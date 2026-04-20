Westport to Issue Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on April 23, 2026

Westport to Issue Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on April 23, 2026

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release 2025 financial results on Thursday, April 23, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)
Call Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIefca98da5fb34b16a81dd15541e90b0c
Webcast: https://investors.westport.com

Participants may register up to 60 minutes before the event by clicking on the call link and completing the online registration form. Upon registration, the user will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN, along with an email confirming the details.

The webcast will be archived on Westport's website and a replay will be available at https://investors.westport.com.

About Westport

Westport is a technology and innovation company connecting synergistic technologies to power a cleaner tomorrow. As a leading supplier of affordable, alternative fuel, low-emissions transportation technologies, we design, manufacture, and supply advanced components and systems that enable the transition from traditional fuels to cleaner energy solutions.

Our proven technologies support a wide range of clean fuels – including natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen – empowering OEMs and commercial transportation industries to meet performance demands, regulatory requirements, and climate targets in a cost-effective way. With decades of expertise and a commitment to engineering excellence, Westport is helping our partners achieve sustainability goals—without compromising performance or cost-efficiency – making clean, scalable transport solutions a reality.

Westport is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit www.westport.com.

Investor Inquiries:
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: invest@Westport.com


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