Precious Metals Investing News
White Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects to update the mineral resource estimate on its 100% owned VG gold deposit. The technical report entitled “Technical Report for the QV Project, Yukon, Canada” and dated November 15, 2021 has been prepared for the Company by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, ...

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects to update the mineral resource estimate on its 100% owned VG gold deposit. The technical report entitled "Technical Report for the QV Project, Yukon, Canada" and dated November 15, 2021 (effective date October 15, 2021) has been prepared for the Company by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo. of ARSENEAU Consulting Services Inc. ("ACS"). The technical report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

The updated mineral resource for the VG deposit comprises near-surface Inferred Resources of 267,600 ounces of gold (5,264,000 tonnes at an average grade of 1.62 g/t gold), representing a 16% increase in Inferred Resources compared to a historical 2014 resource estimate ( 1) which remains open in multiple directions. The VG deposit is located approximately 11km north of the Company's flagship White Gold property hosts the Company's Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au ( 1 ) . Mineralization at the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate.

Highlights Include:

  • The VG deposit is located on the QV property and 11km north of the Company's Golden Saddle and Arc deposits.
  • Gold mineralization at the VG deposit appears very similar to that at the Company's Golden Saddle deposit.
  • Opportunities exist at the VG deposit to quickly upgrade a significant portion of Inferred Resources to Indicated, as well as for expansion of mineralization at depth and along strike.
  • Several other prospective targets on the property have received limited exploration work and offer potential for additional discoveries.
  • The 2021 work program continues to demonstrate extensive gold mineralization in the White Gold district and the potential for new discoveries and continuing to increase the Company's significant defined resource base.

Figures accompanying this news release can be found at: https://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights/

"We are very pleased to have increased the resources at the VG deposit with very limited drilling since acquiring the project in 2019, and feel confident that excellent opportunities exist to quickly upgrade and further expand the resources, further increasing our already significant and growing defined resource base in the White Gold District.," stated David D'Onofrio, CEO.

Resource Estimate Details

The current resource estimate for the VG deposit was carried out by Arseneau Consulting Services ("ACS") and is reported in accordance with the guidelines of the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been estimated in conformity with generally accepted CIM "Estimation and Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practices" guidelines. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The current resource estimate incorporates assay results from 23 diamond drill holes (4,324m) and 8 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes (870m). An additional 24 rotary air blast (RAB) drill holes totalling 1,758 m were utilized to assist modelling the mineralized zones, but were not used in grade estimation. All drilling except for the 8 RC holes drilled by the Company in 2019 was completed between 2012 and 2017 by the previous owner, Comstock Metals Ltd. ("Comstock", TSX-V: CSL). This compares to 16 diamond drill holes (3,278m) having been used for the historical 2014 resource estimate.

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the VG deposit, with an effective date of October 15, 2021, is summarized in Table 1 below. The resources are situated near-surface and are potentially amenable to open pit mining methods. The Company's updated total mineral resources for on its Yukon projects is summarized in Table 2 below.

Table 1. VG Deposit Mineral Resource Statement, Effective Date October 15, 2021.

Classification Cut-Off Grade Tonnes Grade Contained Au
(g/t Au) (g/t Au) (ounces)
Inferred 0.5 5,264,000 1.62 267,600

Notes:

  • The Mineral Resource Estimate has been constrained to a preliminary optimized pit shell, using gold recovery of 92%, operating costs of CDN$33.50/tonne, pit slope=50 degrees, SG=2.65, and a gold price of US$1,600 per troy ounce.
  • Mineral Resources were estimated by Ordinary Kriging in 20m by 20m by 10m blocks.
  • Top cuts to each of the estimated zones were applied with capping values between 3 g/t to 10 g/t Au.
  • A fixed bulk density of 2.65 t/m 3 was assigned to the model based on the average of all density measurements collected from the mineralized zones.
  • Mineral resources were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, Companion Policy 43-101CP, and the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  • Rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content.

