Westport Announces Closing of Previously Announced Light-Duty Segment Divestiture

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), today announced the successful closing of the previously announced transaction to divest its Light-Duty Segment and outlines its strategic vision for future growth, emphasizing expansion of market share, entering new markets and right sizing its current operations.

 

Today, Westport closed the sale of the Light-Duty Segment to a wholly-owned investment vehicle of Heliaca Investments Coöperatief U.A. ("Heliaca Investments"), a Netherlands based investment firm supported by Ramphastos Investments Management B.V., a prominent Dutch venture capital and private equity firm (the "Transaction"). The Transaction, initially announced on March 31, 2025, includes the sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l., encompassing the Light-Duty OEM, delayed OEM, and independent aftermarket businesses. Total consideration for the assets was a base price of approximately $79.5 million (€67.7 million), subject to certain adjustments, along with potential earnouts of up to a revised estimate of $3.9 million (€3.3 million) based on future performance milestones.

 

"The successful completion of the disposition of our Light-Duty Segment marks a pivotal step in strengthening our balance sheet," said Dan Sceli, Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel Systems. "More importantly, it allows Westport to sharpen our focus on the larger, higher-growth opportunities ahead, including providing the most economical solutions for heavier duty and high horse power commercial mobility and industrial applications that also deeply decarbonize these challenging segments – where we believe our products and technologies can deliver the greatest value."

 

  The New Westport  

 

With the successful completion of the Light-Duty Segment divestiture, Westport is taking the necessary steps to execute on a new and focused integrated business strategy. The Company recognizes the evolving macroeconomic environment and is positioning itself to capitalize on renewed market momentum, drive operational excellence, and deliver on key financial objectives.

 

"The transportation landscape is shifting, and customer demand for cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable solutions continues to accelerate," added Sceli. "We're seeing renewed attention on CNG and LNG fuelled platforms and Westport is uniquely positioned to deliver the necessary products and technologies. By leveraging our core strengths in fuel-agnostic, high-pressure fuel systems, we aim to meet growing market demand and provide our customers with reliable solutions that perform – and in many cases are more affordable than the incumbant engines."

 

During the upcoming Q2 financial results conference call, Westport will be covering additional details about the transaction and Westport's strategy ahead. We will focus on key priorities, including:

 
  • Cespira: Strategic market expansion and technology leadership in heavy-duty transportation and off road high horse power mobility
    •  
  • High Pressure Controls and Systems: Complementing the energy transition with versatile solutions that support multiple powertrain platforms
    •  
  • Westport Financial Initiatives: Balancing opportunity scale, execution performance, and dynamic market conditions
    •  

Westport's key focus going forward recognizes both the opportunities and headwinds in overall market conditions. We have initiated a comprehensive internal process to review additional ways to maximize our economic benefit from this recent transaction for our stakeholders. We look forward to providing additional insight and updates when we report Q2 2025 results on Monday, August 11, 2025, after market close.

 

  About Westport Fuel Systems  

 

Westport is a technology and innovation company connecting synergistic technologies to power a cleaner tomorrow. As a leading supplier of affordable, alternative fuel, low-emissions transportation technologies, we design, manufacture, and supply advanced components and systems that enable the transition from traditional fuels to cleaner energy solutions.

 

Our proven technologies support a wide range of clean fuels – including natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen – empowering OEMs and commercial transportation industries to meet performance demands, regulatory requirements, and climate targets in a cost-effective way. With decades of expertise and a commitment to engineering excellence, Westport is helping our partners achieve sustainability goals – without compromising performance or cost-efficiency – making clean, scalable transport solutions a reality.

 

 Westport Fuel Systems is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit   www.westport.com   .

 

  Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements  

 

  This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, including potential earn-out payments, the ability to strengthen our balance sheet, the ability to capitalize on higher-   growth opportunities   ,   and our expectations regarding the future success of our business.   Other forward-looking statements included in the release include those relating to Westport's future strategic plans, business opportunities and use of the Transaction proceeds. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on both the views of management and assumptions that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activities, performance, or achievements expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those related to governmental policies, regulation and approval, the achievement of the performance criteria required for the earnout described above, purchase price adjustments contained in the Agreement, the demand for our products, as well as other risk factors and assumptions that may affect our actual results, performance, or achievements, as discussed in our most recent Annual Information Form and other filings with securities regulators. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements except as required by National Instrument 51-102. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein   .  

 

  Investor Inquiries:  
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E:   invest@westport.com   

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Advanced, clean fuel systems and components that deliver both economic and environmental benefits

BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

Watch on FOX Business News
Saturday, July 5 at 5:00 PM EST or via the links below

Tune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring nine standout companies making major moves globally.

