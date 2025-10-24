Ed Steer: Silver Rally Now Unstoppable, Price to Hit Triple Digits

Ed Steer of Ed Steer's Gold and Silver Digest shares his thoughts on silver's run past US$50 per ounce, saying that in his view the bull market is just getting started.

"One way or another we're going to run into a supply/demand brick wall, and when that day happens we could see triple-digit silver prices in a very, very short period of time," he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.