manganese sulphate.
The South Australian jurisdiction offers excellent infrastructure. The Jamieson Tank project is in a province that is characterised by rapidly growing renewable energy infrastructure (wind, solar and hydrogen) and access to a local skilled workforce. The Jamieson Tank project is accessible by road, approximately 160 kms from the port of Whyalla and near a major regional airport.
The tenements in which the Jamieson Tank project is located also host kaolin and rare earth elements (REE) deposits. The area has historically been well known and explored for its potential for kaolin. The Kelly Tank exploration target is estimated to be 55 - 130 Mt of extractable kaolin.
In 2022, ChemX Materials undertook a drilling program and identified REE hosted within the kaolin throughout the tenements. The drilling program intersected high-grade REE mineralisation with intervals of up to 5 metres @2,468 parts per million total rare earth oxides from 7 metres. Importantly, it remains open in various directions, providing potential exploration upside for future drill programs.
Management Team
Peter Lee – Chief Executive Officer
20+ years’ experience across mining, metals processing and chemical industries within Canada and Australia. Lee has held technical leadership roles with companies including Rio Tinto, BHP, Roy Hill and WSPGolder. He is an expert in refining and electrochemical processes and a registered P. Eng Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Canada, and a member of AusIMM and AICD.
Warrick Hazeldine – Non-executive Chair
Warrick Haseldine has more than 20 years of experience across capital markets and strategic communications with a focus on battery materials. He is the co-founder of advisory firm Cannings Purple, and former chair and non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX:GL1). Hazeldine is currently a director of Surfing WA, advisory board member of Curtin University, and a non-executive director of Purple.
Stephen Strubel – Non-executive Director and Company Secretary
Stephen Strubel is the company founder with 20 years’ experience in finance and corporate governance. Struber held a senior leadership role with Patersons Securities and has been a director and company secretary for ASX-listed companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in banking and international trade from Victoria University and an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business.
Alwyn Vorster – Non-executive Director
Alwyn Vorster has 30+ years’ experience in the resources industry, spanning several commodities including rare earths, iron ore, bauxite, potash and salt. Vorster has several senior leadership positions including chief executive officer of Hastings (ASX:HAS) and managing director of BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) and Iron Ore Holdings (ASX:IOH). Vorster is currently non-executive director of Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN) and Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD).
CuFe Limited: Multi-Commodity Assets in Western Australia and Northern Territory
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF) is a multi-commodity exploration and development company with projects situated in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company focuses on its high-grade premium product iron ore projects as well as its exposure to copper, lithium and niobium.CuFe's portfolio includes mature copper targets at Tennant Creek, drill-ready lithium targets at North Dam, and greenfield exploration ground in close proximity to WA1's recent niobium discovery.
CuFe also has exposure to a near-term iron ore price upside via the high-grade JWD iron ore mine. It plans to leverage the mine to take advantage of elevated iron ore price cycles with the ability to cost-effectively suspend production as the market dictates. CuFe is also evaluating the Yarram project, as its close proximity to Darwin port gives it the potential for low opex.
Tennant Creek hosts a mineral resource estimate of 7.3 million tons (Mt) at 1.7 percent copper and 0.6 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 127 kt copper and 145 koz gold. CuFe currently owns a 55 percent interest over 240 kilometres of the highly-prospective tenure, situated in the Northern Territory. CuFe's near-term plan for the mine, based on detailed mine planning, involves a staged cutback of the Orlando open pit to gain access to an ore supply for fast start options.
Company Highlights
- CuFe Limited is an ASX-listed iron, copper, lithium and niobium exploration and development company with a multi-commodity portfolio of assets.
- The company's assets are situated in mature mining regions in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, with access to extensive pre-existing infrastructure.
- CuFe's projects are highly prospective in copper (Tennant Creek, Bryah Basin), lithium (North Dam, Tambourah) and niobium (West Arunta).
- CuFe has 100 percent interest in the iron ore mining rights at the operating Wiluna West JWD mine, known to contain high-grade iron ore product.
- Additionally, the company has a 50 percent interest in the Yarram project, an advanced iron ore development project with potential for low-cost production.
- CuFe also has a 2 percent net smelter royalty over the Crossroads gold project in Kalgoorlie.
- The company is led by a proven and experienced in-house team with expertise in identification, discovery, evaluation, deployment and operations.
HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant Early-Stage Commissioning Commenced
ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to announce that it has begun early-stage commissioning of the leach circuit within the innovative HiPurA® High Purity Alumina (HPA) 24tpa Pilot Plant in O’Connor, Western Australia.
The leach circuit is a key part of ChemX’s unique flowsheet and comprises the first part of the patented, HiPurA® purification process. It takes the aluminous chemical feedstock and sufficiently upgrades its purity for the solvent extraction (SX) stage.
Figure 1 – CMX Operations Manager (Russell Vallis) pictured in front of the commissioned leach circuit
ChemX, CEO Peter Lee said: “Our 24tpa HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant is starting to rapidly take shape, and we are pleased to have commissioned the leach circuit. Achieving this milestone delivers on our commitment to commence early-stage commissioning in Q2 of the 2024 calendar year”.
“Structural, mechanical, piping (SMP) activities are progressing well with electrical and control infrastructures accelerating ahead. As with any project integration, key work scopes require careful planning and the HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant is on track to achieve operational readiness toward the end of the next quarter”.
” We look forward to sharing further commissioning updates in the coming months as we advance towards full Pilot Plant commissioning”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
CuFe Limited
Overview
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF) is a multi-commodity exploration and development company with interest in eight projects situated throughout mature mining jurisdictions in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company's value proposition is predicated on its high-grade premium product iron ore projects as well as its exposure to copper, lithium and niobium. Its exploration portfolio includes mature copper targets at Tennant Creek, drill-ready lithium targets at North Dam, and greenfield exploration ground in close proximity to WA1's recent niobium discovery.
Tennant Creek hosts a mineral resource estimate of 7.3 million tons (Mt) at 1.7 percent copper and 0.6 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 127 kt copper and 145 koz gold. CuFe currently owns a 55 percent interest over 240 kilometres of the highly-prospective tenure, situated in the Northern Territory. CuFe's near-term plan for the mine, based on detailed mine planning, involves a staged cutback of the Orlando open pit to gain access to an ore supply for fast start options.
The JWD iron ore operation is an ultra-flexible high-grade, low-impurity iron ore operation optimised for efficiency, the mine benefits from a low capex, with the capacity to export 60 kt of lump and 15 kt of fines per month at current production rate. CuFe owns 100 percent interest in this operation.
In addition to taking advantage of the growing market for strategic metals, CuFe also has exposure to a near-term iron ore price upside thanks to the high-grade JWD iron ore mine. It plans to leverage the mine to take advantage of elevated iron ore price cycles with the ability to cost-effectively suspend production as the market dictates. CuFe is also evaluating the Yarram project, as its close proximity to Darwin port gives it the potential for low opex.
Lastly, CuFe has a low-risk 2 percent NSR gold royalty over the Northern Star Crossroads project, where mining is expected to commence in 2024.
CuFe is led by a highly experienced management team adept at identifying opportunities, making discoveries, evaluating and developing projects and maintaining operations. The team is led by executive director Mark Hancock, who has 25 years experience in resource projects across a variety of commodities in senior finance, commercial and marketing roles.
Company Highlights
- CuFe Limited is an ASX-listed iron, copper, lithium and niobium exploration and development company with a multi-commodity portfolio of assets.
- The company's assets are situated in mature mining regions in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, with access to extensive pre-existing infrastructure.
- CuFe's projects are highly prospective in copper (Tennant Creek, Bryah Basin), lithium (North Dam, Tambourah) and niobium (West Arunta).
- CuFe has 100 percent interest in the iron ore mining rights at the operating Wiluna West JWD mine, known to contain high-grade iron ore product.
- Additionally, the company has a 50 percent interest in the Yarram project, an advanced iron ore development project with potential for low-cost production.
- CuFe also has a 2 percent net smelter royalty over the Crossroads gold project in Kalgoorlie.
- The company is led by a proven and experienced in-house team with expertise in identification, discovery, evaluation, deployment and operations.
Key Projects
Copper
Tennant Creek
The Tennant Creek project is located in the highly prospective Gecko-Goanna copper-gold corridor of the Northern Territory. A mature project comprising three high-grade copper and gold mineral resources, it contains a combined JORC 2012 mineral resource of 7.3 at 1.7 percent copper and 0.6 g/t gold for 127 kt copper and 145 koz gold. Highly-prospective for further resource growth from resource extensions and new discoveries, Tennant Creek is also located in close proximity to grid power, a gas pipeline, the Stuart highway and the rail line to Darwin.
