Rob McEwen: Gold to Hit US$5,000 Long Term, Key Drivers to Watch
"We've got to get our act together, because we're wasting so much opportunity," Rob McEwen of McEwen Mining said about Canada.
Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), says his long-term target for gold is still US$5,000 per ounce.
He also weighs in on Canada as a mining jurisdiction.
Watch the interview for more, or click here for the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.
