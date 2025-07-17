Gold to Hit US$4,000, Driver for Next Leg Up — West Red Lake's Shane Williams

Shane Williams, CEO, president and director at West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG,OTCQB:WRLGF), shares his thoughts on gold's path to US$4,000 per ounce.

"It's established a base, and now as that new institutional money begins to move into gold, that's where I think we'll get that next leg up," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.