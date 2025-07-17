Video

Gold to Hit US$4,000, Driver for Next Leg Up — West Red Lake's Shane Williamsplay icon
Gold Investing

Gold to Hit US$4,000, Driver for Next Leg Up — West Red Lake's Shane Williams

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 17, 2025
"We're beginning to see money turning back into gold," said Shane Williams of West Red Lake Gold Mines.

Shane Williams, CEO, president and director at West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG,OTCQB:WRLGF), shares his thoughts on gold's path to US$4,000 per ounce.

"It's established a base, and now as that new institutional money begins to move into gold, that's where I think we'll get that next leg up," he said.