The area where Tennant Creek is hosted is a re-emerging mineral field with recent neighbouring exploration success from companies such as Emmerson Resources (ASX:ERM) and Tennant Minerals (ASX:TMS). Near-mine targets include the potential to extend resources and open enrichment within the Orlando and Gecko structural corridors.
The current focus for Tennant Creek is to identify and drill high-potential exploration targets with a view to growing the resource base while considering a staged cutback of the existing Orlando open pit to gain access to an ore supply for a fast start option.
Bryah Basin JV projects
Through wholly owned subsidiary Jackson Minerals, CuFe has a 20 percent interest in roughly 804 square kilometres of highly-prospective tenements proximal to the former Sandfire Resources' (ASX:SFR) Doolgunna project and Degrussa copper gold mine, as well as several other prominent gold and copper prospects. Collectively known as the Bryah Basin JV projects, the tenements are currently subject to joint ventures and farm-ins with several companies. The most prominent of these is the Morck Well project, which is under an exploration licence with Auris Minerals (ASX:AUR) alongside the Forrest project.
The Morck Well project tenements cover an area of 600 square kilometres in the highly-prospective region, which has been recognized to have high iron ore potential.
Lithium
North Dam
The North Dam project is a highly prospective lithium tenure situated in the emerging Yilgarn Lithium Belt. Located roughly 50 kilometres south-southeast of the township of Coolgardie, the project is contained within the same lithium belt that contains known spodumene deposits such as Mt Marion, Pioneer Dome, Bald Hill, Manna and Buldania. There have also been several well-known junior exploration successes immediately adjacent to the tenement, including Kali Metals (ASX:KM1), Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) and Maximum Resources.
To date, work on the project has included defining prospective pegmatites through rock chip sampling, soil sampling and geological mapping. Anomalous lithium and key pathfinder elements have also defined a prospective corridor of roughly 3.5 kilometres in strike length. Columbite and tantalite rock chips selected from a stream bed also contain up to 44 percent niobium and 14.53 percent tantalum.
CuFe has also completed a recent heritage survey and, pending results and conditions, plans to commence a maiden drill program.
Tambourah
The 100 percent owned Tambourah Tenure is a prospective lithium tenure with known gold occurrences. Located roughly 90 kilometres south of the Pilgangoora and Wodgina lithium complexes, and 175 kilometres south of Port Hedland, the project was historically explored for gold and contains known gold occurrences within alluvial material and reef systems. Current work on the project to date has involved geological mapping and rock chip sampling.
Niobium
West Arunta
The fully owned West Arunta consists of three tenements located in the highly-prospective region of the same name. The tenure is known to be prospective for carbonatite-hosted niobium and rare earth element mineralization. Spanning roughly 220 square kilometres, it surrounds Lycaon Resources' (ASX:LYN) Stansmore project and is located 70 kilometres north of several prominent recent discoveries.
CuFe has not yet finalised native title arrangements to commence work in the ground so in the meantime it engaged Southern Geoscience Consulting to undertake a geophysical review of publicly available airborne magnetic data for the tenements including re-processing of said data and 3D unconstrained inversion modeling. Analysis of the total magnetic imagery revealed three anomalous areas across the package, resulting in nine target anomalies for further investigation and exploration.
Iron
JWD iron ore mine
The JWD iron ore operation is an optimised and flexible high-grade, low impurity iron ore operation over the Wiluna West JWD deposit. CuFe has 100 percent interest in the iron ore mining rights agreement for the project, which was started for less than $5 million and produces a high-grade, low-impurity lump iron ore for direct shipping.
At its current production rate, the mine has capacity for 60 kt of lump and 15 kt of fines per month. Mining and crushing is conducted by contractors, with the finished product trucked 800 kilometres to the Geraldton port for export in vessels of circa 6Ma0 kt. The mine also benefits from flexible operating contracts and price hedging, allowing CuFe to more readily react to iron ore price volatility.
Although no JORC reserve has been reported, a JORC resource dated June 30, 2023 reveals an estimate of 9.6 Mt at 63.7 percent iron using a 55 percent iron cut-off.
Yarram
The Yarram iron ore project is a mature development opportunity with the potential for low-cost production. CuFe currently holds a 50 percent interest in the project, which includes operatorship. Partially located on an existing mining lease on freehold land, Yarram has a high-grade DSO resource of 5.6 MT at +60 percent iron as well as a low-grade component of 7.1 Mt with the potential for beneficiation.
