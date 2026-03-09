West High Yield Resources: On Track for First Pilot Processing Plant Construction Mid-2026

West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY,FWB:W0H) welcomed 2026 with progress. Following its receipt of a permit in October 2025 and the recent closing of a non-brokered C$500,000 private placement, the company is now advancing its processing pilot program and working on additional permits.

Director and Company Secretary Barry Baim shared that securing a permit for Record Ridge allows the company to move from an explorer and developer into a commercial mining company.

Record Ridge is located 7.5 kilometers west to southwest of Rossland, BC. It holds a 172 year mine life and contains high-purity magnesium of over 99 percent.

Baim shared that the company began working on the project in search of gold, but later saw its development as a multiple-resource mine. Present within the ore are magnesium, silica, nickel and iron, which are recognized as critical minerals in different parts of the world.

“China controls pretty much 95 percent of all critical minerals and rare earths. We have a very valuable resource and an ore that contains four (of these),” he said, citing magnesium as a key element for low-carbon transition.

Should the projected schedule be followed, the company is expecting to start mobilizing around June and have commercial sales by the end of 2026.

A letter of intent is also currently in place with a company that will purchase ore from West High Yield Resources for the first couple of years.

