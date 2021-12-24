White Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects to update the mineral resource estimate on its 100% owned VG gold deposit. The technical report entitled “Technical Report for the QV Project, Yukon, Canada” and dated November 15, 2021 has been prepared for the Company by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, ...

WGO:CA