North American Iron - With pig iron in short supply, North American Iron is stepping up with a two-million-ton annual solution. The company is transforming Minnesota's legacy iron ore into a domestic feedstock for U.S. steelmakers-backed by North Dakota's clean energy support and aiming for production in 2029.

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) - BTV features West Red Lake Gold as it marks its first gold pour at the fully permitted Madsen Mine in Ontario's Red Lake district. With two million ounces of historical production and robust infrastructure, the company is ramping toward 70,000 ounces per year.

Northisle Copper and Gold (TSXV: NCX) (OTCQX: NTCPF) - BTV spotlights Northisle's advanced copper-gold project on Vancouver Island. With an estimated long mine life, low capital intensity, and proximity to a deepwater port, the project is backed by experienced leadership and strong local support.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) - With over 30 years of innovation, Westport is delivering fuel-agnostic engine solutions including hydrogen and natural gas. Through its high-pressure joint venture and over 1,400 patents, Westport is helping long-haul transportation transition toward cleaner fuel alternatives.

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) - This fully permitted copper-gold project in Wyoming boasts a sub-two-year payback. ESG-friendly plan, low water use, and potential for added revenue through local gravel sales.

Orvana Minerals (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) - With operations in Spain and growth projects in Bolivia and Argentina, Orvana Minerals delivers near-term production and exploration upside across gold, copper, and silver.

Avino Silver & Gold (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) - A debt-free, cash-flow positive silver, gold, and copper producer, operating in Durango, Mexico. With development underway at a second mine, Avino is scaling production while leveraging existing infrastructure.

Pasofino Gold (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) - is advancing a 3.9-million-ounce gold project in Liberia. Backed by strong economics and a completed feasibility study, the company is preparing for a construction decision and aiming for early production of up to 200,000 ounces per year.

Mayfair Gold (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF) - Mayfair Gold is developing a low-risk, fast-to-market gold operation in Ontario, with a unique strategy to self-finance expansion using early cash flow. Positioned below federal permitting thresholds, it's set to capitalize on the current gold cycle.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25+ years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, delivers up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features stock market analysts, experts and on location interviews with emerging company executives.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES: 

Airing on FOX Business News!

  • Saturday, July 5 @ 5:00pm ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257791

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Westport to Issue Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 11, 2025 and Provides an Update on the Divestment of the Light-Duty Segment

Westport to Issue Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 11, 2025 and Provides an Update on the Divestment of the Light-Duty Segment

 

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q2 2025 financial results on Monday, August 11, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

 

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)
Call Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI842f3b76bd5b44c7aee3e609a6cc77b3   
 Webcast: https://investors.westport.com  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RETRANSMISSION: BTV Features Top Mining Stocks: Purepoint Uranium, Viridian Metals, Prime Mining, Patriot Battery Metals, Mayfair Gold, & Westport Fuels

RETRANSMISSION: BTV Features Top Mining Stocks: Purepoint Uranium, Viridian Metals, Prime Mining, Patriot Battery Metals, Mayfair Gold, & Westport Fuels

Please note: It is important not to misrepresent by stating BNN Bloomberg is featuring your company. BTV is featuring your company on the BNN Bloomberg Channel.

Watch on BNN Bloomberg
Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 PM EST
Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 PM EST

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

 

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), today held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors for the ensuing year, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year, the advisory vote on executive compensation, and the sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l in accordance with the terms of the sale and purchase agreement dated as of March 30, 2025.

 

A summary of the results are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Westport Fuel Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Westport Fuel Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

 

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (" Westport ") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

 

"We continue to make significant strides in transforming Westport and sharpening our strategic focus. Our priorities remain clear: driving success through Cespira, our HPDI joint venture with Volvo Group; pursuing operational excellence through initiatives to streamline processes and reduce costs; and positioning Westport at the forefront of the alternative fuel shift.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Significant activities by the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investees during the June 2025 quarter were as follows:

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest) PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX: BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 17 January 2025 the PEP-11 Joint Venture was given notice by NOPTA that the Joint Authority has refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021 and that the PEP-11 permit would continue in force for a period of 2 months from 17 January 2025 (the "Decision").

On 12 February 2025 BPH announced that Asset had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application (the "Application") for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review the Decision. The Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

On 17 March 2025 the Federal Court made orders by consent further set out in the Company's March 2025 Quarterly Report .

The parties have complied with all programing orders and the matter is now listed for hearing on the 16th and 17th September 2025.

There were no further developments during the June 2025 quarter.

PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited (Cortical) (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Technical completion of Cortical's next-generation AI enhanced brain and pain monitoring BARM 2.0 is expected over the next months.

BARM 2.0 is the only solution that unifies hypnotic depth and pain response monitoring, combining EEG with AI in one system, giving clinicians real-time control over anesthesia, and hospitals a smarter, more scalable way to achieve better patient outcomes both during and after surgery.

