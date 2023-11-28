Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces a further C$6 million investment and the entry into an amended and restated investor rights agreement by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto"), to continue to advance the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto has agreed to subscribe for and purchase 3,468,208 common shares at a price of C$1.73 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$6 million , resulting in Rio Tinto's ownership increasing to approximately 9.7% of Western's outstanding common shares.

Western remains the sole owner of the Casino Project and will continue to be the operator. The Company will use the proceeds of this further investment to fund specific areas of study, specifically around providing infrastructure for the Casino Project, and streamlining the regulatory process, with the aim of progressing through permitting to a development phase for the Casino Project.

"We are pleased that Rio Tinto has elected to continue to invest and work with Western to advance the Casino Project, with a focus on furthering infrastructure development and streamlining the regulatory process," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.

"We are pleased to continue to work with Western to advance the Casino Project," said Bold Baatar, Chief Executive, Copper, Rio Tinto.

In connection with this further investment by Rio Tinto, the Company and Rio Tinto will enter into an amended and restated investor rights agreement, whereby, subject to certain conditions, including ownership thresholds, Rio Tinto will have certain rights for a period of 18 months from closing of the investment, including the right to appoint:

  • one member to the Casino Project Technical and Sustainability Committee
  • one non-voting observer to attend all meetings of the board of directors of the Company
  • one director of the Company, if Rio Tinto's ownership increases to at least 12.5%
  • up to three secondees to the Casino Project

In addition, Rio Tinto will have a right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company and will be provided with a one-time "demand registration right" and "piggy-back registration rights."

Under the amended and restated investor rights agreement, for a period of 18 months, Rio Tinto has also agreed:

  • to vote any shares in favor of each director nominated by the board of directors of the Company for election by shareholders
  • not to acquire any securities of the Company, subject to certain exceptions
  • not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any shares, subject to certain exceptions

The closing of this investment is expected to occur on or about December 12, 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The common shares will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds from the investment, the rights to be provided to Rio Tinto and the restrictions imposed on Rio Tinto pursuant to the amended and restated investor rights agreement, and the expected closing date for the investment . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-further-investment-and-entry-into-a-new-investor-rights-agreement-with-rio-tinto-301998673.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/28/c7195.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee a schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in the second half of 2024.  The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12 , 2023.  In addition, Casino has been engaging and consulting with First Nations that may be impacted by the project. This will inform all aspects of the ESE Statement development.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for the Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

The Carmacks Bypass Project ("Bypass"), the first section of the Casino Project access road and a $29.6 million investment by the Yukon and Federal Governments has been completed ahead of schedule.  The Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to bypass the Village of Carmacks , reducing heavy traffic, improving community safety, and improving access to mineral exploration and development activities in the area.

The Bypass is comprised of a 70 meter clear span steel bridge with concrete deck and 5 kilometers of new road.  The contract was completed by Pelly Construction, who worked closely with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation ("LSCFN") to ensure employment, training and commercial benefits flowed to the LSCFN Citizens and the community, with over 60% of the wages paid to First Nation citizens.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/10/c9486.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) today announced the departure of Ken Engquist Chief Operating Officer, effective October 18, 2023 .  His responsibilities will be assigned to other members of the management team.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"I would like to thank Ken for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/18/c9011.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD RECEIVES ASSESSMENT GUIDELINES FOR CASINO PROJECT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD RECEIVES ASSESSMENT GUIDELINES FOR CASINO PROJECT

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has received the Revised Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement Guidelines (the "Guidelines") from the Executive Committee of the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") prior to the deadline of September 15, 2023 . The Guidelines set out the information that the Company must provide in their Environmental and Socio-economic Statement ("ESE Statement") submission to YESAB.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company is currently reviewing the Guidelines and will prepare a schedule for submission of the ESE Statement for the Casino Project by November 11, 2023 , as required by the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Act.

"We are pleased to receive the Guidelines, and appreciate the efforts made by the team at YESAB, and all participants in the Casino Project assessment process," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "This is an important step in moving the project forward in a way that reflects Yukoners values."

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/13/c0004.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES DRILLING PROGRAM AT CASINO AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES DRILLING PROGRAM AT CASINO AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce its 2023 drilling program (the "Program") at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino ").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Program was developed by Western's Technical and Sustainability Committee, which is comprised of members from Western, Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Materials, as outlined in the Investor Rights Agreements entered as part of investments by Rio Tinto Canada and Mitsubishi Materials into Western (see news releases dated May 17, 2021 and March 24, 2023 respectively). The program is outlined below:

Metallurgical and Infill Drilling

A diamond drill program consisting of approximately 2,200 m of drilling in seven drill holes, ranging from 130 m to 560 m in depth, has been initiated. These drill holes are located inside the current pit boundaries and upon completion, this program is expected to result in upgrading of some of the Indicated Resource to the Measured Resource category.

A metallurgical program, using drill core collected from this program, will commence upon completion of drilling and receipt of assays. The program will focus on developing a more detailed geometallurgical model of the deposit, with a focus on an updated recovery and concentrate model.

Geotechnical and Hydrogeological Drilling

The Program also includes roughly 800 m of geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling designed by Knight-Piesold Consulting. This will target the ground conditions of the proposed open pit, stockpiles, tailings management facility, heap leaching facility, new airstrip, and the proposed Ranney well site.

"This is the first drill program developed by our new combined Technical and Sustainability Committee," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "We are excited to be working with Rio and Mitsubishi, and look forward to working with them as this Program moves forward."

INFRASTRUCTURE AND GOVERNMENT RELATIONS

In August, Yukon Premier Pillai and the Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne toured Western's Casino Copper-Gold Project while discussing infrastructure development to support Yukon's economic growth. Premier Pillai stated, "We are committed to responsible mining practices that will contribute positively to the territory's development and long-term prosperity. We look forward to continued work with our federal partners to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock these opportunities." The full statement is available by clicking this link .

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Schulze , P.Geo, and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/23/c4027.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
