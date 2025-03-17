Video

Rob McEwen: Gold to Hit US$5,000 Long Term, Key Drivers to Watch

By Charlotte McLeodMar 17, 2025 09:00PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

"We've got to get our act together, because we're wasting so much opportunity," Rob McEwen of McEwen Mining said about Canada.

Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), says his long-term target for gold is still US$5,000 per ounce.

He also weighs in on Canada as a mining jurisdiction.

Watch the interview for more, or click here for the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

