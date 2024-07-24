Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

DY6 Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Heavy rare earths and critical metals explorerDY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to present its quarterly activities report for the June 2024 quarter.

Tundulu (REE)

  • Historical high-grade drill intercepts reported at Tundulu including1:
    • 101m @ 1.02% TREO, 3.6% P2O5 from surface (TU030)
    • 109m @ 1.06% TREO, 3.7% P2O5 from 53m (TU035)
    • 100m @ 1.09% TREO, 12.6% P2O5 from 30m (TU042)
    • 97m @ 1.35% TREO, 14.4% P2O5 from surface (TU050)
    • 91m @ 1.09% TREO, 7.6% P2O5 from 46m (TU026)
  • Formal granting of licence area for the Tundulu Project awarded by the Malawian Department of Mines
  • Engagement of Met Chem Consulting for initial metallurgical evaluation to review historical testwork work programs and assess the findings from the 2017 metallurgical report
  • Trench sampling program (~150kg sample) at historic trench TUTR10 at Nathace Hill completed as part of initial met test work program

Machinga (HREE & Nb)

  • Sampling program consisting of a total of 727 rock chips and soil samples completed into recently granted licence area at Machinga. Rock chips returning up to 3.22% TREO and up to 0.75% Nb2O5
  • Two anomalies west of the main road of the newly granted licence show a much more continuous character of higher TREO results - highlighting the scale potential of REE mineralisation in this new area of the licence. Assays will assist in refining targets ahead of next phase of drilling.

Ngala Hill (PGE, Cu & Ni)

  • Targeted reconnaissance sampling program at Ngala Hill PGE, Cu & Ni Project underway
  • 3 key target zones of palladium rich Pd+Pt+Au+Cu mineralisation have been identified from historical trenching and limited drill testing
  • DY6 will undertake a rock chip and soil sampling program to follow up on known high grade areas as well as aiming to expand the zone of mineralisation


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