Table 2. Summary of Mineral Resources, White Gold Corp., Yukon, Canada

Indicated Resource Inferred Resource
Deposit Tonnage Grade Contained Gold Tonnage Grade Contained Gold
(000's) (g/t) (ounces) (000's) (g/t) (ounces)
Golden Saddle - Near Surface 14,815 2.31 1,098,300 3,454 1.43 159,100
Golden Saddle - Underground 143 4.53 20,800 326 4.33 45,300
Arc - Near Surface 613 1.06 20,800 5,221 1.18 197,700
TOTAL 15,571 2.28 1,139,900 9,001 1.39 402,100
Indicated Resource Inferred Resource
Deposit Tonnage Grade Contained Gold Tonnage Grade Contained Gold
(000's) (g/t) (ounces) (000's) (g/t) (ounces)
VG - Near Surface -- -- -- 5,264 1.62 267,600

The Mineral Resource estimate is based on the combination of geological modeling, geostatistics, and conventional block modeling using the Ordinary Kriging method of grade interpolation in Geovia GEMS software. Four mineralization solids were created to outline mineralization domains greater than 0.5 g/t Au. The solids constrained drill hole intercepts were composited into 2.0 m lengths with all unsampled values assigned zero grade. Gold grades for the model were estimated in three successive passes. The first pass used a search ellipse with dimensions of 95 m X 30 m X 9 m in the X, Y, and Z directions respectively which represents 80% of the correlogram ranges. Pass two used the full correlogram range of 120 m X 37 m X 11 m in the X, Y, and Z directions respectively. The third pass search ellipse doubled the correlogram range in the Y and Z directions. For all three passes a minimum of 6 and maximum of 20 composites were required to generate a resource block, with no more than 5 composite allowed from any one drill hole. Resources were estimated into non rotated blocks with dimensions of 20 m X 20 m X 10 m in the X, Y and Z dimensions respectively. Top cuts to each of the estimated zones were applied with capping values ranging from 3 g/t to 10 g/t Au.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering over 420,000 hectares representing over 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold property hosts the Company's Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au ( 1 ) . Mineralization at the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate. The Company's VG deposit acquired in March 2019 hosts an Inferred Resource of 267,600 ounces of gold at 1.62 g/t Au ( 2) . Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz at 1.20 g/t Au, and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz at 1.07 g/t Au (3) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 14.5 Moz Au and 7.6 Blb Cu and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz Au and 3.3 Blb Cu (4) . For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca .

(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon Canada", dated July 10, 2020, prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., and Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., available on SEDAR.
(2) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "Technical Report for the QV Project, Yukon Canada", dated November 15, 2021, prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., available on SEDAR.
(3) See Newmont Corporation press release titled "Newmont Reports 2020 Mineral Reserves of 94 Million Gold Ounces Replacing 80 Percent of Depletion", dated February 10, 2021: https://www.newmont.com/investors/news-release/default.aspx
(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, Yukon Canada", dated August 2, 2020, prepared by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp., available on SEDAR.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Contact Information:
David D'Onofrio
Chief Executive Officer
White Gold Corp.
(647) 930-1880
ir@whitegoldcorp.ca

To Book a Meeting with Management: https://whitegoldcorp.ca/contact/request-information/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03f1dfcd-d3ad-4bd8-9448-639a052466a7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c71879e-5553-4462-9491-a196dd04b9a5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4701bc63-163c-426f-881a-fe5b6b19b78c


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

White Gold TSXV:WGO Gold Investing
WGO:CA
The Power Play by the Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Sprout AI, Billy Goat Brands, White Gold Corp., and Logiq Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by the Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Sprout AI, Billy Goat Brands, White Gold Corp., and Logiq Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Sprout AI, Billy Goat Brands, White Gold Corp., and Logiq discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
FWB:29W

White Gold Corp Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed C$6 Million Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott; Agnico Eagle and Kinross Maintain 17.1 Percent Interest

Further to its news release dated May 15, 2020, White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 6,666,667 common shares (the “FT Shares”) of the Company, issued on a flow-through basis at a price of C$0.90 per FT Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$6,000,000 (the “Offering”). Participants include Eric Sprott, certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, and insiders Pat DiCapo and David D’Onofrio. Upon closing of the Offering, the Company will have net working capital of approximately C$9M.

Pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico”) dated December 13, 2016, Agnico has maintained its 17.1% interest in the Company following the Offering. Additionally, pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) (“Kinross”) dated June 14, 2017, Kinross has maintained its 17.1% interest in the Company following the Offering. In addition, certain other insiders of the Company (and together with Agnico and Kinross, the “Insiders”) acquired an aggregate of 611,112 FT Shares pursuant to the Offering.

Keep reading... Show less
FWB:29W

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed C$6 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares; Agnico Eagle and Kinross to Maintain Interest; Eric Sprott to Participate

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl:WHGOF, FRA:29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 6,666,667 common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company to be issued on a flow-through basis at a price of C$0.90 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$6,000,000 (the “Offering”). Participants in the Offering include Eric Sprott, certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, Pat DiCapo and David D’Onofrio.

Pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico”) dated December 13, 2016, Agnico has indicated that it intends to maintain its 17.1% interest in the Company. Additionally, pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) (“Kinross”) dated June 14, 2017, Kinross has indicated that it intends to maintain its 17.1% interest in the Company.

Keep reading... Show less
FWB:29W

White Gold Corp. Appoints Industry Veteran Terry Brace, as Vice President, Exploration

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC:WHGOF, FRA:29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Terry Brace, P. Geo. has joined the Company as Vice President of Exploration.

Terry brings over 25 years of diversified experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry, covering exploration, environmental management, project permitting, human resources management and community relations. Terry has held senior positions with major, mid-tier and junior companies including Teck Resources, Noranda, Pan American Silver, Cornerstone Resources and Thundermin Resources. During that time, Terry worked on and managed projects in several regions of Canada and in Latin America, with a focus on precious and base metals in a wide range of deposit types. From 2008 through 2013 he served as Vice President Exploration for Cornerstone Resources and most recently as Senior Exploration Geologist with Pan American Silver in Timmins, Ontario.

Keep reading... Show less
Empress Royalty Fully Funds Sierra Antapite Gold Stream & Increases Revenue

Empress Royalty Fully Funds Sierra Antapite Gold Stream & Increases Revenue

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has fully funded the US$10M gold stream agreement (the "Stream") by making the final payment of US$2.5M of the gold stream agreement on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru owned by Sierra Sun Group ("Sierra Sun

"We are excited to fully fund the US$10M gold stream and receive additional revenue from the investment," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "With the Nebari credit facility, we were able to quickly deploy the capital to allow Sierra Antapite to stay on track for production expansion and to immediately increase Empress' current revenue by 25%. We are looking forward to a strong year ahead with significant revenue and the increased ability to execute on our additional investment opportunities to build the portfolio."

Keep reading... Show less
American Eagle Closes NAK Acquisition and $1.5 Million Financing

American Eagle Closes NAK Acquisition and $1.5 Million Financing

 American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and has closed on the acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the NAK property (" Project ") in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia . American Eagle also announces that it has closed on a $1,510 ,774 Flow-Through Financing.

NAK Acquisition

Keep reading... Show less
golden bull with gold bar and price chart

VIDEO — David Garofalo: Gold Price Rise Inevitable, Expect US$3,000 Sooner Than Later

David Garofalo: Gold Price Rise Inevitable, Expect US$3,000 Sooner Than Later youtu.be

Gold put on a fairly flat performance in 2021, but David Garofalo, formerly of Goldcorp and now at the helm of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY), expects a major move from the metal in 2022.

"I see no reason why we wouldn't achieve that US$3,000 an ounce target," he told the Investing News Network in a recent interview. "When it happens, it's going to happen quickly and violently, as it normally does in commodity cycles. It's not a steady upward trajectory to those types of targets."

He believes the trigger for such an increase will be "a correction in the general equity markets," although there are other factors at play that he also thinks will provide tailwinds for the yellow metal.

Keep reading... Show less
Empress Royalty Closes US$15M Accordion Credit Facility With Nebari

Empress Royalty Closes US$15M Accordion Credit Facility With Nebari

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to report that, upon the receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has now closed the US$15M Accordion Credit Facility (the "Accordion Facility") agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I LP ("Nebari") as announced on December 22, 2021

The Company's initial draw of a US$4.5M loan under the Accordion Facility is now funded. The Company issued 7,500,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to Nebari. Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share for two years at an exercise price of $ 0.27, subject to a four-month and a day hold period.

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FRA:M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the company has closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "Private Placement").

The company has raised aggregate proceeds of $1,009,140 by issuing 4,587,000 flow-through units at 22 cents per unit, with each flow-through unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through share of at an exercise price of $0.30 for 36 months from the date of issuance. Issuer will have the option to accelerate warrant expiration, 30 days from notice date, if common shares trade at or above $0.45 for 60 consecutive trading days. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month and one day hold period. No cash finders' fees or finders' warrants were paid in connection with this financing. The flow-through shares entitle holders to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading... Show less

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Vejii Holdings, Nextech AR, and Generation Mining

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Vejii Holdings, Nextech AR, and Generation Mining discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×