Power Nickel Inc. is pleased to announce that it has issued 5,557,125 shares as a result of warrant exercise. The $833,568.75 was added to the capital of the Company and will as announced fund the up to 5000 Metre follow-up drill program on its promising Nisk Nickel Sulphide project south of James Bay Quebec"We were very pleased with the drilling results at Nisk and are quite excited to be able to follow up our ...

PNPN:CA