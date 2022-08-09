Base MetalsInvesting News

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report titled "Casino Project, Form NI 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility, Yukon, Canada " with an effective date of June 13, 2022 (the "Report").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Report summarizes the results of a feasibility study on the Casino copper-gold project, which results were first reported by the Company in a news release dated June 28, 2022 .

The Report is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is also posted on the Company's website ( www.westerncopperandgold.com ).

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and GoldTSX:WRNBase Metals Investing
WRN:CA
TSX:WRN

Western Copper and Gold

Toronto Stock Exchange, Western Copper and Gold, The View From The C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, Western Copper and Gold, The View From The C-Suite

Paul West-Sells President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold ("Western" or the "Company")  (TSX: WRN) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY ON CASINO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY ON CASINO

$2.3 billion After-Tax NPV (8%) at Base Case metal prices
After-Tax IRR 18.1% at Base Case metal prices
Cashflow over the first four years of $951 million per year at Base Case metal prices

Base Case development contemplates 27-year mine life
Base Case metal prices:  Cu: US$3.60 /lb, Au: US$1,700 /oz, Ag: US$22 /oz, Mo: US$14 /lb

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE MKT: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2022 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tara Christie

64,325,842

97.70 %

1,515,766

2.30 %

Michael Vitton

65,124,385

98.91 %

717,224

1.09 %

Bill Williams

65,523,917

99.52 %

317,691

0.48 %

Kenneth Williamson

64,824,195

98.45 %

1,017,413

1.55 %

Klaus Zeitler

64,699,314

99.28 %

1,142,295

1.73 %

Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 , with the SEC on March 25 , 2022.  The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Form 40-F is available for viewing and retrieval through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

The Company has also filed its AIF, audited consolidated financial statements, and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the appropriate Canadian regulatory bodies. These filings are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The filings described above are also available on the Company's website: westerncopperandgold.com/investors/forms . Western will also provide a copy of the filings to any shareholder, without charge, upon request.  Requests may be made by email, telephone, or regular mail.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce assay results from the remaining 13 holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino") in the Yukon Territory, Canada . The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 m in 22 holes. Highlights of the first nine drill holes were reported in Western's Nov. 29, 2021 news release, and are included herein. Drill assay results are shown in Table 1 and collar data in Table 2.

Highlights

Pan Global Reports Additional Drilling Success at La Romana Target, Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Reports Additional Drilling Success at La Romana Target, Escacena Project, Spain

  • 26.9m at 0.5% Cu, 0.13% Sn, including 1.6m at 1.6% Cu, 0.08% Sn and 1.3m at 1.0% Cu, 0.53% Sn in LRD120
  • 10.1m at 0.8% Cu, 0.18% Sn, 3.1g/t Ag, including 0.3m at 17.3% Cu, 0.56% Sn, 59.3g/t Ag in LRD125
  • Follow-up drilling underway and plans include testing 6 new targets

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new drill results at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. Reported results comprise eleven drill holes at the La Romana target and two drill holes on geophysics targets at La Romana North.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "The latest results add to the down-dip extent of the main copper and tin zone with hole LRD120 intercepting approximately 27m thickness with grades of 0.5% Cu and 0.13% Sn within a 40m wide copper mineralized interval, and 10.1m at 0.8% Cu and 0.18% Sn in hole LRD125. The results include narrow intervals with some exceptionally high grades, including 17.3% Cu, 0.56% Sn and 59.3g/t Ag over 0.25m. The new drill results continue to show potential for the near surface high grade mineralization to continue west for several hundred meters in the direction of the historic La Romana mine workings. Drilling has also successfully defined the southern margin of the La Romana mineralization and shows supergene copper mineralization extending over the footwall to the main copper zone. Assay results are pending for an additional fourteen drill holes from La Romana."