Post technical completion BARM 2.0 clinical trials are scheduled in the USA and Netherland to be followed by submissions to regulatory authorities worldwide as soon as possible.

Cortical Dynamics was invited to showcase BARM 2.0 at the Australia Regulatory Device Summit 2025, that took place on the 17-18 July at ICC. In attendance were key stakeholders including the US FDA , Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and international regulators from ANVISA (Brazil), HSA (Singapore), and PMDA (Japan). This was a unique chance for Cortical to connect directly with the regulatory community and major global players in medical technology.

Cortical has been selected to exhibit BARM 2.0 at the Medtech on the Hill at Parliament House event in Canberra 27-28 August 22025 organised by Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA). In attendance will be Ministers, MPs, Senators, and industry leaders for an evening networking event in Mural Hall, Parliament House. The Showcase brings together a dynamic crosssection of MTAA member companies across therapeutic areas -from Australian startups to global MedTech leaders-offering hands-on demonstrations through a curated patient journey from prevention to management, and the chance to connect directly with the people and companies driving healthcare innovation forward, as well as patients.

MTAA is the peak association representing companies in the medical technology industry. MTAA aims to ensure the benefits of modern, innovative and reliable medical technology are delivered effectively to provide better health outcomes to the Australian community.

Work continues on the development of CORDYAN(TM) which is Cortical Dynamic's new AI focussed predictive App initiative. Utilising proprietary state of the art AI and deep learning expertise Cortical Dynamics is developing game changing medical Apps that can be used in association with BARM 2.0 or standalone and /or be integrated into leading OEM healthcare systems and EMR (electronic medical records).

CORDYAN(TM)'s development has been facilitated by matched grants from MTPConnect, Australia's premier MedTech governmental organisation and ARM-hub a federal government initiative to accelerate AI related technologies in areas of strategic importance.

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (CHT) (BPH 16.2% direct interest)

As of mid-2024 CHT has developed its engineering and catalyst capabilities to a stage where it has proven consistently in its pilot plant in Nashik, India to produce its 2 products; turquoise hydrogen and a carbon composite made from majority CNT (carbon nanotubes) and CNF (carbon nanofibres), where its core process has not CO2 emissions and its feedstock is the hydrocarbons from natural gas . The next stage is to build production facilities in the USA and India, both being highly industrial markets with demand for CHT's products.

As such since mid-2024 CHT has been designing its production facility for India initially which will produce at the end of its Stage 1 build will produce 820 tonnes of hydrogen and 2,462 tonnes of carbon composite. CHT plans to sell it products to the many industrial users in the State of Maharashtra India, home of its planned production site, and likely Louisiana, USA, with several site options identified.

Before finalising production needs and CHT has been going through the ASME (required for operation in USA) and IS2825 (required for operation in India) review of its engineering designs where this process is almost complete.

CHT is now looking to source the funding required to build its plants in the USA and India where within 3-4 months of minimal funding of US$2.5m it will start producing income, initially in India and then the USA, its primary market.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0072553O

 

About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

 

 

Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Oil prices fell sharply during the second quarter, after reaching year-to-date highs early in the year.

Between January and the end of June, Brent shed 18.26 percent from US$81.69 to US$66.77. West Texas Intermediate made a similar decline falling 16.94 percent from US$78.86 to US$65.50, over the same time period.

The contraction was largely attributed to OPEC+ easing production cuts and increasing output.

Global supply was further bolstered by China’s strong import volumes and rising domestic output, giving refiners room to delay purchases and adding to a mild US inventory build, both of which added downward pressure.

Conversely, seasonal demand from the US summer driving season and solid Q2 GDP growth in China offered some support.

Despite that backdrop, the five top-performing oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV have seen share price growth over Q2 2025. All year-to-date performance and share price data was obtained on July 16, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener, and oil and gas companies with market caps above C$10 million at that time were considered.

Oil rig silhouette with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altima is Energetic with 98 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released June consumer price index (CPI) data on Tuesday (July 15). The report shows that year-on-year inflation gained momentum during the month, rising to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent recorded in May.

The increase was attributed in part to the 13.4 percent year-on-year decline in gas prices seen in June, as it was a smaller drop than May’s 15.5 percent decrease caused by the removal of the consumer carbon tax.

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Units for Debts

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Units for Debts

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Charbone Hydrogen Corporation 
          
 

Brossard, Quebec, July 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, is announcing regarding the previously announced, on June 3, 2025, closing of Units for debt settlements that, following discussions with the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company had to revise the total amount and number of units to be issued.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Maritime Announces Repayment of Senior Secured Notes Due August 14, 2025

Sranan Gold: Unlocking Suriname’s Next Multi-Million-Ounce Discovery in the Guiana Shield

Angkor Resources Meets Ministry To Expand Boundary Of Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

