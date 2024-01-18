Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 108, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 21-22, 2024

White Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 108, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 21-22, 2024

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #108 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

"We are entering a new era of de-globalization. The trust that allowed for global trade over the last 30 years has shifted irreversibly and countries are now scrambling to secure supplies of natural resources as a matter of national security. As a result, demand for key resources, will skyrocket. We have gathered over 300 companies that are exploring for and producing these natural resources so investors can position themselves accordingly," said Jay Martin, Host of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephan Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For further information:

David D'Onofrio
Chief Executive Officer
(647) 930-1880
ir@whitegoldcorp.ca
www.whitegoldcorp.ca

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

WGO:CA
White Gold