Situated 110 kilometres from Darwin Port and adjacent to underutilised mining infrastructure, Yarram also features favourable ore body geometry, with existing infrastructure and services contributing to its low capex and opex.
An initial diamond drilling program provided HG core from two deposits within the project. Physical and thermal metallurgical testing confirms the generation of a lump product with roughly 41 percent yield, elevated gangue levels in the very fine fractions and acceptable thermal and materials handling properties, making it suitable as a blast furnace lump burden feed.
CuFe has also undertaken geotechnical testwork on the diamond drill core to provide parameters for pit optimizations and designs. Final pit shells and a high-level mine schedule have been developed for use in regulatory approvals.
Gold Royalty
Crossroad gold project
Through fully owned subsidiary Jackson Minerals, CuFe holds a 2 percent net smelter royalty over M24/462, which contains Northern Star's (ASX:NST) Crossroads gold project. This project is the subject of a recently approved mining proposal envisaging the mining of 2.67 Mt of gold-bearing ore. The project is expected to commence sometime in 2024 and run for a 36-month period, with the majority of ore mined in the second and third years after pre-stripping.
This project represents a potential near-term revenue source for CuFe with no associated costs.
Management Team
Tony Sage — Executive Chairman (BCom, FCPA, CA, FTIA )
Tony Sage is an entrepreneur with over 36 years of experience in corporate advisory services, funds management and capital raising, predominantly within the resource sector. He is based in Western Australia and has continued to be involved in managing and financing listed mining and exploration companies with a diverse commodity base.
Sage has developed global operational experience within Europe, North and South America, Africa, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East. He is currently executive chairman of ASX-listed Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) and European Lithium (ASX:EUR).
Mark Hancock — Executive Director
Mark Hancock has over 30 years’ experience in key financial, commercial and marketing roles across a variety of industries with a strong focus on natural resources. During his 13 years at Atlas Iron Ltd, Hancock served in numerous roles including CCO, CFO, Executive Director and Company Secretary. He has also served as a director on a number of ASX listed entities and is currently a director of Centaurus Metals Ltd and Strandline Resources Ltd.
Hancock holds a Bachelor of Business (B.Bus) degree, is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and is a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia (F FIN).
Nicholas Sage — Non-executive Director
Nicholas Sage is an experienced marketing and communications professional with in excess of 25 years in various management and consulting roles. Sage is based in Western Australia and currently consults to various companies and has held various management roles within Tourism Western Australia. He also runs his own management consulting business.
Scott Meacock — Non-executive Director
Scott Meacock has a wealth of experience as external counsel acting in, and advising on, complex corporate and commercial law transactions and disputes for clients in a wide range of industry sectors including natural resources and financial services.
Meacock currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of the Gold Valley Group. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree and a Bachelor of Commerce (BComm) degree from the University of Western Australia.
Matthew Ramsden – GM Development
Matthew Ramsden is an experienced geologist and project developer commencing his career in Tasmania before stints in the Pilbara with Rio Tinto and Atlas Iron, where he played a key role in the development and ramp-up of six iron ore mines.
He joined CuFe in 2021 to commence the JWD operations and now has oversight over the company’s exploration and development projects.
Ramsden is a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists.
Siobhán Sweeney — Geology Manager
Siobhán Sweeney brings over 13 years’ geology experience to the CuFe team, from greenfield’s exploration to resource development with a strong focus on target generation and development of iron ore projects. During her 8 years at Atlas Iron Ltd, Sweeney was instrumental in developing critical iron ore projects in the Pilbara such as Miralga Creek and Corunna Downs. Her background in managing complex and challenging exploration programs has been key to delivering successful projects.
Since joining Cufe in July 2021, Sweeney has been tasked with developing and implementing mine geology processes during the start-up phase of the JWD mine. Most recently she has delivered a successful exploration drill campaign to further define the Yarram iron ore deposit.
Sweeney is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and holds a Bachelor of Science degree (hons) in geology from the National University of Ireland Galway.
More High Grade with up to 60% Heavy REE (HREE) - Gyttorp
Bastion Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMO or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its high-grade REE and copper project in Sweden, the Gyttorp nr 100 project (Gyttorp Project or Gyttorp) and regarding the granting of additional applications.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Laboratory assays confirm & deliver more high-grade rare earths: TREE+Y up to 8.3% from actinolite skarn, confirming high grade results from recent pXRF1. Rock chip samples have up to 60% HREE present. MREE average 24% over samples in Table 1.
