Gold Investing
Gold to Hit US$4,000, Driver for Next Leg Up — West Red Lake's Shane Williams
By Charlotte McLeodJul 17, 2025 08:55PM
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
"We're beginning to see money turning back into gold," said Shane Williams of West Red Lake Gold Mines.
Shane Williams, CEO, president and director at West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG,OTCQB:WRLGF), shares his thoughts on gold's path to US$4,000 per ounce.
"It's established a base, and now as that new institutional money begins to move into gold, that's where I think we'll get that next leg up," he said.