Smokey Lithium Ground Sample Program Results Deliver Clearer Target Areas for Drill Hole Locations

Smokey Lithium Ground Sample Program Results Deliver Clearer Target Areas for Drill Hole Locations

  • 116 hand samples taken by Victory's Exploration Team benefit the comprehensive effort to delineate significant lithium mineralization on the Smokey Lithium Property
  • Lithium bearing claystones at surface measured as high as 630 ppm, helping to develop a clear picture of the best potential drill locations for the next round of drilling
  • Based on results from its overall exploration efforts, the Company anticipates a beneficial revision to its drilling application with the relocation of several holes, which will be an expedited process once undertaken

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has received results from its extensive ground sampling program, building upon favourable drill results, aimed at guiding prime drill locations for its next round of drilling on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

As noted on June 28th, the ground sampling program focused on sampling the Esmeralda Formation on and throughout the surrounding grounds of the Smokey Lithium property and has led to the Company locating a zone of higher values to the south and southwest. Mapping was done to locate controls on lithium clay deposition and locate clay beds, which have informed additional staking to protect the interests of Company.

Goldplay Appoints Chris Osterman as CEO and Catalin Kilofliski as Executive Chair

Goldplay Appoints Chris Osterman as CEO and Catalin Kilofliski as Executive Chair

TSXV: AUC) (OTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that in order to further advance Company's existing portfolio of projects in Portugal and beyond, Mr. Christopher Osterman has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer effective August 4, 2022. Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, has been appointed as Goldplay's Executive Chairman and will continue to lead Company's strategy. Goldplay's current Chair of the Board, Dr. Deepak Malhotra has been appointed as Lead Independent Director

Chris Osterman, PhD Geologist, Chief Executive Officer

Canada Nickel Company Initiates Federal Permitting Process for Crawford Nickel Project

Canada Nickel Company Initiates Federal Permitting Process for Crawford Nickel Project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today that the federal Impact Assessment permitting process for the Company's Crawford Nickel Project has been initiated following the acceptance by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the "Agency") of the Company's Initial Project Description (the "IPD"). The Agency has determined the IPD conforms to the regulations and it has been posted to the Agency's public website for an official comment period.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"We would like to thank all who have taken the time to provide feedback, and to reiterate the significant role each individual can play in the careful and informed design, development, and operation of the Crawford Nickel Project," said Mark Selby , Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel.  "The relationships we have built since the earliest days of the project have been crucial in facilitating these conversations, and by continuing to collect, reflect upon, and integrate the comments, concerns, questions, and suggestions we receive, Canada Nickel hopes to build a project that maximizes benefits to all communities in the region."

Engagement Period
Following the submission of an IPD draft to the Agency in May 2022 (see news release Canada Nickel Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process, 12/05/2022 ), Canada Nickel initiated an extensive round of engagement on the IPD, hosting more than 20 meetings with Indigenous communities, project stakeholders, and the general public to present key content from the IPD and enable follow up Q&As. The intention of these meetings was to gather crucial feedback from as many interested individuals as possible – all of which was carefully logged and integrated into the final IPD submission.

Next Steps
The Agency's filing of the IPD to its website signals the beginning of a 180-day comment period for the document. With the IPD now publicly available, the Agency will conduct its own series of engagement activities, which will assist the Agency in developing a Summary of Issues relating to the project, to then be provided to Canada Nickel. Subsequent to this and over the coming months, Canada Nickel will complete a Response to the Summary of Issues and a Detailed Project Description, both of which will be submitted to the Agency for further review.

For more information regarding the IPD or the Impact Assessment process, please visit the Agency's website at https://www.canada.ca/en/impact-assessment-agency.html .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-company-initiates-federal-permitting-process-for-crawford-nickel-project-301601054.html

Xander Resources Announces Proposed Warrant Extensions

Xander Resources Announces Proposed Warrant Extensions

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it intends to extend the expiration date of an aggregate of 1,547,890 warrants (the " Warrants ") originally issued by the Company on August 24, 2020 and December 22, 2020 pursuant to non-brokered private placements by one year

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date in Step-Out Drilling at Its Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc and Expands Its Oversubscribed Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date in Step-Out Drilling at Its Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc and Expands Its Oversubscribed Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Fargo Exploration conducted a geochemical survey, consisting of soil and rock chip sampling on Grid 1 from July 6 to July 18 (Figure 1). The bedrock outcropping locations were mapped and recorded during the 2.5 square KM soil sampling program. A total of 145 samples, including soil samples and rock chip samples, were taken during the survey.