- Gyttorp property shows highly elevated MREE (neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium). These are those favoured for new green technology applications and those which tend to have the highest value.
- Further high-grade copper confirmed by laboratory assays: High-grade copper mineralisation in rock chips up to 5.1% confirmed in the copper trend at Gyttorp (Table 2) with mineralisation associated with 1 km of discontinuous old mine workings.
- Importantly, ahead of drilling, a ground magnetic survey is planned across the >3km long trend that suggests the project has significant scale.
- Bastion’s Gyttorp nr 100 property hosts almost 200 recorded mineral occurrences and old mines (refer ASX announcement of 19 June 2023). Records suggest there has been no systematic sampling or evaluation of these occurrences for REE. Many of these occurrences are described as magnetite-rich skarns (Fe-skarns) and sampling by Bastion (and the SGU) has confirmed the presence of high-grade REE, which may be present in significant quantities.
- Work underway to obtain access to historical drill core in newly granted properties and exploration applications: Sampling and pXRF analysis of cores is planned to evaluate the copper mineralised intersections and analyse for REE, which were not analysed previously, including.
- Grindgruvan 2 drillhole in Striberg project, 148.3 to 152.5 m, 4.2 m @ 1.1% Cu and 173.5-181.8 m, 8.3 m @ 0.82% Cu.
The exploration tenure is located near Gyttorp in the Bergslagen district of Sweden, 180 km west of Stockholm. Sweden is home to Europe’s largest REE discovery in the Kiruna area2. The Gyttorp nr 100 property (Figure 1) is highly prospective for high-grade REEs (Figure 2). The Project is situated on the southern end of a belt of iron and REE-enriched skarns, more than 100 kilometres long, known locally as the “REE-line”.
Commenting on the High-Grade Assay Results, Executive Chairman, Mr Ross Landles, said:
“We are pleased to have received the laboratory assays, which confirm the tenor of the pXRF results we announced earlier this month. These show elevated REE or copper across most samples, with values up to 8.3% REE+Y and 5.1% copper. Importantly, the results show high concentrations of heavy REE in some samples, and a general enrichment in magnetic REE’s Nd, Pr, Dy and Tb.”
“These results confirm the high-grade nature of the project and support our intention to carry out a detailed ground magnetic survey over the 3 km REE trend and area of elevated copper, to define drill targets, once the magnetic survey is interpreted. The results suggest Bastion may have the potential to become a major player in the discovery of rare earths and critical metals.”
As previously noted, Sweden is home to Europe’s largest REE discovery in recent times. Currently, no REE are mined in Europe, with China providing nearly 98% of the EU’s supply. Gyttorp and Bastion’s new critical minerals projects provide the potential to change this dynamic.
The Swedish Geological Survey (SGU) previously took samples in the Gyttorp property which showed highly elevated Magnet Rare Earth Elements (MREE; neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium). These are those favoured for new green technology applications and those which tend to have the highest value.
Rock chip samples were analysed by ALS laboratories using the ME-MS89L fusion method. The results are very promising, confirming, both visual and pXRF results. The > 3 km long trend (Figures 2 and 3) suggests the project has scale and the ground magnetic survey planned will assist defining this. Laboratory assay results are generally lower than the pXRF results, as the latter analyses small areas of samples, whereas the laboratory assays analyse the entire rock chip sample for a broad range of elements.
Setting
Sweden is the home of Europe’s largest REE discovery at Per Geijer near Kiruna1 and has a well- documented history of rare earth element discovery and mining. Mineral deposits in the Bergslagen district (Figure 4) are predominantly hosted in skarns, which have been mined for base metals, iron, manganese, tungsten and molybdenum.
The skarns, characterised by calcium-silicate minerals often associated with magnetite, occur in deformed and metamorphosed volcano-sedimentary sequences of Paleoproterozoic age (about 1.9 billion years old). The district is the location of the discovery of the rare earth element cerium in 1804, at the Bastnäs deposit. This was originally mined for iron and copper and 160 tonnes of rare earth- bearing minerals, including cerite and bastnasite, were mined to depths of 30m between 1860 and 19192. The Bastnäs REE mineral field is located approximately 50 km northeast of the Bastion’s new tenure at Gyttorp.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Bastion Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
