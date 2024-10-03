Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 7 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Chariot Corporation

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Chariot Corp Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) today announces that it has revised its strategy for the Black Mountain hard rock lithium project in Wyoming U.S.A. (“Black Mountain”) and will shift from exploring for a large-scale resource to testing the viability of establishing a smaller-scale “pilot mine” at Black Mountain (“Pilot Mine”), with the goal of supplying spodumene concentrate to several lithium hydroxide refineries under construction in the southwestern United States.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Lithium Universe


Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Interim Results for Six-Month Period Ending 30 June 2024


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) is expected to be lifted from the commencement of trading today, Monday, 30 September 2024, following the release by LU7 of an announcement regarding a preliminary feasibility study.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Strong Preliminary Feasibility for Bécancour Lithium Refinery

Lithium Universe Limited ("Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7") is pleased to announce the results of its Preliminary Feasibility Study( PFS) for the Bécancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Québec, Canada. The PFS confirms the viability of a strong lithium conversion project, even within a below-average pricing environment. The Company plans to build a reliable, low-risk lithium conversion refinery with an annual capacity of up to 18,270 tonnes, utilizing proven expertise from the Jiangsu processing model. The facility will produce environmentally friendly, battery-grade lithium carbonate. The Company aims to establish a Canadian- based lithium chemicals business, purchasing spodumene feedstock from both domestic suppliers and international markets, including Brazil and Africa and producing a battery grade lithium carbonate product. This aligns with the Company’s broader vision of contributing to the North Atlantic lithium supply chain and closing the Lithium Conversion Gap.

Keep reading...Show less

